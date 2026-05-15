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Orthodox Christian Parenting

Faithtree Resources
ChristianityKids & Family
Orthodox Christian Parenting
Latest episode

22 episodes

  • Orthodox Christian Parenting

    Who Your Children Are Becoming Matters More Than Grades With Liz Caddow

    05/12/2026 | 58 mins.
    Whatever schooling option your family has chosen, you are your children’s primary educator! In this episode, Liz Caddow joins the podcast to talk about her work as the founder and head of school at Trinity Classical Academy. She explains why education is ultimately about a child’s formation, shares advice for parents on understanding their school’s curriculum and offers guidance on supplementing schoolwork with the Church’s wisdom. She also reminds us that education is not just about what our children are learning but also who they are becoming. Download this week's free Discussion Guide here.
     
    Episode Recap:
    Today we’re talking with Liz Caddow about education as formation and transformation.
    When did you realize education could be more than grades and test scores?
    What advice would you give to parents with children in public school?
    How can parents continue learning in the home?
    What should we do when we don’t feel qualified?
    What role does community play in our children’s formation?
    How can parents evaluate what their kids are learning and absorbing?
    How do you teach Scripture and history in tandem?
    What fruit have you seen in the lives of your students?
    What are you most excited about right now?
    How can we help our children redefine success?
    What’s the biggest mistake parents make about education?
    What is one thing listeners can start doing today? 

    Resources:
     Follow and rate the podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube
    Download this episode’s free Discussion Guide
    Explore the full library of Faithtree Resources
    “Navigating the Digital Tsunami”
    Get The Relationship Project
    Learn more about Trinity Classical Academy
  • Orthodox Christian Parenting

    What Time With Grandparents Does to a Child's Faith With Dr. Josh Mulvihill

    05/05/2026 | 44 mins.
    We were never meant to raise our children alone, and one of our most valuable resources is one we often take for granted: grandparents! In this episode, Dr. Josh Mulvihill joins the podcast to break down the biblical role of grandparents and explain why the grandparent-child relationship is so vital. He also answers some of your most pressing questions about navigating the sometimes complicated but always important relationships between parents, grandparents and the children we’re called to disciple. Download this week's free Discussion Guide here.
    Episode Recap:
    Today we’re talking with Dr. Josh Mulvihill about the importance of grandparents when raising children in the Church.
    What does the Bible say about the role of grandparents?  
    How can families find the grandparenting “sweet spot”?
    Why “How can we help?” is the most important question for grandparents to ask.  
    How can grandparents play an intentional role in discipleship? 
    When might parents need to set boundaries with grandparents? 
    What do you say to parents who wish the grandparents would be more involved? 
    How can parents navigate relationships with grandparents who aren’t believers? 
    What can grandparents do when there’s estrangement? 
    What role can adoptive grandparents play in the Church? 
    How can grandparents set expectations and draw healthy boundaries? 
     
    Resources:
    Follow and rate the podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube
    Download this episode’s free Discussion Guide
    Explore the full library of Faithtree Resources
    Download The Encounter app
    “10 Things Every Orthodox Parent Should Know” 
    More resources for Christian grandparenting 
    Find Josh’s work at Renew a Nation
  • Orthodox Christian Parenting

    What the Middle Way Means for Orthodox Christian Parents With Paul and Cindy Karos

    04/28/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Paul and Cindy Karos are back—and this time they're talking about one of the most quietly liberating teachings in the Orthodox tradition: the Middle Way. What does it actually mean to avoid the extremes of overzealousness and apathy? And what does that look like in the middle of an ordinary day with kids to feed and a thousand things pulling at your attention? Paul and Cindy bring the theology down to earth with practical, real-life examples that make the Middle Way feel not just possible but genuinely inviting. Download this week's free Discussion Guide here.
    Episode Recap:
    Today we’re talking about the Orthodox teaching of the Middle Way with Paul and Cindy Karos.
    What is the Middle way, and why is it important for parents?
    What does it look like to walk the Middle Way in the daily lives of our families? 
    How do we raise children who have character, not just worldly success?  
    Can you share some examples of what the Middle Way looks like in practice? 
    What role does discernment play in walking the Middle Way?
    What are some signs we might be drifting to one extreme? 
    How do we avoid making the life of the Church feel like a checklist?  
    If we want to start walking the Middle Way, where do we start?  
    How do we find the Middle Way in our parenting styles?
    How can parents find peace and discernment in the chaos of daily life?
    What does the Middle Way look like when spouses don’t agree?
    How do we avoid being too harsh or too lenient?

