Courtney Robertson spills all the tea with fellow Season 16 player Casey Shteamer and her own father!

Courtney Robertson spills all the tea with Fear Factor grand champion Mark Hewlett!

Courtney Robertson is spilling all the tea with her own husband Humberto Preciado!

Courtney Robertson spills all the tea with Bachelor season 27 player Kat Izzo!

Courtney is back! Today she sits down with Bachelorette Season 11 ring winner Shawn Booth.

About After Reality with Courtney Robertson

Courtney Robertson is the most notorious villain in Bachelor History. She won Season 16 of The Bachelor and went on to write the New York Times Bestseller "I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality TV Show Villain"Now Courtney talks with other reality stars about how being on reality TV changed their lives for better or for worse. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.