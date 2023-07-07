PFF Fantasy Football Podcast with Nathan Jahnke and Jon Macri

Fantasy football at an elite level. Hosts Nathan Jahnke & Jon Macri break down all of the latest NFL news and gives you the analysis and unique insights you nee...
Top 10 Training Camp Storylines to Monitor
(0:00) - intro (1:35) - Free Agent Signings (6:30) - 10 Training Camp Storylines (01:10:07) - Outro
7/25/2023
1:14:59
2023 Wide Receiver Breakout Candidates
(0:00) - Intro (3:42) - Breakout Wide Receivers (44:59) - Outro
7/21/2023
50:27
Perfect Draft Strategy, Round by Round - Picks 1-3!
PFF's Jon Macri and Nathan Jahnke breakdown the perfect draft strategy! The guys go round by round discussing players they would be targeting along the way.
(1:30) - What to expect from DeAndre Hopkins
(8:00) - Draft Strategies: Having 1 of the 3 first picks
(15:00) - Who to Pick in Round 2
(21:00) - Who to Pick in Round 3
(25:20) - Who to Pick in Round 4
(30:10) - Who to Pick in Round 5
(34:30) - Who to Pick in Round 6
(37:30) - Who to Pick in Round 7
(42:15) - Who to Pick in Round 8
(46:00) - Who to Pick in Round 9
(50:00) - Who to Pick in Round 10
(54:00) - Who to Pick in Round 11
(57:00) - Who to Pick in Round 12
(59:00) - Who to target in the last couple rounds
(1:01:10) - Recapping the ideal rosters
(1:04:30) - H2H 5 Rd Draft: Drafting players for 7 years from now?!
7/18/2023
1:21:17
Running Back Breakouts and Sleepers for 2023
(0:00) - intro (03:46) - Sleeper/Breakout Running Back (53:08) - Best Board games 5 Round Draft (01:04:36) - Outro
7/14/2023
1:10:18
Sleeper Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
(0:00) - intro (3:26) - Sleeper/Wide Receivers Tight Ends (46:42) - GOAT Athletes Draft (59:23) - Outro
Fantasy football at an elite level. Hosts Nathan Jahnke & Jon Macri break down all of the latest NFL news and gives you the analysis and unique insights you need to dominate your season-long fantasy football leagues and DFS contests. With cutting-edge stats and information from Pro Football Focus, get ready to take your game to another level. If you want to be the BEST, this fantasy football podcast is a must.