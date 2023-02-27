Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Susan Stiffelman
Susan Stiffelman is a family therapist, parent coach, and one of the country's premiere parenting experts, and the author of Parenting Without Power Struggles a... More
  • 1:108 Parenting from a Global Perspective with Mei-Ling Hopgood
    Enjoy a fascinating conversation with Mei-Ling Hopgood about her adventures in parenting around the world, from raising her children in Argentina where bedtimes are often “flexible” to looking at how play, meals, and chores are approached in other cultures. A delightful discussion that may help parents feel a bit more flexible in their child-rearing practices. https://susanstiffelman.com/podcast-episode-global-perspective/
    4/30/2023
    42:10
  • 1: 107 Raising Healthy Teens With Dr. Lisa Damour
    At a time when headlines are filled with dire warnings about the mental health of our adolescents, this information-packed session with Dr. Lisa Damour offers vital guidance for parents—including those with younger kids—about how to navigate the ups and downs that come with growing up. https://susanstiffelman.com/lisa-damour-teen-podcast-episode/
    4/21/2023
    38:15
  • 1:106 Raising Sensitive Children with Susan Stiffelman, MFT
    Did you know that 15% to 20% of the population are highly sensitive people? Yet many parents struggle to understand their deeply feeling children. In this episode, Susan explains the trait of sensitivity and shares 3 of the most important things to keep in mind to help you nurture and support your sensitive child. https://susanstiffelman.com/raising-sensitive-kids-podcast-episodes/
    3/22/2023
    15:15
  • 1:105 When Children Are Aggressive
    In this episode, Susan reassures listeners that aggressive behavior is common, and talks about some of the elements that often fuel a child’s angry outbursts. She also addresses a few important ways we can reduce its frequency. https://susanstiffelman.com/aggression-podcast-podcast-episode/
    2/27/2023
    13:42
  • 1:104 Making Long Term Change with Susan Stiffelman
    In this powerful episode, Susan talks about the underlying, invisible elements—often remnants of our own childhood-- that sometimes fuel our anger, frustration, or despair as we deal with the daily challenges of parenting. https://susanstiffelman.com/making-long-term-change-podcast-episode/
    2/8/2023
    15:28

About Parenting Without Power Struggles

Susan Stiffelman is a family therapist, parent coach, and one of the country's premiere parenting experts, and the author of Parenting Without Power Struggles and Parenting With Presence (an Eckhart Tolle edition.) Susan's podcasts feature conversations with guests including Dr. Dan Siegel, Janet Lansbury, Dr. Kristen Neff, Dr. Mona Delahooke, Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Jack Kornfield, Martha Beck, and many others.
