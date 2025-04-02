Oh, Hell Yes: A Girlfriends Podcast

Bonus Episode: The Unaired Girlfriends Pilot- w/ Special Guest: Superfan Christina

Did y'all know that there was an episode of Girlfriends that never saw the light of day? Well it featured MOST of our main cast and a couple of unknown actors we never saw again playing Lynn & Toni. We went over to the Paley Media Center in NYC watched this unicorn of an episode, twice! Because we couldn't believe what we saw. We chat about the inconsistencies, and the changes made after this pilot that ended up saving the show. We go into the topics of racial misrepresentation and acting choices that ...had us puzzled. Today we are joined by our guest, @anniecrescendo (Twitter)