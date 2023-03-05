Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Kim Anami
Health & FitnessSexualitySociety & CultureRelationships
  • The FÜKMOR Parenting Method
    One of the most common and socially acceptable excuses for not having sex as a couple, is when you have children. No one will fault you for that.Oh, you have a new baby? Of course you aren’t having sex! You haven’t had sex in a few years? Well you have so many children, how could you ever find the time?” The irony here is that the more you have sex, the easier and more effective your parenting will be. The better the sex you have, you’ll find that your whole life, especially as a parent, flows with ease and grace and harmony. Wanna know why? Because your bed is the epicentre of your family. The energy that you cultivate from your intimate life radiates out and reverberates into everything you do. Especially your children and family. You, as the couple, are the engine. When you are in love and having passionate, life-changing, life-building sex, you are feeding and nourishing yourselves and everyone around you. In this episode:  Couple with six children magically finds/makes the time to have regular sex Mom of 6 has 30 cervical orgasms in a row They share how the delicacy of the connection between them as parents/lovers impacts their children  Hot sex life = hot business life.  Getting two hours of sleep because you’ve been up most of the night making love and having so much energy from each other that you float through the day, unfaze-able  How much easier it is to magnetize opportunities in your life when you put your relationship first 
    4/20/2023
    1:07:03
  • Tantra + Slow Sex for Ecstatic Orgasms
    Orgasms that last for hours and days. Can you handle that much bliss? In this episode: - The importance of marathon f**king- Harvesting sexual energy as a creative power source - The relationship between "fast sex" and sexual trauma - 3-day sex dates- Enlightened sex acts like yoni and lingam massage, in our all star interview with Jim and Meg 
    4/14/2023
    37:00
  • Polarity: The Hottest Sexual Chemistry
    The hottest sexual chemistry and couples who can’t keep their hands off each other, generally have exaggerated feminine and masculine energies at play.Archetypically speaking, feminine energy is softer, open, receptive, and embodies the spiritual notion of surrender. The goddess archetype. Masculine energy is more active, achievement-oriented, driven, takes charge, makes things happen. The warrior archetype.We all have these energies. Our sex life gives us a chance to explore and play with these themes, to experiment, try them on, and bring dormant parts of us to the surface.Today we’re talking to Well-F**ked All Stars Jim and Meg. They’ve done every Anami Salon since they began their journey last year with Coming Together. In this episode:  Why gender neutrality was killing their marriage and sex life  How embodying their respective masculine and feminine energies revived their relationship, leading to the best sex ever: “We can’t keep our hands off each other. Everyone thinks we’re newlyweds!”  Can you be gender neutral and well-f**ked?  What it looks and feels like to be surrendered and in the feminine and masculine: sexually, and in work/life  The exhaustion of denying polarity vs. the wet, hard, wild energy of letting it inside you  The Coming Together for Couples Salon is now open! This is my 10-week online salon for couples. In it, we go deep into how to break out of the buddies and sexless rut and into the wild and orgasmic reality of sexuality polarity, helping you to reconnect with and own your potent masculine and feminine essences. We also go into all things Orgasmapedia: from full-body and energy orgasms, G-Spot orgasms for her AND him, cervical orgasms, and Supercock stamina building so he can get here there! You’ll receive tutorials in Tantric breathing and energy practices, yoni and lingam massage, how to use sexual reflexology maps and sexual positions for healing and rejuvenation. And much more! Signup now.
    4/7/2023
    1:20:36
  • From Fighting to F**king
    If you aren’t f**king enough, or f**king well, you are going to be fighting. Whether you’re in a relationship where the sex is infrequent, or subpar, and you are bickering and testy with each other. Or, if you are single, and you create opportunities to yell at shop clerks and road rage at someone for not going fast enough on their way to the stoplight.All of this is misdirected sexual energy.In today’s all star interview, we’re talking with Premala and David. We speak about: Premala’s history of severe sexual abuse and her journey to become a well-fucked all star How they went from fighting to f**king and barely having sex in two years to now having it 3-4 times a day Fight, flight and freeze as responses to unhealed trauma Our lady of perpetual wetness Buying special towels for all the squirting ejaculate Both needing to work out more to stay fitter for all the f**king Premala having the full range of Orgasmpedia in her daily repertoire: G-Spot orgasms for lunch, cervical orgasms for dinner Manifesting their dream lives from all the amazing f**king they are doing The Coming Together for Couples Salon opens for registration next week! This is my premier online program for showing you how to come together emotionally and sexually.In the meantime, you can sign up for my free 7-Day Sex Cleanse. This mini-program starts as soon as you register for it. You’ll receive an email each day with a lesson to view and then assignments which will be a blend of emotional connection exercises and Tantric practices. Go Coming Together for Couples and you’ll find the signup for the Sex Cleanse there.  
    3/31/2023
    1:22:30
  • F**k Medicine: Kim's Sex Rx
    Did you know that you can fuck your problems away? That cock can heal your depression? And open your heart? That pussy juice can take away your back pain? And give you energy? Did you know that certain sexual positions can make you smarter? That’s right. You have a veritable pharmacy in your bed. Sex Rx or Good-fuck medicine, as I like to call it, is healing power that you have at your fingertips. And your genitals. Every time you have sex with your partner, you have the power to give them—and yourself—a rejuvenating, anti-aging, anti-depressant, weight loss drug and psychedelic experience all at once. 
    3/26/2023
    14:31

About Orgasmic Enlightenment

Where the sexual and spiritual come together. Sex and relationship coach and vaginal weight lifter Kim Anami gives you the sex education and orgasms you never had. www.kimanami.com
