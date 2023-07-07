PFF Fantasy Football Podcast with Nathan Jahnke and Jon Macri

Perfect Draft Strategy, Round by Round - Picks 1-3!

PFF's Jon Macri and Nathan Jahnke breakdown the perfect draft strategy! The guys go round by round discussing players they would be targeting along the way. (1:30) - What to expect from DeAndre Hopkins (8:00) - Draft Strategies: Having 1 of the 3 first picks (15:00) - Who to Pick in Round 2 (21:00) - Who to Pick in Round 3 (25:20) - Who to Pick in Round 4 (30:10) - Who to Pick in Round 5 (34:30) - Who to Pick in Round 6 (37:30) - Who to Pick in Round 7 (42:15) - Who to Pick in Round 8 (46:00) - Who to Pick in Round 9 (50:00) - Who to Pick in Round 10 (54:00) - Who to Pick in Round 11 (57:00) - Who to Pick in Round 12 (59:00) - Who to target in the last couple rounds (1:01:10) - Recapping the ideal rosters (1:04:30) - H2H 5 Rd Draft: Drafting players for 7 years from now?!