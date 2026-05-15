Paul and Cindy Karos are back—and this time they're talking about one of the most quietly liberating teachings in the Orthodox tradition: the Middle Way. What does it actually mean to avoid the extremes of overzealousness and apathy? And what does that look like in the middle of an ordinary day with kids to feed and a thousand things pulling at your attention? Paul and Cindy bring the theology down to earth with practical, real-life examples that make the Middle Way feel not just possible but genuinely inviting. Download this week's free Discussion Guide here.

Episode Recap:

Today we’re talking about the Orthodox teaching of the Middle Way with Paul and Cindy Karos.

What is the Middle way, and why is it important for parents?

What does it look like to walk the Middle Way in the daily lives of our families?

How do we raise children who have character, not just worldly success?

Can you share some examples of what the Middle Way looks like in practice?

What role does discernment play in walking the Middle Way?

What are some signs we might be drifting to one extreme?

How do we avoid making the life of the Church feel like a checklist?

If we want to start walking the Middle Way, where do we start?

How do we find the Middle Way in our parenting styles?

How can parents find peace and discernment in the chaos of daily life?

What does the Middle Way look like when spouses don’t agree?

How do we avoid being too harsh or too lenient?



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