Oncology Nursing Update with Dr Neil Love: Focus on Oncology Nursing

Bispecific Antibodies in Lymphoma Part 1 — An Interview with Ms Robin Klebig for Oncology Nurses
Ms Robin Klebig from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, discusses the emerging role of bispecific antibodies in the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. NCPD information and select publications here.
--------
1:05:59
Bispecific Antibodies in Multiple Myeloma — An Interview with Dr Tiffany A Richards for Oncology Nurses
Dr Tiffany Richards from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston discusses the current and emerging role of bispecific antibodies in the treatment of multiple myeloma. NCPD information and select publications here.