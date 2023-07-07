Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcasts
5 of 660
  • Top 10 Training Camp Storylines to Monitor
    (0:00) - intro (1:35) - Free Agent Signings (6:30) - 10 Training Camp Storylines (01:10:07) - Outro Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/25/2023
    1:14:59
  • 2023 Wide Receiver Breakout Candidates
    (0:00) - Intro (3:42) - Breakout Wide Receivers (44:59) - Outro Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/21/2023
    50:27
  • Perfect Draft Strategy, Round by Round - Picks 1-3!
    PFF's Jon Macri and Nathan Jahnke breakdown the perfect draft strategy! The guys go round by round discussing players they would be targeting along the way. (1:30) - What to expect from DeAndre Hopkins (8:00) - Draft Strategies: Having 1 of the 3 first picks (15:00) - Who to Pick in Round 2 (21:00) - Who to Pick in Round 3 (25:20) - Who to Pick in Round 4 (30:10) - Who to Pick in Round 5 (34:30) - Who to Pick in Round 6 (37:30) - Who to Pick in Round 7 (42:15) - Who to Pick in Round 8 (46:00) - Who to Pick in Round 9 (50:00) - Who to Pick in Round 10 (54:00) - Who to Pick in Round 11 (57:00) - Who to Pick in Round 12 (59:00) - Who to target in the last couple rounds (1:01:10) - Recapping the ideal rosters (1:04:30) - H2H 5 Rd Draft: Drafting players for 7 years from now?! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/18/2023
    1:21:17
  • Running Back Breakouts and Sleepers for 2023
    (0:00) - intro (03:46) - Sleeper/Breakout Running Back (53:08) - Best Board games 5 Round Draft (01:04:36) - Outro Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/14/2023
    1:10:18
  • Sleeper Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
    (0:00) - intro (3:26) - Sleeper/Wide Receivers Tight Ends (46:42) - GOAT Athletes Draft (59:23) - Outro Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/7/2023
    1:04:42

About PFF Fantasy Football Podcast with Nathan Jahnke and Jon Macri

Fantasy football at an elite level. Hosts Nathan Jahnke & Jon Macri break down all of the latest NFL news and gives you the analysis and unique insights you need to dominate your season-long fantasy football leagues and DFS contests. With cutting-edge stats and information from Pro Football Focus, get ready to take your game to another level. If you want to be the BEST, this fantasy football podcast is a must.
