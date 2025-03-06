Helping students see themselves in STEM careers: An Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship Conversation

ORISE is at the forefront of helping educate the U.S. scientific workforce of the future. Educators play a key role in this efforts. In this episode of the ORISE Featurecast, host Michael Holtz and special co-host Zachary Minchow-Proffitt have a conversation with two Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellows about the role of educators in helping their students see themselves pursuing STEM careers. Victoria Thomson, an AEF Fellow at USGS, and Jessica Fries-Gaither, an AEF Fellow at the Library of Congress, discuss barriers that students may face in expanding their interest in STEM and the pursuit of careers in STEM, and what they have done as educators to make their classrooms spaces where students gain self-confidence in STEM subjects. Join us for a great conversation. Victoria Miranda Thomson has been teaching high school science for over a decade, currently at East Lyme High School in Connecticut. She holds a B.S. in Entomology from Cornell University and an M.Sc. from the University of Arizona, where she developed a passion for public education through her NSF GK12 Fellowship. Victoria has taught a wide range of science courses and played a key role in implementing the Next Generation Science Standards. She brings real-world connections to her classroom by engaging with experts from around the globe. As a two-time Fund For Teachers Fellow, she has pursued professional development in astronomy and renewable energy. She is dedicated to expanding access to STEM education and fostering curiosity in her students. Jessica Fries-Gaither has been an educator for 25 years, most recently teaching Lower School (grades 1-5) Science at Columbus School for Girls in Columbus, OH, where she also served as Science Department Chair. In addition to teaching, she is an award-winning author who has published books for teachers and children. A frequent speaker at conferences, Jessica is passionate about the intersection of science and literacy instruction as well as helping students see themselves represented in STEM fields. Zachary Minchow-Proffitt is a 2024-2025 Einstein Fellow with the Department of Energy. Before this fellowship, Zak was a lead teacher and mentor at the Academies of Loudoun, a public STEM magnet school in northern Virginia. As a veteran science and research teacher, Zak is passionate about elevating the STEM research experience of all students. He believes that the future of STEM education will incorporate deeper, personalized, and inclusive education, with a focus on an integrated scientific mindset, as opposed to the traditional “siloed” approach to how we view the world. Zak is looking forward to the ways in which the Einstein Fellowship will continue to broaden his perspective, develop his advocacy, and enhance his ability to make a meaningful impact in the world of STEM. The Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship Act gives the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) the responsibility for managing the Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship. The DOE Office of Science’s Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS) manages this program for DOE in collaboration with the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) and the partnering Federal agencies, which, at the time of this recording, included the Department of Defense (DOD), the Department of Energy (DOE), the Library of Congress (LOC), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the US Geological Survey (USGS), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the National Science Foundation (NSF). The DOE sponsors five placements in congressional offices. To learn more about the Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship, visit https://science.osti.gov/wdts/einstein.