Have you watched the Academy Awards and thought… ‘What were they thinking?’ Have you ever wondered, how is it that so many of the awards for Best Picture go to one movie when there’s a much better movie staring them in the face? Or, why have so many actors not won Oscars for their best roles? Or, why is it that so many movies that everyone loves and made a ton of money at the box office get no Oscar love while little-seen movies rake in the nominations and awards? If so, then this is the podcast for you. Co-hosted by legendary comedian, pop-culture icon and writer of over 25 Oscar telecasts, Mr. Bruce Vilanch, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at the nominating process, how and why some winners may have been chosen as well as tons of incredible, never-before-told, backstage stories about the world’s biggest stars on Hollywood’s biggest night. Joining Bruce is screenwriter, producer podcaster, and film nerd, Adam “Tex” Davis, writer of the very non-Oscar nominated movie Just Friends (starring Ryan Reynolds). Together, Bruce and “Tex” break down every Oscar ceremony, year-by-year, award-by-award, to reveal what the Academy got right, what it got wrong, the flubs, snubs and oversights. In the end, they’ll answer the question every movie-loving, Academy Awards watcher always asks – The Oscars: What Were They Thinking?

Welcome to the inaugural episode of ‘The Oscars: What Were They Thinking?’ In this episode we’re looking at the 1989 Oscars for the films of 1988. This is also the first year Bruce Vilanch was hired to write the telecast. After learning how Bruce got the gig and how his first awards show was almost his last — we get into the awards. The big question is — Does best picture winner Rain Man stand the test of time? Were there any better movies that were nominated that year? Or perhaps, the best movie of that year happened to be a non-nominated film that contained a fusion of live action, animation and a neurotic rabbit. And don’t even get us started about Die Hard — one of the best and most beloved action movies of all time. Join us for an in-depth look at the awards and behind-the-scenes stories about the show — which included an 11-minute, opening musical number that is considered one of the biggest disasters in Oscar history. Oh well, at least Bruce is an excellent driver! EPISODE 1 (1989 Oscars) - Movies Mentioned﻿ C.C. and Company Grease Grease 2 Where the Boys Are ’84 Can’t Stop the Music (Bruce co-wrote) Great Balls of Fire Dangerous Liaisons Rain Man The Accidental Tourist Mississippi Burning Working Girl A Fish Called Wanda Cruel Intentions Last Temptation of Christ A League of Their Own Bird Unforgiven Million Dollar Baby Tucker: A Man and his Dreams Who Framed Roger Rabbit Die Hard The Dark Knight Pelle the Conqueror The Favourite The Greatest Show on Earth A Cry in the Dark The Accused Network Gorillas in the Midst My Left Foot Little Dorrit Unbearable Lightness of Being Bull Durham Beetlejuice HONORABLE MENTION: Triumph of the Spirit (unnamed Auschwitz boxing movie)

On this episode of ‘The Oscars: What Were They Thinking?’ Bruce and Tex look at the 2010 Oscars for the films of 2009. Imagine, you’ve just made one of the most groundbreaking movies of all time, a timeless, epic, 3D adventure that not only captivated audiences by creating a never-before-seen world and characters, but also went on to become the highest grossing movie ever. But instead of winning the Oscar… you lose… to your ex-wife. Yep, we’re talking about James Cameron’s Avatar losing the best picture award to The Hurt Locker directed by Kathryn Bigelow who divorced him nearly 20 years earlier. So, did Hurt Locker deserve to win over Avatar? Was either of them the best film of the year? Or, was there a third film that has not only stood the test of time, but whose opening 7 minutes are considered some of the best filmmaking / storytelling of all time. We leave it UP to you to decide — but either way, Bruce’s insight and stories will not have you feeling blue. EPISODE 2 (2010 Oscars) - Movies Mentioned Avatar The Hurt Locker Crazy Heart Inglorious Basterds The Blind Side District 9 An Education Precious A Serious Man Up Up in the Air The Dark Knight A New Leaf Invictus A Single Man Star Man Thunderbolt and Lightfoot The Last Picture Show The Messenger The Last Station The Lovely Bones The Hangover Julie and Julia Cactus Flower Erin Brockovich Nine Glitter Star Wars Coraline Fantastic Mr. Fox Secret of Kells Oppenheimer Asteroid City Isle of Dogs Moonrise Kingdom Grand Budapest Hotel Bowling For Columbine My Cousin Vinnie Sudden Fear (1952 starring Joan Crawford & Jack Palance) City Slickers Basic Instinct In the Loop Titanic Dances With Wolves American Beauty Boys Don’t Cry Being Julia Million Dollar Baby The Wife Nomadland Bagdad Cafe Buster Against All Odds - (See Out of the Past (1947) instead) The Princess & The Frog Paris 36 Star Trek Dreamgirls Sherlock Holmes HONORABLE MENTION: To Leslie (Andrea Riseborough campaign controversy)

About The OSCARS: What Were They Thinking?!

Have you watched the Academy Awards and thought… ‘What were they thinking?’ Have you ever wondered, how is it that so many of the awards for Best Picture go to one movie when there’s a much better movie staring them in the face? Or, why have so many actors not won Oscars for their best roles? Or, why is it that so many movies that everyone loves and made a ton of money at the box office get no Oscar love while little-seen movies rake in the nominations and awards? If so, then this is the podcast for you. Co-hosted by legendary comedian, pop-culture icon and writer of over 25 Oscar telecasts, Mr. Bruce Vilanch, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at the nominating process, how and why some winners may have been chosen as well as tons of incredible, never-before-told, backstage stories about the world’s biggest stars on Hollywood’s biggest night. Joining Bruce is screenwriter, producer podcaster, and film nerd, Adam “Tex” Davis, writer of the very non-Oscar nominated movie Just Friends (starring Ryan Reynolds). Together, Bruce and “Tex” break down every Oscar ceremony, year-by-year, award-by-award, to reveal what the Academy got right, what it got wrong, the flubs, snubs and oversights. In the end, they’ll answer the question every movie-loving, Academy Awards watcher always asks – The Oscars: What Were They Thinking? Did you know that two of the Top 100 American Films of All-Time came out the same year but weren’t even nominated for an Academy Award? Or that the film often cited as the ‘Greatest Film of All Time’ didn’t win the Oscar in its year? Or that Cuba Gooding Jr. has the same number of acting Oscars as Al Pacino? Look, stuff happens. But if you’ve ever watched or read about the Academy Awards, you’ve probably been left scratching your head over which movies and performers won – and how many beloved films weren’t even considered. Why do so many Best Picture winners become some of the least remembered movies? How is it that legendary directors like Stanley Kubrick never won an Oscar? And why do great actors miss out on their best performances, only to win later for less impressive work? Sure, the Oscars aren’t sports – there’s no scoreboard to show the winners. But with so many Academy members voting, you’d think they’d get it right. Spoiler alert: They often don’t. On The Oscars: What Were They Thinking?, Bruce Vilanch and Adam “Tex” Davis take a deep dive into Oscar history, looking back at the biggest mistakes, controversies, and snubs. From Shakespeare in Love beating Saving Private Ryan to Dances with Wolves winning over Goodfellas, we’ll examine where the Academy went wrong. Along the way, you’ll hear incredible behind-the-scenes stories and never-before-told moments from Hollywood’s biggest night. We’re re-examining each Oscar ceremony, year-by-year, award-by-award, to see what the Academy got right, what they missed, and how we would “fix” the Oscars. Whether you’re a dedicated movie buff or just a casual fan, this is the podcast for you. Join us for The Oscars: What Were They Thinking?, where we break down the flubs, snubs, and forgotten gems of Oscar history.