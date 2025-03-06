Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentORISE Featurecast
Listen to ORISE Featurecast in the App
Listen to ORISE Featurecast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

ORISE Featurecast

Podcast ORISE Featurecast
Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education
This is the ORISE FeatureCast. Join host Michael Holtz for conversations with ORISE experts on STEM workforce development, scientific and technical reviews, and...
GovernmentScienceNatural SciencesEducationCourses

Available Episodes

5 of 47
  • Helping students see themselves in STEM careers: An Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship Conversation
    ORISE is at the forefront of helping educate the U.S. scientific workforce of the future. Educators play a key role in this efforts. In this episode of the ORISE Featurecast, host Michael Holtz and special co-host Zachary Minchow-Proffitt have a conversation with two Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellows about the role of educators in helping their students see themselves pursuing STEM careers. Victoria Thomson, an AEF Fellow at USGS, and Jessica Fries-Gaither, an AEF Fellow at the Library of Congress, discuss barriers that students may face in expanding their interest in STEM and the pursuit of careers in STEM, and what they have done as educators to make their classrooms spaces where students gain self-confidence in STEM subjects. Join us for a great conversation. Victoria Miranda Thomson has been teaching high school science for over a decade, currently at East Lyme High School in Connecticut. She holds a B.S. in Entomology from Cornell University and an M.Sc. from the University of Arizona, where she developed a passion for public education through her NSF GK12 Fellowship. Victoria has taught a wide range of science courses and played a key role in implementing the Next Generation Science Standards. She brings real-world connections to her classroom by engaging with experts from around the globe. As a two-time Fund For Teachers Fellow, she has pursued professional development in astronomy and renewable energy. She is dedicated to expanding access to STEM education and fostering curiosity in her students. Jessica Fries-Gaither has been an educator for 25 years, most recently teaching Lower School (grades 1-5) Science at Columbus School for Girls in Columbus, OH, where she also served as Science Department Chair. In addition to teaching, she is an award-winning author who has published books for teachers and children. A frequent speaker at conferences, Jessica is passionate about the intersection of science and literacy instruction as well as helping students see themselves represented in STEM fields. Zachary Minchow-Proffitt is a 2024-2025 Einstein Fellow with the Department of Energy. Before this fellowship, Zak was a lead teacher and mentor at the Academies of Loudoun, a public STEM magnet school in northern Virginia. As a veteran science and research teacher, Zak is passionate about elevating the STEM research experience of all students. He believes that the future of STEM education will incorporate deeper, personalized, and inclusive education, with a focus on an integrated scientific mindset, as opposed to the traditional “siloed” approach to how we view the world. Zak is looking forward to the ways in which the Einstein Fellowship will continue to broaden his perspective, develop his advocacy, and enhance his ability to make a meaningful impact in the world of STEM. The Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship Act gives the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) the responsibility for managing the Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship. The DOE Office of Science’s Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS) manages this program for DOE in collaboration with the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) and the partnering Federal agencies, which, at the time of this recording, included the Department of Defense (DOD), the Department of Energy (DOE), the Library of Congress (LOC), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the US Geological Survey (USGS), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the National Science Foundation (NSF). The DOE sponsors five placements in congressional offices. To learn more about the Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship, visit https://science.osti.gov/wdts/einstein.
    --------  
    58:21
  • Taking a leap of faith: A conversation with Meagan Roberts, MPH, former NNSA MSIIP participant
    Meagan Roberts, MPH, took a leap of faith to move from Middle Tennessee to Washington, D.C., to participate in the National Nuclear Security Agency Minority Serving Institution Internship Program. Roberts talk to ORISE Featurecast host Matthew Underwood about the decision to pursue an ORISE appointment, managing imposter syndrome, leaning into her passion for health and public health, and being open to new opportunities. Roberts also talks about what it is in life that brings her joy. To learn more about or apply for the NNSA MSIIP, visit https://orise.orau.gov/nnsa-msiip/
    --------  
    39:09
  • Critical role of technology in education: A conversation with Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellows
