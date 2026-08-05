After Reality with Courtney Robertson

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213 episodes
- In this solo episode, I’m sharing a raw and very real update on my ongoing divorce following my ex’s infidelity. I open up about the emotional and legal nightmare of separating from someone who still wants control, the manipulation and narcissistic behavior I’ve experienced, and what it’s been like trying to create a safe, independent home for my children and me.
I also talk about the incredible people helping me survive this brutal chapter—including my dad, my closest friends, and even my ex’s ex-girlfriend—and share the shows bringing me a little joy and giving me a much-needed escape from reality.
Through all of it, I’m staying focused on protecting my children, continuing my podcast, and slowly rebuilding my life. And stay tuned until the very end—you’ll get to hear his true colors in an accidental message he sent me.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Double Life with Alanna Noel | I Didn’t Come Here to Get a Divorce, Part Three07/24/2026 | 24 mins.In Part Three of I Didn’t Come Here to Get a Divorce, I’m joined by my friend and former Bachelor producer Alanna Noel as I continue sharing the painful truth behind the end of my marriage. We talk about betrayal, grief, anger, and the clarity that comes with discovering a double life—as I learn to trust myself again and protect my three children through it all.
@lannanoel
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- In part two of I Didn’t Come Here to Get a Divorce, I sit down with my friend Stefanie Parker, podcast host of She’s All Bach (@shesallbach), to continue unpacking the painful reality of filing for divorce after discovering my husband had been living a double life.
This episode is raw, emotional, and at times even darkly funny, because honestly… what else can you do when the truth keeps getting worse? I open up about the grief, the shock, the anger, and the clarity that comes when you finally stop crying over someone who shattered your trust.
Stefanie and I talk about serial infidelity, manipulation, narcissistic behavior, the emotional toll of betrayal, and what it feels like to connect with other women who were also pulled into the chaos. I also share where I am now as I try to protect my children, reclaim my strength, and move toward a new chapter of co-parenting, healing, and maybe even writing the next book...
This is not the story I wanted, but it is the truth I’m finally ready to tell
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode of After Reality, I’m opening up about a deeply personal chapter: my decision to file for divorce after eight years.
Joined by my friend Alanna Noel, I share what this season has looked like behind the scenes — the heartbreak, the loss of trust, and the painful process of accepting that the life I thought I was building has changed.
@lannanoel
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode of After Reality, I’m joined by Joshua Fields Millburn, creator of Netflix’s hit documentary The Minimalists: Less Is Now, for a conversation about clutter, consumer culture, and what it really means to live with less.
As a mom of three, the clutter can feel endless — toys, baby gear, school papers, sentimental items, and all the “just in case” things we keep tucked away. Joshua breaks down minimalism in a way that feels practical and realistic, not extreme, and explains how letting go of physical clutter can create more time, peace, clarity, and freedom.
We talk about his personal journey from corporate success and constant consumerism to a more intentional life, the emotional weight of clearing out his late mother’s belongings, and why our memories live in us — not in our things.
Joshua also shares helpful tools like the “20/20 rule” for letting go of just-in-case items, the “seasonality rule” for deciding what still serves you, and how boundaries around stuff can lead to a calmer home and a more meaningful life.
This conversation is about emotional clutter, identity clutter, money stress, motherhood, grief, and redefining the new American dream — not as more stuff, but as more freedom, meaning, and room for what actually matters.
@joshuafieldsmillburn
@theminimalists
very very simple
https://www.theminimalists.com/vvs/
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About After Reality with Courtney Robertson
Courtney Robertson is the most notorious villain in Bachelor History. She won Season 16 of The Bachelor and went on to write the New York Times Bestseller "I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality TV Show Villain"Now Courtney weighs in on current episodes of the Bachelor Franchise, pop culture news, and every week she talks to other reality stars about how being on reality TV changed their lives for better or for worse. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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After Reality with Courtney Robertson: Podcasts in Family