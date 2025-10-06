In today’s conversation, I’m joined by my friend Lyndsey Mimnagh, founder of Treehouse Schoolhouse. Lyndsey’s work is devoted to helping families grow in home education through seasonal rhythms, literature, biblical truth, and intentional connection. Her approach invites mothers to slow down and let their homes become places of belonging, discipleship, and legacy.Together, we talk about what it means to see home (homemaking, homeschooling, and homekeeping) as a vocation - why it matters, how it shapes generations, and how to embrace rhythms of belonging with confidence and grace.What You’ll Hear in This Episode:Why homemaking is ultimately about creating a culture of belonging for our children.Gentle beginnings in early education and sparking lifelong wonder, not burnout.The power of simple family traditions in grounding home life.Homemaking and homeschooling as a vocation - not just something to “squeeze in.”Why presence with our children matters more than productivity or perfection.Practical ways to anchor your family in seasonal rhythms and a shared vision.Resources Mentioned:Treehouse Schoolhouse – seasonal curriculum, planners, and resourcesDiscount code: HomemakersClub15 for 15% (One use per customer. Cannot be combined with other promos.)Lyndsey reminds us that our homes tell a story - one that will echo into the hearts of our children and, by God’s grace, flow into generations to come. Whether through books, meals, or quiet daily rhythms, every intentional act is a seed planted in love.Friends, if this episode blessed you, would you share it with another homemaker or leave a review? It helps others find encouragement here at the table.The Homemaker’s Club is a sisterhood of women who value the old-fashioned ways of making a house a home. Inside our private community, you’ll find prepared resources, weekly rhythms, and deeper fellowship with women walking this journey alongside you.
#50 Daily Bread with Courtney Moody
Today I’m joined by my friend Courtney Moody, wife, mama, homemaker, and the heart behind Acts of Sourdough. What began with curiosity (and a willingness to laugh at the flops) has grown into a family business that equips homemakers with simple tools, sourdough classes, and everyday encouragement. We talk about choosing home in a noisy world, finding peace in organization over perfection, tending real rhythms in the kitchen, and serving others with the work of our hands.What You’ll Hear in This Episode:Courtney’s leap of faith from restaurant life to full-time homemaking—and how it reshaped their family’s days.Letting go of perfection in busy seasons and choosing peace over pristine.Embracing experimentation, vulnerability, and progress in sourdough (and all of homemaking)The Story of Acts of SourdoughStaying anchored in prayer when calling goes against the grain.Family business & boundariesUsing food to bless neighbors, support special needs, and steady family rhythms.Resources Mentioned:Acts of Sourdough (tools, classes, and encouragement)Scripture: "They broke bread in their homes and ate together with glad and sincere hearts." Acts 2:46 (the heart behind “Acts of Sourdough”)Courtney reminds us that tending dough is a picture of tending home: ordinary, repeatable steps that, over time, feed the people we love and shape a culture of gratitude, service, and joy. And that even one small rhythm, a made bed, a pot of soup, or bread shared with a neighbor can steady the whole house.Friends, if this episode blessed you, would you share it with a friend or leave a review? It helps other homemakers find encouragement here at the table.The Homemaker’s Club is a sisterhood of women who value the old-fashioned ways of making a house a home. Inside our private community, you’ll find prepared resources, weekly rhythms, and deeper fellowship with women walking this journey alongside you.
