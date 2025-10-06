#51 Vocation of Home with Lyndsey Mimnagh

In today’s conversation, I’m joined by my friend Lyndsey Mimnagh, founder of Treehouse Schoolhouse. Lyndsey’s work is devoted to helping families grow in home education through seasonal rhythms, literature, biblical truth, and intentional connection. Her approach invites mothers to slow down and let their homes become places of belonging, discipleship, and legacy.Together, we talk about what it means to see home (homemaking, homeschooling, and homekeeping) as a vocation - why it matters, how it shapes generations, and how to embrace rhythms of belonging with confidence and grace.What You’ll Hear in This Episode:Why homemaking is ultimately about creating a culture of belonging for our children.Gentle beginnings in early education and sparking lifelong wonder, not burnout.The power of simple family traditions in grounding home life.Homemaking and homeschooling as a vocation - not just something to “squeeze in.”Why presence with our children matters more than productivity or perfection.Practical ways to anchor your family in seasonal rhythms and a shared vision.Resources Mentioned:Treehouse Schoolhouse – seasonal curriculum, planners, and resourcesDiscount code: HomemakersClub15 for 15% (One use per customer. Cannot be combined with other promos.)Lyndsey reminds us that our homes tell a story - one that will echo into the hearts of our children and, by God’s grace, flow into generations to come. Whether through books, meals, or quiet daily rhythms, every intentional act is a seed planted in love.Friends, if this episode blessed you, would you share it with another homemaker or leave a review? It helps others find encouragement here at the table.The Homemaker’s Club is a sisterhood of women who value the old-fashioned ways of making a house a home. Inside our private community, you’ll find prepared resources, weekly rhythms, and deeper fellowship with women walking this journey alongside you.