Ope! Bikes.
  • Forms of Protest with True Marmalade
    In this episode, we’re venturing beyond the world of ultra distance racing and into something a little more poetic and a little more unconventional—with our guest, nomadic rider and storyteller, True Marmalade.Erik Binggeser—better known by his rolling moniker, True Marmalade—has spent the past few years crisscrossing the U.S. by cargo bike, logging over 50,000 miles on a titanium Omnium as part of a slow, deliberate, and deeply intentional life on the road. Born and raised in Michigan, Erik’s journey winds through a former corporate career, a stretch of vanlife, and ultimately into a mode of travel that blends bikepacking, minimalism, food rescue, and a whole lot of human connection.Last weekend I caught up with Erik right here in St. Louis, Missouri, where he was hunkered down for a bit—recharging, resupplying, and taking a short pause from the road. While in town, Erik joined a group ride with Matt and the crew over at HoboHubWorks, and showed up to soak in the action at Penrose Park Velodrome. It was a short stay, but a perfect opportunity to sit down and talk.In this conversation, Erik and I talk about what it means to leave behind the idea of accumulation and lean into subtraction. We unpack his use of the Wandrer app, discuss life as a Type 1 diabetic on the road, and explore the mental and physical shifts that come with living from a bike. We also dig into the gear that keeps him moving—from custom bags by South City Stitchworks to a variety of collaborations with builders and bagmakers across the bike industry, turning his journey into a rolling canvas of creative partnerships.And of course, we dive into Erik’s daily practice of dumpster diving and food rescue: how it began, why he continues to share it so openly, and what it’s revealed about waste, resourcefulness, and our connection to community.There’s something gently radical about the way Erik moves through the world—what he’s doing feels like a form of protest, a kind of anarchist calisthenics, if you will. Erik challenges the status quo and invites us to rethink how we live, travel, and connect with others.
  • Rare Earth Cycle with Brian Hall
    On this episode, we’re shifting gears a bit and diving into the world of custom bike building and the artistry of frame crafting with today’s incredible guest, Brian Hall.Brian hails from River Falls, Wisconsin and is the founder, builder, and creative mind behind Rare Earth Cycle. Not only does Brian design and handcraft beautiful, purpose-driven bikes, he’s also living proof that blending artistry, engineering, and a passion for adventure can lead to some truly remarkable machines. From touring the Baja Divide on a bike he built himself—affectionately named Horse With No Name—to tackling the Tour Divide aboard his Huckleberry Dragon, Brian’s work isn’t just about building bikes…it’s about creating vehicles for adventure, exploration, and personal transformation.In this episode, Brian and I catch up on his journey from a successful career in outdoor footwear design to becoming a full-time bike builder. We dive into the creative and technical sides of frame building, how he balances artistry and craftsmanship, and the ethos behind Rare Earth Cycle — where riders are encouraged to bring their dream builds to life. We also talk about the inspiration he draws from the trails, the vibrant powder coating finishes he's known for, and where he hopes to take Rare Earth Cycle in the coming years.We’ll even get a sneak peek into Brian’s plans for Made.Bike this August and what future bikepacking adventures might be on his radar.
  • Owning Type 1 with Kayla Hall
    On this episode we’re once again diving into the world of ultra-distance bikepack racing with our incredible and courageous guest, Kayla Hall.Kayla hails from Roanoke, VA and is an ultra-distance cyclist, nurse, and all-around powerhouse. Kayla doesn’t just compete in ultra-distance bikepack racing, she conquers some of the nation’s most challenging routes. From the TransVirginia route to the Arkansas High Country Race, Kayla has endured the intense physical and mental demands of long-distance racing, navigating both the unpredictability of blood sugar fluctuations and the ever-changing challenges of ultra-distance competition.In this episode, Kayla and I catch up on her life in Roanoke, discussing her current training program and how she’s deepening ties with the local cycling community. We also dive into her reflections on last season's racing experiences and the lessons she learned along the way. We dive into Kayla’s life as a Type 1 diabetic and how her background as a nurse has helped her with her diabetes management. And finally we chat about Kayla’s 2025 event calendar…including Appalachian Journey, TransVirginia, RockStar Trail, and the monumental Silk Road race in Kyrgyzstan.
  • See What Happens with Randy Windle
    Hailing from the rolling foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, Randy has made his mark in both the ultra-distance running and bikepacking communities. Known by many as the "spiritual heartbeat of Arkansas bikepacking", Randy’s infectious energy and unwavering resilience have earned him a well-deserved reputation as an adventurer who brings his personality and his passion to every mile.This past October, Randy completed the full course of the Arkansas High Country Race with a time of 8 days, 7 hours, and 3 minutes. Although this wasn’t Randy’s best performance on the course from a historical perspective…what’s most interesting is that Randy has logged over 2,800 miles on the route since 2021, earning him local legend status across the Ozark and Ouachita Mountain ranges.What I admire most about Randy is how his self-expression and personality bleeds into the bikes he rides, the bags he runs, the patches that are sewn onto those bags, the photographs he captures and shares, the Spotify playlists he curates, and the smiles and warm reception he elicits from the community. During this conversation, Randy and I chat about his experience during this year’s Arkansas High Country Race and how he first learned about the event. We cover some memorable and not so memorable moments from Randy’s 2024 season. We chat about Randy’s previous life as an ultra-distance runner and how it has influenced and informed his bikepacking career. We chat about ‘intention’ and how Randy, and other racers, navigate this complex mental state. And lastly Randy gets his turn to ask myself some questions about this year’s bikepacking adventures.
  • The Boys from Oklahoma with Tanner Frady & Dave Easley
    My guests today are Tanner Frady and Dave Easley from Oklahoma City, OK. Tanner and Dave are ultra-distance cyclists, their single-speeders, and, given their relatively short racing career, have already reached impressive milestones. Between the two of these guys…Tanner and Dave have accumulated thousands of miles racing events like MidSouth, East TX Showdown, Osage Passage XL, Kansas Cannonball 500, Rule of 3, Ozark Gravel DOOM, and the Arkansas High Country Race.In this conversation Tanner and Dave talk about how they each found their way to ultra-distance racing and how the bike has served as a vessel of transformation for the both of them. We discuss the upcoming event Mega MidSouth (starting this Wednesday, September 18th) and how Tanner and Dave test rode the course during its development, we talk about the subculture of single speed racers hailing from the state of Oklahoma and the legends that exist within that community, and finally we discuss Tanner and Dave’s preparation, expectations, and dreams for the Arkansas HIgh Country Race coming up on October 5th.I’ve previously mentioned that bike packing and ultra-distance racing has brought many new friends and a supportive, welcoming community. Tanner and Dave are prime examples of this community and are two friends that I’m forever grateful to know…
It's pretty straightforward. Riding and racing bikes has brought me tremendous joy and has transformed my life for the better. And I know I'm not alone in this...Ope! Bikes. is a podcast, well, about bikes. It's a collection of stories and intimate conversations with members and participants of the cycling community. It's the deep-dive into how bikes can act as catalysts for personal development, healing, social and civil rights advocacy, environmental action, community building...the list goes on and on.The goal of Ope! Bikes. is to bring these stories and conversations to life and to provide a platform for guests to express themselves as impassioned advocates of the bicycle. I hope you enjoy the show!
