Interrupting the School to Prison Pipeline: How Lisa María Rhodes' Alas Advocates for Students

How can educators disrupt the school-to-prison pipeline? Lisa María Rhodes, founder of Alas, is on a mission to ensure students impacted by the criminal legal and immigration systems have a fighting chance at success. Alas creates interventions that support young people facing incarceration and deportation, providing them with legal advocacy, educational resources, and a path to reclaim their futures. By equipping educators and communities with the right tools, Alas is changing the narrative for students who are too often left behind.Lisa María’s journey began in the classroom, where she encountered a heartbreaking reality: many of her students were being arrested, detained, and lost in a system that saw them as statistics rather than as individuals with potential. She pivoted from teaching to social work, eventually founding Alas to bridge the gap between educators and the justice system. Her first-hand experiences in both classrooms and courtrooms gave her the insight to design interventions that truly make a difference.In this episode, Lisa María gets a chance to pitch her idea to Molly O’Donnell, Managing Partner at New Profit, to refine her pitch and strategize on sustainable growth. They dive into how Lisa María can approach hiring a fully functional founding team, what steps she should take to ensure the organization can impact as many students in need as possible, and what funding sources she should look into as she scales their impact. They also discuss the challenges of expanding services without losing sight of the organization’s core mission and how to sustain long-term systemic change.02:25 Lisa María’s Journey: From Educator to Advocate04:24 Pivoting from Education to Social Work09:44 The founding of Alas 10:02 Success Stories: Lorenzo and Monica16:55 Youth Organizing and Systemic Change21:18 Scaling Alas: Challenges and Opportunities27:01 Lisa María’s Vision for the Future30:06 Final Advice from Molly O’DonnellLinks: Lisa María RhodesAlasMolly O’DonnellNew Profit About the Host, Nicole Jarbo:Nicole Jarbo is the host of Pitch Playground and the CEO of 4.0. An entrepreneur and 4.0 alumni herself, Nicole took a side hustle from $0 to $500k per year and founded a fintech startup that empowered Gen Z with their finances. She's passionate about sharing the inspiring stories of the 4.0 community and believes in work that makes the world more livable, creative, sustainable, and fun.About 4.0:4.0 is a hub for education innovators and social entrepreneurs reimagining the future of learning. Through mentorship, funding, and community support, we empower bold thinkers to turn their dreams into reality. To date, 4.0 has helped spark and invest in over 1,800 ideas, and our alumni have impacted over 10M students and families. We envision a future where our education system meets the needs of every family and improves life outcomes for all.We Want to Hear From You!Whether you're an educator, entrepreneur, or just passionate about changing education, reach out to share your story, ideas, or feedback. Visit us at pitchplayground.com, leave us a review and subscribe to Pitch Playground wherever you get your podcasts. Remember to Vote! At the end of this season one of these entrepreneurs will receive $50,000 towards their idea. We want to hear from you, yes YOU, to cast your vote for the idea you think should receive the cash. Sign up for our newsletter at 4pt0.org to stay tuned on when voting will open.