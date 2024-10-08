Powered by RND
Patriots Postgame Show

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Host Matt Smith returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear press conferences, exclusive player intervi...
  • Patriots Postgame Show 12/1: Full Analysis of Patriots 25-24 Loss to the Colts
    Tune-in as we break down everything that stood out from the Patriots 25-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in week 13. We bring you the good, the bad and the injured. Plus, we replay postgame press conferences from Jerod Mayo and Drake Maye.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:50:09
  • Patriots Postgame Show 11/24: Full Analysis of Patriots 34-15 Loss to the Dolphins
    Tune-in as we break down everything that stood out from the Patriots 34-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins in week 12. We bring you the good, the bad and the injured. Plus, we replay postgame press conferences from Jerod Mayo and Drake Maye.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:39:25
  • Patriots Postgame Show 11/17: Full Analysis of Patriots 28-22 Loss to the Rams
    Tune-in as we break down everything that stood out from the Patriots 28-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in week 11. We bring you the good, the bad and the injured. Plus, we replay postgame press conferences from Jerod Mayo and Drake Maye.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:55:58
  • Patriots Postgame Show 11/10: Full Analysis of Patriots 19-3 Win Against the Bears
    Tune-in as we break down everything that stood out from the Patriots 19-3 win against the Chicago Bears in week 10. We bring you the good, the bad and the injured. LB Anfernee Jennings joins the show to discuss his big plays and the team's performance. Plus, we replay postgame press conferences from Jerod Mayo and Drake Maye.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:44:52
  • Anfernee Jennings Discusses the Win on the Patriots Postgame Show 11/10
    Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings calls in to the Patriots Postgame Show to discuss the win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 10, 2024.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    3:11

Host Matt Smith returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more on the Patriots Postgame Show.