#49 Faithful Foundations with Katharine McDowell
Today I’m joined by my friend Katherine McDowell, a fellow homemaker, mother, and our very own in-house librarian who hosts our beloved Homemakers Literary Society. We talk about what it looks like to turn inward as autumn begins: crafting a home of belonging, marking the seasons with the liturgical calendar, and building a culture of literature and story in the home. Katherine’s perspective is rich with faith, heritage, and practical rhythms that make ordinary days sacred.What You’ll Hear in This Episode:How the liturgical calendar shapes family rhythms and traditions.Creating a literary home: seasonal picture books, read-alouds, and curating living books.Why what we consume shapes the culture of our homes.Practical ways to weave books and stories into everyday life.Using each new season as a “mini new year” to reset rhythms with hope.Resources Mentioned: The Homemaker’s Club (discount here)The Homemakers Literary Society (discount here)Read-Aloud Revival (book lists by age)Sally Clarkson & Sarah Clarkson (resources on books and literature in the home)Ambleside Online (Charlotte Mason “living books” lists)Katherine reminds us that every season offers a chance to begin again, a “mini new year” to reset our homes with rhythms of prayer, gratitude, and story. Even one small change like lighting a candle at dinner, starting a family read-aloud, or ending the day with prayer over your children can become a rhythm that steadies the whole house.Friends, if this episode blessed you, I’d love for you to share it with a friend or leave a review, it helps other homemakers find encouragement here at the table.The Homemaker’s Club is a sisterhood of women who value the old-fashioned ways of making a house a home. Inside our private community, you’ll find prepared resources, weekly rhythms, and deeper fellowship with women walking this journey alongside you.
#47 Cohesive Rhythms with Jess Markoya
Today at the kitchen table, I’m joined by my friend Jess Markoya, co-owner of the beloved shoppe, Neuflora. Jess is a homemaker, mother of five, homeschool mama, and business owner whose heart for women and intentional living shines through everything she creates.In this conversation, Jess shares her family’s journey of moving from Hawaii to Tennessee, the story of how Neuflora began, and the joy of opening their new storefront. We talk about what homemaking means to her, the rhythms that anchor her family, and how building a wardrobe with intention can serve the heart of a homemaker.What You’ll Hear in This Episode:Jess’s beautiful definition of homemaking as tending both souls and spaces.Daily rhythms that bring peace, order, and connection in the midst of a busy season.The ministry of Neuflora and why having a cohesive wardrobe frees homemakers from decision fatigue.How Jess and her husband, Joey, made the leap of faith to move their family and business to the mainland.Why rhythms create stability in family life (and business).This conversation is an encouragement for every homemaker to pause, reflect, and build rhythms that bring peace to the home - whether through morning coffee on the porch, meals around the table, or the clothes we wear each day.Resources Mentioned:Shop Neuflora, use code Homemakers10 to save 10%Follow Jess and her team on Instagram @neurflorawardrobeShop Azure StandardIf today’s episode blessed you, would you share it with a friend or leave a review? Your kind words help other homemakers find encouragement and provision for their own homes.Looking for more homemaking tools, encouragement, and community? Join us inside The Homemaker’s Club, where you’ll find encouragement, practical resources, and a sisterhood of women tending their homes with intention. We'd love to have you!
#48 Finding Hope in Hardship with Jennifer Pepito
Today I’m joined by Jennifer Pepito. Jennifer is a beloved voice in the homemaking community, a seasoned mom/homemaker, and author of "Habits for a Sacred Home" and "Mothering by the Book".In this conversation, we talk about homemaking as a consecrated space and why tending the atmosphere of our homes (not just the chores) strengthens families and blesses our communities.What You’ll Hear in This Episode:Why homemaking matters in hard seasons.Hope for the homemaker’s heart.How practicing gratitude reframes scarcity, fear, and confusion.Practical ways to unplug, make your world smaller, and re-center our focus.Daily anchors that endure.Traditions that build resilience.Resources MentionedHabits for a Sacred Home by Jennifer PeptoMothering by the Book by Jennifer PeptoThe Restoration Home PodcastFollow Jennifer on Instagram @jenniferpepitoYour home doesn’t have to be perfect to be powerful. Start with one rhythm you can repeat, anchoring your home in intention, because little by little, these practices become the foundation of peace, fruitfulness, and legacy.If this episode blessed you, please share it with a friend or leave a review, your words help other homemakers find encouragement and provision.Looking for more homemaking tools, encouragement, and community? Join us inside The Homemaker’s Club, where you’ll find encouragement, practical resources, and a sisterhood of women tending their homes with intention. We'd love to have you!