    Resources:
     Follow and rate the podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube
    Download this episode’s free Discussion Guide
    Explore the full library of Faithtree Resources
    “Navigating the Digital Tsunami”
    Download The Encounter app
  • Orthodox Christian Parenting

    Orthodox Wisdom on Anger in a Culture of Rage With Father Ted Pulcini

    04/21/2026 | 44 mins.
    We all feel anger, but what does the Church say about what we should do when those feelings arise? In this episode, Father Ted Pulcini joins the podcast for a conversation about what anger is, why it's so prevalent in our world today and how we can manage it in our own lives as well as the lives of our kids. He shares practical advice and ancient wisdom about developing a secure identity in Christ and responding in love—even to the people who don't agree with us. Download this week's free Discussion Guide here.
     
    Episode Recap:
    Today we’re talking about anger with Father Ted Pulcini. 
    Why is anger so prevalent in our culture today?  
    What should we do when we encounter people who don’t agree with us?  
    How do we teach our kids to respond to differing opinions?  
    What is anger?  
    How can a secure identity help us avoid reacting in anger?  
    Is anger always a sin?  
    What should we do when we feel anger?  
    How can we respond when our kids are angry?  
    We don’t have to accept the world’s view of anger.   

    Resources:
     Follow and rate the podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube
    Download this episode’s free Discussion Guide
    Explore the full library of Faithtree Resources
    Download The Encounter app
    “10 Things Every Orthodox Parent Should Know”
  • Orthodox Christian Parenting

    When Life Falls Apart: Faith, Suffering and Raising Kids Through It With Dr. Rick and Dema Esper

    04/14/2026 | 53 mins.
    What do we do when the bottom drops out from under us? And how can moments of suffering become pathways to transformation, both in our own lives and the lives of our children? In this episode, Dr. Rick and Dema Esper join the podcast to share their powerful testimony of finding strength in Christ after a stroke changed everything for their family. They reflect on how their struggles brought them closer to Christ and offer practical advice on how to show up for your kids in the midst of suffering. Download this week's free Discussion Guide here.
    Episode Recap:
    Today we’re talking about finding strength in the midst of suffering with Dr. Rick and Dema Esper. 
    What did your lives look like before everything changed?  
    Can you tell us about the stroke and your recovery process?  
    How did you find the motivation to keep going?  
    When did you realize God was transforming you through this? 
    How did you learn to find gratitude in the most difficult times?  
    What did your children learn from this experience?  
    What spiritual changes have you experienced in the years since the stroke? 
    Can you share some advice for parents going through a difficult time?  
    How did you show up for your children when you didn’t have the energy?  
    How do you stop feeling guilty for being changed by difficult circumstances?  
     
    Resources:
     Follow and rate the podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube
    Download this episode’s free Discussion Guide
    Explore the full library of Faithtree Resources
    Download The Encounter app
    “10 Things Every Orthodox Parent Should Know”
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About Orthodox Christian Parenting
Orthodox Christian Parenting, hosted by Faithtree Resources Executive Director (and mom of four!) Michelle Moujaes, is a weekly podcast for parents and grandparents navigating the holy struggle of raising kids in the Orthodox Faith. Each episode offers honesty, encouragement, and practical wisdom from the Church—creating space to exhale, freedom from the pressure to be perfect, and openness to grow as you raise children who are deepening their knowledge and love of Christ.
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