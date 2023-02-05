With decades of combined experience in the media industry, Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio bring an insider's and recently earned outsider's perspective on Nor... More
O+G Ep. 2: Canes chase the Devils out of Earth | Look back on Carolina Panthers NFL Draft
Tripp Tracy joined Ovies and Giglio to discuss the #CarolinaHurricanes dominating the #NewJerseyDevils in G1 of the #StanleyCupPlayoffs. It's been a week since the #NFLDraft, and now that the hoopla has diminished, how do we really feel about what the Carolina Panthers did Plus! #HeyJoe is back and Ovies has a very special #maythe4thbewithyou quiz for Giglio.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/ovies-giglio/donations
5/4/2023
1:04:25
O+G Ep. 1: Gotta start somewhere, so let's do the thing.
Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio debut "OVIES + GIGLIO" on #YouTube and #Podcast. With decades of combined experience in the media industry, Ovies and Giglio bring an insider's and recently earned outsider's perspective on North Carolina sports. From #NCState, #NorthCarolina, and #Duke to the rest of the #ACC, the #CarolinaHurricanes, and the #CarolinaPanthers.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/ovies-giglio/donations
5/3/2023
27:14
OVIES + GIGLIO: So, now what?
Well, it's not like we got anything else to do... so might as well try building this thing from the ground up. Everyone who has reached out since the radio show ended said they'd love to check out and follow whatever it is we do next. This is it. So smash those subscribe buttons and throw it 5 stars. Because it's positive vibes only.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/ovies-giglio/donations
