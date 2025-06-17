Forms of Protest with True Marmalade

In this episode, we’re venturing beyond the world of ultra distance racing and into something a little more poetic and a little more unconventional—with our guest, nomadic rider and storyteller, True Marmalade.Erik Binggeser—better known by his rolling moniker, True Marmalade—has spent the past few years crisscrossing the U.S. by cargo bike, logging over 50,000 miles on a titanium Omnium as part of a slow, deliberate, and deeply intentional life on the road. Born and raised in Michigan, Erik’s journey winds through a former corporate career, a stretch of vanlife, and ultimately into a mode of travel that blends bikepacking, minimalism, food rescue, and a whole lot of human connection.Last weekend I caught up with Erik right here in St. Louis, Missouri, where he was hunkered down for a bit—recharging, resupplying, and taking a short pause from the road. While in town, Erik joined a group ride with Matt and the crew over at HoboHubWorks, and showed up to soak in the action at Penrose Park Velodrome. It was a short stay, but a perfect opportunity to sit down and talk.In this conversation, Erik and I talk about what it means to leave behind the idea of accumulation and lean into subtraction. We unpack his use of the Wandrer app, discuss life as a Type 1 diabetic on the road, and explore the mental and physical shifts that come with living from a bike. We also dig into the gear that keeps him moving—from custom bags by South City Stitchworks to a variety of collaborations with builders and bagmakers across the bike industry, turning his journey into a rolling canvas of creative partnerships.And of course, we dive into Erik’s daily practice of dumpster diving and food rescue: how it began, why he continues to share it so openly, and what it’s revealed about waste, resourcefulness, and our connection to community.There’s something gently radical about the way Erik moves through the world—what he’s doing feels like a form of protest, a kind of anarchist calisthenics, if you will. Erik challenges the status quo and invites us to rethink how we live, travel, and connect with others.