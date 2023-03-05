Polarity: The Hottest Sexual Chemistry
The hottest sexual chemistry and couples who can’t keep their hands off each other, generally have exaggerated feminine and masculine energies at play.Archetypically speaking, feminine energy is softer, open, receptive, and embodies the spiritual notion of surrender. The goddess archetype. Masculine energy is more active, achievement-oriented, driven, takes charge, makes things happen. The warrior archetype.We all have these energies. Our sex life gives us a chance to explore and play with these themes, to experiment, try them on, and bring dormant parts of us to the surface.Today we’re talking to Well-F**ked All Stars Jim and Meg. They’ve done every Anami Salon since they began their journey last year with Coming Together. In this episode:
Why gender neutrality was killing their marriage and sex life
How embodying their respective masculine and feminine energies revived their relationship, leading to the best sex ever: “We can’t keep our hands off each other. Everyone thinks we’re newlyweds!”
Can you be gender neutral and well-f**ked?
What it looks and feels like to be surrendered and in the feminine and masculine: sexually, and in work/life
The exhaustion of denying polarity vs. the wet, hard, wild energy of letting it inside you
