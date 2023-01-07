Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Courtney Robertson
Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • After Reality with Shawn Booth
    Courtney is back! Today she sits down with Bachelorette Season 11 ring winner Shawn Booth.Follow Courtney on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/bugrobertson/Produced by Game of Roses. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/28/2023
    42:04
  • Off Contract with Kat Izzo
    Courtney Robertson spills all the tea with Bachelor season 27 player Kat Izzo!Follow Courtney on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/bugrobertson/Produced by Game of Roses. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/5/2023
    40:53
  • Off Contract with Humberto Preciado
    Courtney Robertson is spilling all the tea with her own husband Humberto Preciado!Follow Courtney on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/bugrobertson/Produced by Game of Roses. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/29/2023
    50:47
  • Off Contract with Mark Hewlett
    Courtney Robertson spills all the tea with Fear Factor grand champion Mark Hewlett! Follow Courtney on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/bugrobertson/Produced by Game of Roses. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/22/2023
    1:08:10
  • Off Contract with Casey Shteamer and Courtney's Dad
    Courtney Robertson spills all the tea with fellow Season 16 player Casey Shteamer and her own father! Follow Courtney on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/bugrobertson/Produced by Game of Roses. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/15/2023
    1:13:05

About After Reality with Courtney Robertson

Courtney Robertson is the most notorious villain in Bachelor History. She won Season 16 of The Bachelor and went on to write the New York Times Bestseller "I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality TV Show Villain"Now Courtney talks with other reality stars about how being on reality TV changed their lives for better or for worse. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