    Technology plays a crucial role in classrooms today. From assisting students with learning, helping teachers stay organized, keeping classrooms secure and so much, technology is essential. In this conversation, hosts Michael Holtz and Zachary Minchow-Proffit talk to Charles Wang and Nancy Penchev, two members of the 2024-25 Albert Einstein Distinguished Educators Fellowship Program cohort, about the impact of technology in its various forms. They also share tips and tricks and some of their favorite tools. Charles Wang is a 2024-2025 Einstein Fellow with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Before becoming an Einstein Fellow, Charles taught computer science and cybersecurity at the high school level in Texas, playing an integral role in the growth of the computer science pathway in his school district. Charles is deeply interested in the ways in which AI and cybersecurity principles can be integrated into all subjects, and is excited for a future in education where EdTech tools are used to enhance personalized learning and broaden access to high quality STEM education for all students. Nancy Penchev is a 2024-2025 Einstein Fellow on the Hill, in the office of Representative Stansbury of New Mexico. Mrs. Penchev has had a long, impactful career in education, including her most recent position at a K-12 private school in North Miami Beach, Florida, as a STEM teacher and Instructional Technology Liaison for the school. Outside of the classroom, Nancy also hosts Girls Building STEAM, which empowers girls to rediscover STEM fields through the lens of play. Nancy believes firmly in the transformative power of education, and is always looking for new opportunities to learn, both for her students and for herself. Zachary Minchow-Proffitt is a 2024-2025 Einstein Fellow with the Department of Energy. Before this fellowship, Zak was a lead teacher and mentor at the Academies of Loudoun, a public STEM magnet school in northern Virginia. As a veteran science and research teacher, Zak is passionate about elevating the STEM research experience of all students. He believes that the future of STEM education will incorporate deeper, personalized, and inclusive education, with a focus on an integrated scientific mindset, as opposed to the traditional “siloed” approach to how we view the world. Zak is looking forward to the ways in which the Einstein Fellowship will continue to broaden his perspective, develop his advocacy, and enhance his ability to make a meaningful impact in the world of STEM.
    --------  
    1:16:44
  • Roundtable conversation with the winners of the 2024 ORISE Ignite Off! competition
    The ORISE Ignite Off! competition showcases the talents of interns from participating federal agencies and offices as they share their research through Ignite Talks. Each competitor has five minutes to present their project, using 20 picture-centric slides that automatically advance every 15 seconds. In this episode of the ORISE Featurecast, host Michael Holtz talks to the winners of the 2024 ORISE Ignite Off! Featured are Jonathan Blutinger, Ph.D., U.S. Army DEVCOM Soldier Center; Erik Head, Oak Ridge National Laboratory; Christie Kim, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Ashley Daniszewski, Ph.D., National Energy Technology Laboratory. They are the first, second, third and fan favorite winners, respectively. Check out the episode and learn more about the topics of their presentations. To learn more about the ORISE Ignite Off!, visit https://orise.orau.gov/internships-fellowships/resources/ignite-off-competition.html.
    --------  
    35:25
  • We grow by learning from others: Zachary Minchow-Proffitt on the Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship
    Zachary Minchow-Proffitt is a member of the 2025 Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship cohort. He is also the guest co-host for this cohort's series of ORISE Featurecast episodes focused on the AEF program. In this episode, Zak introduces himself and talks with host Michael Holtz about his career, how he became interested in teaching, what he hopes to gain from his AEF experience, and what he hopes to bring to the table as podcast co-host. Zachary Minchow-Proffitt is a 2024-2025 Einstein Fellow with the Department of Energy. Before this fellowship, Zak was a lead teacher and mentor at the Academies of Loudoun, a public STEM magnet school in northern Virginia. As a veteran science and research teacher, Zak is passionate about elevating the STEM research experience of all students. He believes that the future of STEM education will incorporate deeper, personalized, and inclusive education, with a focus on an integrated scientific mindset, as opposed to the traditional “siloed” approach to how we view the world. Zak is looking forward to the ways in which the Einstein Fellowship will continue to broaden his perspective, develop his advocacy, and enhance his ability to make a meaningful impact in the world of STEM. The Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship Act gives the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) the responsibility for managing the Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship. The DOE Office of Science’s Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS) manages this program for DOE in collaboration with the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) and the partnering Federal agencies, which, at the time of this recording, included the Department of Defense (DOD), the Department of Energy (DOE), the Library of Congress (LOC), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the US Geological Survey (USGS), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the National Science Foundation (NSF). The DOE sponsors five placements in congressional offices. To learn more about the Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship, visit https://science.osti.gov/wdts/einstein.
    --------  
    25:19

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About ORISE Featurecast

This is the ORISE FeatureCast. Join host Michael Holtz for conversations with ORISE experts on STEM workforce development, scientific and technical reviews, and the evaluation of radiation exposure and environmental contamination. You’ll also hear from ORISE research program participants and their mentors as they talk about their experiences and how they are helping shape the future of science. Welcome to the ORISE Featurecast.
Podcast website

Listen to ORISE Featurecast, The Lawfare Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/19/2025 - 5:01:19 PM