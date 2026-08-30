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839 episodes
Belichick Redemption in Dublin? Heels Upset TCU | Doeren Doubters BACK! NC State Embarrassed At UVA08/30/2026 | 1h 20 mins.Week 0 OG After Dark! Bill Belichick's Tar Heels pull off a sloppy, redemptive win over TCU in Dublin, while NC State stumbles out of the gate in Charlottesville.
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Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio are back for OG After Dark, presented by Bloomin' Blinds...
The Tar Heels pulled off a gritty upset over TCU across the pond in Dublin, Ireland. It wasn't pretty, but in Week 0, winning sloppy beats losing clean every single time. UNC simply made fewer mistakes than the Horned Frogs. After enduring a grueling 4-8 campaign last season, and an another offseason of bad headlines, this victory felt like a true fresh start — a second opportunity for Belichick against the exact opponent that embarrassed his team in his college debut a year ago.
Meanwhile in Charlottesville, it was total disaster for the Wolfpack. NC State got soundly embarrassed by Virginia, causing the infamous "Cycle of Dave Doeren" to skip every preliminary step and go straight to "losing a dumb game in Year 14!" The only silver lining for State fans is that Doeren historically performs best when his back is pinned firmly against the wall. But the guys ask the hard question: why does this program constantly have to put itself in survival mode just to have a successful season?
Naturally, the OG Sports Phone line was completely unhinged following the double header. And somewhere in the Technician office on NC State's campus, a guest columnist is amused.
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OG Mailbag: Is Downtown Raleigh Really That Bad? | Politics of Realignment | Remembering More Dudes08/28/2026 | 27 mins.The mailbag is open, and no topic is off-limits! Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio dive into a packed inbox of listener questions, local civic debates, and high-stakes college sports politics.
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The guys open the show addressing a polite listener call regarding explicit language on the podcast before launching into an amusing text message exchange Ovies had with his dad. That conversation serves as the launchpad for a real-talk assessment of Downtown Raleigh: is the city center actually declining, or is the narrative way overblown? While pushing back on exaggerated doom-loops, both Joes have thoughts on what Raleigh city leaders actually need to fix if Fayetteville Street is ever going to return as a vibrant, thriving business and entertainment corridor.
Then, the mailbag shifts to the murky intersection of local politics and college football realignment. If UNC were to pursue a lucrative jump to the SEC or Big Ten, would the North Carolina General Assembly or the UNC System Board of Governors step in to block it or force a package deal with NC State? The guys analyze the political realities in Raleigh, while breaking down Wolfpack Athletic Director Boo Corrigan’s public posture on how NC State plans to navigate whatever seismic changes hit the ACC next.
Finally, the callers take over the OG Sports Phone for the ultimate Friday tradition: "Remembering Some Dudes"
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NC State vs. Virginia | UNC vs. TCU | College Football Week 0 Preview Live From Rhoback08/27/2026 | 1h 49 mins.Live from Rhoback HQ in Charlottesville — definitely better than Brazil! Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio break down UNC vs. TCU in Ireland, NC State at Virginia, and welcome ESPN’s Wes Durham.
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The guys get ready for an action-packed, Triangle-centric Week 0 featuring the Tar Heels traveling to Dublin, Ireland to clash with TCU in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, while the NC State Wolfpack make the short trip up to Scott Stadium to open conference play against the Virginia Cavaliers. Legendary ESPN and ACC Network broadcaster Wes Durham pulls up a chair to help the guys perform a sanity check on ACC "Talking SZN." The crew debates whether the summer's most relentless talking points surrounding UNC, NC State, Duke, and the broader ACC actually make football sense — or if media pundits and fans are simply parroting the same recycled narratives after three months of offseason noise.
In the Lightning Round, Ovies puts the show to the test in a battle of Human Intelligence vs. Artificial Intelligence: can modern AI language models and simulation algorithms actually predict the 2026 college football season better than veteran beat reporters and sports talk hosts? Plus "Standard SEC Couples" trend, no laws with White Claws, and pouring one out for the Pro Bowl.
Finally, the guys clear out the OG Sports Phone machine...
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Bryn Renner on Petrino's UNC offense, 2010 NCAA irony | Giglio ejected from hoops game | Canales on Young | Ice cream from THE CUP | 08.2608/26/2026 | 2h 4 mins.Former UNC QB Bryn Renner joins Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio to break down Billy Edwards Jr. taking over Bobby Petrino's offense in Chapel Hill. Plus! Dave Canales' curious Bryce Young comments, and Giglio getting ejected.
