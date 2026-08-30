Former UNC QB Bryn Renner joins Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio to break down Billy Edwards Jr. taking over Bobby Petrino's offense in Chapel Hill. Plus! Dave Canales' curious Bryce Young comments, and Giglio getting ejected.



TIMESTAMPS:



00:00 - Intro



05:00 - Bryn Renner on UNC



33:00 - Housekeeping



35:00 - Two Roosters in the Stanley Cup



55:00 - SEC & Big Ten combat "5 in 5" rule



1:03:00 - Canales on Young



1:11:00 - PGA Tour changes



1:19:00 - Giglio got ejected



1:50:00 - Gordon Miller



1:58:00 - Hey Joe



It's a busy podcast episode with special guests, rivalry stories, and unexpected confessions! First up? Former UNC quarterback and current Tar Heel Sports Network sideline analyst Bryn Renner joins the show to break down the football outlook in Chapel Hill. Renner offers an insider’s breakdown of what fans should expect from Billy Edwards Jr. operating Bobby Petrino’s offensive system. Plus, it's story time with Renner as he reflects on his heated rivalry battles against NC State and pointing out the irony of the NCAA's 2010 investigation into UNC compared to today's wild-west landscape of NIL, the portal, and endless lawsuits.



Next, Two Roosters owner Jared Plummer drops by the studio to relive his "Slavin Sundae in the Stanley Cup" moment with Carolina Hurricanes icon Jaccob Slavin, and helps the guys brainstorm ideas for a potential new ice cream flavor inspired by Logan Stankoven. In a fast-paced Lightning Round, the guys address the SEC and Big Ten are crafting their own internal rules to shield themselves from "5-in-5" eligibility lawsuits. Plus: Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales giving a calculated answer to Stephen A. Smith regarding whether Bryce, along with the latest structural changes on the PGA Tour.



Finally, the show's official "Life Coach," Steve Schwartz, crashes the studio for a mix of life advice and sportsmanship debates. The crew reveals a buried secret: Joe Giglio got tossed from a recreational basketball game and never told Ovies! That confession leads to a discussion on the state of local officiating and an amusing story about trying to book Mike Krzyzewski to speak at a local high school referees association meeting.



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