After Reality with Courtney Robertson

In this episode of After Reality, I’m joined by Joshua Fields Millburn, creator of Netflix’s hit documentary The Minimalists: Less Is Now, for a conversation about clutter, consumer culture, and what it really means to live with less.

As a mom of three, the clutter can feel endless — toys, baby gear, school papers, sentimental items, and all the “just in case” things we keep tucked away. Joshua breaks down minimalism in a way that feels practical and realistic, not extreme, and explains how letting go of physical clutter can create more time, peace, clarity, and freedom.

We talk about his personal journey from corporate success and constant consumerism to a more intentional life, the emotional weight of clearing out his late mother’s belongings, and why our memories live in us — not in our things.

Joshua also shares helpful tools like the “20/20 rule” for letting go of just-in-case items, the “seasonality rule” for deciding what still serves you, and how boundaries around stuff can lead to a calmer home and a more meaningful life.

This conversation is about emotional clutter, identity clutter, money stress, motherhood, grief, and redefining the new American dream — not as more stuff, but as more freedom, meaning, and room for what actually matters.



@joshuafieldsmillburn

@theminimalists

very very simple

https://www.theminimalists.com/vvs/

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