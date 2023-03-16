Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
One Piece D&D

Podcast One Piece D&D
Daniel Rustage
Rustage hosts Tekking101, Lost Pause, 2Spooky & Briggs in a One Piece themed Dungeons and Dragons campaign. Set in the South Blue a few years after the execution of Gol D. Roger, a rookie pirate crew washes up on the shore of an unknown island.....
Available Episodes

  • ONE PIECE D&D FINALE | PART 2
    The battle continues as the end draws near...
    5/4/2023
    3:59:33
  • ONE PIECE D&D FINALE | PART 1
    The crew begin their final battle.
    5/4/2023
    2:06:29
  • ONE PIECE D&D #69 | "Shadows of Self"
    The crew fight the man from the void
    4/13/2023
    1:33:40
  • ONE PIECE D&D #68 | "The Sound of Silence"
    The crew continue through the base of the Void Agents and face silence and darkness
    4/7/2023
    1:42:09
  • ONE PIECE D&D #67 | "Two Piece"
    The crew continue their fight with Zoro, bur things take an unfortunate turn...
    3/16/2023
    1:48:03

About One Piece D&D

Rustage hosts Tekking101, Lost Pause, 2Spooky & Briggs in a One Piece themed Dungeons and Dragons campaign. Set in the South Blue a few years after the execution of Gol D. Roger, a rookie pirate crew washes up on the shore of an unknown island.....
Podcast website

