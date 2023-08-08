Pickled Poems is a poetry podcast by a kid, for kids. Each week host Grace shares a favorite poem for the whole family to enjoy. Silly poems, serious poems... P...

Pickled Poems is a poetry podcast by a kid, for kids. Each week host Grace shares a favorite poem for the whole family to enjoy. Silly poems, serious poems... P...

About Peter Piper Picked a Peck of Pickled Poems

Pickled Poems is a poetry podcast by a kid, for kids. Each week host Grace shares a favorite poem for the whole family to enjoy. Silly poems, serious poems... Peter Piper Picked a Peck of Pickled Poems is for children who already love poetry and for those who aren't quite sure. Perfect for homeschool families, Morning Time and memory work routines, family road trips, or just for fun! Are you ready for today’s Pickled Poem?