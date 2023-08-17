One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast

Quality Come Follow Me scripture study in ONE minute?
It's possible!
This podcast is for busy LDS teens, moms, families, and anyone else who finds themself W...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 1113
1242: I Won a Speech Contest, 1 Corinthians 1-7
I may have won a speech contest, but here’s why it doesn’t really matter when it comes to spiritual preaching! Let’s study 1 Corinthians 2:4 together. Get our 365-day New Testament daily devotional book: https://amzn.to/3nYC821 (affiliate link) Get your free copy of the simplified New Testament outline here: https://kristenwalkersmith.com/new-testament-simplified/ And grab Cali’s scripture study guide here: https://comefollowmestudy.com/shop/ Discount code: OMSS Or for a physical copy: https://amzn.to/441qWUu (affiliate link)
8/22/2023
3:32
1241: Glory is Prepared, 1 Corinthians 1-7
Today we’re studying 1 Corinthians 2:9. Grab your scriptures and let’s dive into them together! Get our 365-day New Testament daily devotional book: https://amzn.to/3BTEQfA (affiliate link) Get your free copy of the simplified New Testament outline here: https://kristenwalkersmith.com/new-testament-simplified/ And grab Cali’s scripture study guide here: https://comefollowmestudy.com/shop/ Discount code: OMSS Or for a physical copy: https://amzn.to/3PxUOUu (affiliate link)
8/21/2023
2:33
1240: BIG PICTURE MONDAY: 1 Corinthians 1-7
Listen to Big Picture to get the quick context for this week’s reading, 1 Corinthians 1-7! Grab Cali’s scripture study guide here: https://comefollowmestudy.com/shop/ Discount code: OMSS Or for a physical copy: https://amzn.to/441qWUu (affiliate link) Get our 365-day New Testament daily devotional book: https://amzn.to/3nYC821 Get your free copy of the simplified New Testament outline here: https://kristenwalkersmith.com/new-testament-simplified/
8/20/2023
12:25
1237: Don’t Counsel God in Prayer, Romans 7-16
Today we’re studying Romans 11:33-34. Grab your scriptures and let’s dive into them together! Get our 365-day New Testament daily devotional book: https://amzn.to/3BTEQfA (affiliate link) Get your free copy of the simplified New Testament outline here: https://kristenwalkersmith.com/new-testament-simplified/ And grab Cali’s scripture study guide here: https://comefollowmestudy.com/shop/ Discount code: OMSS Or for a physical copy: https://amzn.to/3PxUOUu (affiliate link)
8/18/2023
2:24
1236: Hindsight is 20/20, Romans 7-16
I have always loved the phrase, “Hindsight is 20/20!” But what if we could learn to live with the peace of hindsight right now? Let’s study Romans 8:28 together! Get our 365-day New Testament daily devotional book: https://amzn.to/3nYC821 (affiliate link) Get your free copy of the simplified New Testament outline here: https://kristenwalkersmith.com/new-testament-simplified/ And grab Cali’s scripture study guide here: https://comefollowmestudy.com/shop/ Discount code: OMSS Or for a physical copy: https://amzn.to/441qWUu (affiliate link)
About One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast
Quality Come Follow Me scripture study in ONE minute?
It's possible!
This podcast is for busy LDS teens, moms, families, and anyone else who finds themself WANTING quality scripture study but LACKING the time!
Enjoy five 1 minute study sessions a week plus a "Big Picture Monday" to help you understand where we are in the scriptures.