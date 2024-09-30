This week Brian chats with someone who could definitely beat us up, actor Aleks Paunovic. The 6-foot-5-inch former amateur boxing champion gets emotional talking about his connection to the ring, how his early days as a musician sparked his love for performance, breaking into the Canadian film industry as a stuntman, and how advice from Anthony Hopkins changed his life. You can catch Aleks in the final season of Snowpiercer airing now on AMC.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Brian sits down with the divine Da'Vine Joy Randolph to discuss feeling cool at theater camp, working with greats like Robin Williams and Eddie Murphy, and the whirlwind that comes with major award nominations.

On this episode, famed actor and hog wrestler Michelle Monaghan tells Brian all about growing up in a VERY small town, forging lasting relationships in Hollywood, and everything she could say about White Lotus season 3 (don't get your hopes up).

This week Brian has an inspiring conversation with NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback Kurt Warner. He talks about his keys to confidence, getting the most out of his time on the field - wherever that was - and his predictions for this season's underdog teams.

A special double feature for the first week of football! First, Brian and his old pal Rainn Wilson commiserate about their abysmal showing in their fantasy league, wonder what happened to television comedies, and get pumped for their upcoming Office trivia night supporting Rainn's foundation, Lide Haiti. Then, he recaps week one on the field with Off the Beat producer and NFL aficionado Ryan "Papa" Zachary.

About Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner

With the success of his hit podcast, The Office Deep Dive, actor and podcast host extraordinaire Brian Baumgartner (AKA Kevin Malone) is taking you even deeper (that’s what she said) into The Office AND more of your favorite TV shows. Each week, Brian will sit down with a new guest to talk about their favorite jobs. They’ll laugh, cry, and crack plenty of inappropriate jokes as they discuss the inner workings of the television industry, their favorite moments on set, never-before-told stories and secrets, and moving on from their most iconic roles. Fans will get to be the third wheel with their favorite stars as they learn everything they never wanted to know, and then some. If you loved The Office Deep Dive, you will truly love Off The Beat, featuring interviews with your favorite Office guest stars, TV personalities, athletes and more…