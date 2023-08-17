Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast in the App
Listen to One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast

One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast

Podcast One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast
Podcast One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast

One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast

Kristen Walker Smith and Cali Black
add
Quality Come Follow Me scripture study in ONE minute? It's possible! This podcast is for busy LDS teens, moms, families, and anyone else who finds themself W...
More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Quality Come Follow Me scripture study in ONE minute? It's possible! This podcast is for busy LDS teens, moms, families, and anyone else who finds themself W...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 1113
  • 1242: I Won a Speech Contest, 1 Corinthians 1-7
    I may have won a speech contest, but here’s why it doesn’t really matter when it comes to spiritual preaching! Let’s study 1 Corinthians 2:4 together.    Get our 365-day New Testament daily devotional book: https://amzn.to/3nYC821 (affiliate link)   Get your free copy of the simplified New Testament outline here: https://kristenwalkersmith.com/new-testament-simplified/    And grab Cali’s scripture study guide here: https://comefollowmestudy.com/shop/ Discount code: OMSS Or for a physical copy: https://amzn.to/441qWUu (affiliate link)
    8/22/2023
    3:32
  • 1241: Glory is Prepared, 1 Corinthians 1-7
    Today we’re studying 1 Corinthians 2:9. Grab your scriptures and let’s dive into them together!    Get our 365-day New Testament daily devotional book: https://amzn.to/3BTEQfA (affiliate link)   Get your free copy of the simplified New Testament outline here: https://kristenwalkersmith.com/new-testament-simplified/    And grab Cali’s scripture study guide here: https://comefollowmestudy.com/shop/ Discount code: OMSS Or for a physical copy:  https://amzn.to/3PxUOUu (affiliate link)
    8/21/2023
    2:33
  • 1240: BIG PICTURE MONDAY: 1 Corinthians 1-7
    Listen to Big Picture to get the quick context for this week’s reading, 1 Corinthians 1-7!   Grab Cali’s scripture study guide here: https://comefollowmestudy.com/shop/ Discount code: OMSS Or for a physical copy:  https://amzn.to/441qWUu (affiliate link)   Get our 365-day New Testament daily devotional book: https://amzn.to/3nYC821   Get your free copy of the simplified New Testament outline here: https://kristenwalkersmith.com/new-testament-simplified/   
    8/20/2023
    12:25
  • 1237: Don’t Counsel God in Prayer, Romans 7-16
    Today we’re studying Romans 11:33-34. Grab your scriptures and let’s dive into them together!    Get our 365-day New Testament daily devotional book: https://amzn.to/3BTEQfA (affiliate link)   Get your free copy of the simplified New Testament outline here: https://kristenwalkersmith.com/new-testament-simplified/    And grab Cali’s scripture study guide here: https://comefollowmestudy.com/shop/ Discount code: OMSS Or for a physical copy:  https://amzn.to/3PxUOUu (affiliate link)
    8/18/2023
    2:24
  • 1236: Hindsight is 20/20, Romans 7-16
    I have always loved the phrase, “Hindsight is 20/20!” But what if we could learn to live with the peace of hindsight right now? Let’s study Romans 8:28 together!    Get our 365-day New Testament daily devotional book: https://amzn.to/3nYC821 (affiliate link)   Get your free copy of the simplified New Testament outline here: https://kristenwalkersmith.com/new-testament-simplified/    And grab Cali’s scripture study guide here: https://comefollowmestudy.com/shop/ Discount code: OMSS Or for a physical copy:  https://amzn.to/441qWUu (affiliate link)
    8/17/2023
    2:49

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast

Quality Come Follow Me scripture study in ONE minute? It's possible! This podcast is for busy LDS teens, moms, families, and anyone else who finds themself WANTING quality scripture study but LACKING the time! Enjoy five 1 minute study sessions a week plus a "Big Picture Monday" to help you understand where we are in the scriptures.
Podcast website

Listen to One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast, Unashamed with Phil & Jase Robertson and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast

One Minute Scripture Study: A Come Follow Me Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store