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 - Intro
05:00 - Bryn Renner on UNC
33:00 - Housekeeping
35:00 - Two Roosters in the Stanley Cup
55:00 - SEC & Big Ten combat "5 in 5" rule
1:03:00 - Canales on Young
1:11:00 - PGA Tour changes
1:19:00 - Giglio got ejected
1:50:00 - Gordon Miller
1:58:00 - Hey Joe
It's a busy podcast episode with special guests, rivalry stories, and unexpected confessions! First up? Former UNC quarterback and current Tar Heel Sports Network sideline analyst Bryn Renner joins the show to break down the football outlook in Chapel Hill. Renner offers an insider’s breakdown of what fans should expect from Billy Edwards Jr. operating Bobby Petrino’s offensive system. Plus, it's story time with Renner as he reflects on his heated rivalry battles against NC State and pointing out the irony of the NCAA's 2010 investigation into UNC compared to today's wild-west landscape of NIL, the portal, and endless lawsuits.
Next, Two Roosters owner Jared Plummer drops by the studio to relive his "Slavin Sundae in the Stanley Cup" moment with Carolina Hurricanes icon Jaccob Slavin, and helps the guys brainstorm ideas for a potential new ice cream flavor inspired by Logan Stankoven. In a fast-paced Lightning Round, the guys address the SEC and Big Ten are crafting their own internal rules to shield themselves from "5-in-5" eligibility lawsuits. Plus: Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales giving a calculated answer to Stephen A. Smith regarding whether Bryce, along with the latest structural changes on the PGA Tour.
Finally, the show's official "Life Coach," Steve Schwartz, crashes the studio for a mix of life advice and sportsmanship debates. The crew reveals a buried secret: Joe Giglio got tossed from a recreational basketball game and never told Ovies! That confession leads to a discussion on the state of local officiating and an amusing story about trying to book Mike Krzyzewski to speak at a local high school referees association meeting.
OG x BreakingT: https://breakingt.com/collections/the-ovies-giglio-collection?rfsn=7630833.c3bd9f7
OG Secret Stash: http://theog.shop/
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Torry & Terrence Holt on NC State, Foundation & Life After Football | What's Next For LIV Golf? | Lightning Round | 08.2508/26/2026 | 2h 3 mins.Live to tape from Longleaf Swine in Downtown Raleigh, Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio sit down with NC State and NFL legends Torry and Terrence Holt. Plus, an extended Lightning Round to discuss Duke’s QB1, an update on the Michael Lombardi situation at UNC, and when a hole in one truly counts in golf...
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 - Intro
05:00 - Torry & Terrence Holt
57:30 - Housekeeping
1:08:00 - Lightning Round
1:36:00 - Gameday Men's Health
1:52:00 - Hey Joe
The guys set up shop at Longleaf Swine for an exclusive sit-down with NC State football legends and NFL veterans Torry and Terrence Holt. Beyond their successful post-football construction business, the Holt brothers discuss the mission of the Holt Brothers Foundation, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to support children of parents and guardians battling cancer. The guys break down their new partnership with Longleaf Swine, where 10% of all tailgate package sales directly support the foundation. Plus, Torry and Terrence look ahead to the upcoming college football season and offer candid insights on their life in and out of football.
Following the interview, Joe and Joe fire up an extended Lightning Round brought to you by Gameday Men's Health. Duke officially has a QB1, UNC is at the end of their 30-day paid administrative leave for Lombardi, debating the long-term viability and future structure of LIV Golf amidst ongoing media and financial shifts. Plus! When is a hole in one an actual hole in one? Then in Hey Joe, Ovies reacts to Disney's new NFL merchandise collaboration and Giglio noticed the Hockey Hall of Fame found a new inventive way to not acknowledge Carolina Hurricanes head coach and Stanley Cup champion Rod Brind'Amour.
OG x BreakingT: https://breakingt.com/collections/the-ovies-giglio-collection?rfsn=7630833.c3bd9f7
OG Secret Stash: http://theog.shop/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@OGTriangleMedia
OG Membership Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Qpevj6hElebdWc2SSGkWw/join
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About OVIES & GIGLIO
With decades of combined experience in the media industry, Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio bring an insider's and recently earned outsider's perspective on North Carolina sports. From NC State, North Carolina, and Duke to the rest of the ACC, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Carolina Panthers, follow Ovies and Giglio on your favorite podcast platforms and turn on notifications to stay up to date on all their latest episodes.Podcast website
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