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One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast
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One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast

Kristen Smith
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast
Latest episode

2055 episodes

  • One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast

    BIG PICTURE MONDAY: Psalms 49–51; 61–66; 69–72; 77–78; 85–86

    08/23/2026 | 13 mins.
    Listen to Big Picture to get the quick context for this week’s reading, Psalms 49–51; 61–66; 69–72; 77–78; 85–86!

    And grab study guides for the whole family here:
    - To get Cali's scripture study guide for adults click here:
    https://comefollowmestudy.com/shop/ Discount code: OMSS
    Or purchase on Amazon: https://a.co/d/07HMYuKo
    -Grab Kristen’s copies of helpful PDFs and study guides here: https://shop.kristenwalkersmith.com/products/
    Check out her YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@startherestudy/shorts

    Get our NEW 365-day Old Testament daily devotional book on Amazon: https://a.co/d/0p3Ds0t

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast

    God is Our Refuge

    08/21/2026 | 2 mins.
    Today we're studying Psalm 46:7 in just one minute! Grab your scriptures and let's dive into them together!

    And grab study guides for the whole family here:
    -Grab Kristen’s copies of helpful PDFs and study guides here: https://shop.kristenwalkersmith.com/products/
    Check out her YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@startherestudy/shorts

    - To get Cali's scripture study guide for adults click here:
    https://comefollowmestudy.com/shop/ Discount code: OMSS
    Or purchase on Amazon: https://a.co/d/07HMYuKo
    Get our NEW 365-day Old Testament daily devotional book on Amazon: https://a.co/d/0p3Ds0t

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast

    Notice the Tender Mercies

    08/20/2026 | 3 mins.
    The really good stuff and the really bad stuff usually grabs our attention. But what about the middle? Let’s look at the cool phrase introduced in Psalm 40:11.

    And grab study guides for the whole family here:
    - To get Cali's scripture study guide for adults click here:
    https://comefollowmestudy.com/shop/ Discount code: OMSS
    Or purchase on Amazon: https://a.co/d/07HMYuKo
    -Grab Kristen’s copies of helpful PDFs and study guides here: https://shop.kristenwalkersmith.com/products/
    Check out her YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@startherestudy/shorts

    Get our NEW 365-day Old Testament daily devotional book on Amazon: https://a.co/d/0p3Ds0t

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast

    Pure Hearts Make Clean Hands

    08/19/2026 | 2 mins.
    Today we're studying Psalm 24:3-4 in just one minute! Grab your scriptures and let's dive into them together!

    And grab study guides for the whole family here:
    -Grab Kristen’s copies of helpful PDFs and study guides here: https://shop.kristenwalkersmith.com/products/
    Check out her YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@startherestudy/shorts

    - To get Cali's scripture study guide for adults click here:
    https://comefollowmestudy.com/shop/ Discount code: OMSS
    Or purchase on Amazon: https://a.co/d/07HMYuKo
    Get our NEW 365-day Old Testament daily devotional book on Amazon: https://a.co/d/0p3Ds0t

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast

    Assigned to Jesus

    08/18/2026 | 3 mins.
    Do you remember the nervousness of waiting to see who your teacher would be for the next year of school? Let’s look at the calming reassurance found in Psalm 23:1.

    And grab study guides for the whole family here:
    - To get Cali's scripture study guide for adults click here:
    https://comefollowmestudy.com/shop/ Discount code: OMSS
    Or purchase on Amazon: https://a.co/d/07HMYuKo
    -Grab Kristen’s copies of helpful PDFs and study guides here: https://shop.kristenwalkersmith.com/products/
    Check out her YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@startherestudy/shorts
    Get our NEW 365-day Old Testament daily devotional book on Amazon: https://a.co/d/0p3Ds0t

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast
Quality Come Follow Me scripture study in ONE minute? It's possible! This podcast is for busy LDS teens, moms, families, and anyone else who finds themself WANTING quality scripture study but LACKING the time! Enjoy five 1-minute study sessions a week, plus a "Big Picture Monday" to help you understand where we are in the scriptures. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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