Oh, Hell Yes: A Girlfriends Podcast

Bonus Episode: The Unaired Girlfriends Pilot- w/ Special Guest: Superfan Christina
Did y'all know that there was an episode of Girlfriends that never saw the light of day? Well it featured MOST of our main cast and a couple of unknown actors we never saw again playing Lynn & Toni. We went over to the Paley Media Center in NYC watched this unicorn of an episode, twice! Because we couldn't believe what we saw. We chat about the inconsistencies, and the changes made after this pilot that ended up saving the show. We go into the topics of racial misrepresentation and acting choices that ...had us puzzled. Today we are joined by our guest, @anniecrescendo (Twitter)
49:07
Bonus Episode: Out Of Bounds- S1 E15 w/ Etsy Roe
Exclusive crossover episode! We're bringing a taste of our new podcast, The Sabers Playbook, to the Oh Hell Yes feed. Join us as we dive into Season 1, Episode 15 of The Game, "Out Of Bounds," which is the debut of Drew Sidora and ALL the DRAMA! Special guest host Etsy Roe joins the conversation!Like what you hear? Search for The Sabers Playbook, on your favorite podcast platform and SUBSCRIBE for more discussions on Melanie, Derwin and the rest of the gang!
1:07:50
Meet The Hosts Of The Sabers Playbook!
Welcome to the first episode of The Sabers Playbook!
Before we get into the real game, your 3 hosts, Neicy, Jen and Mary along with their producer Nettie, are going to be discussing their overall thoughts and feelings of the whole series. Get to know your hosts, the characters, our favorite episodes, our not so favorite episodes, and how excited we are to start this 9 season long journey with you, the Sunbeams!
56:33
Trailer: The Sabers Playbook
There's a new podcast on the block! The Sabers Playbook chronicles the sitcom, The Game. It's hosted by Neicy, Jen & Mary-- produced by Nettie Smith. This trailer is a preview of what to expect from The Sabers Playbook! The first episode drops on October 2! Head over to their podcast feed and follow/subscribe, so you never miss an episode.
1:04
Stand & Deliver- S8 E13
It’s the series finale! We made it! Joan goes to the school where Aaron taught to read his letter to the students, Lynn turns in sub-par songs to her record label in an attempt to get out of the contract, and William tries to teach Jabari how to drive.
Each week, your Hosts Nettie Smith and Etsy Roe discuss the historical black TV sitcom, Girlfriends! Starting from the beginning we deep dive into each episode of the series, it's plot points, how it relates to today’s issues and which characters are showing their ass a little too much! Sit, listen, have a drink and say, 'oh, hell yes!' to our podcast!!!