After Reality with Courtney Robertson

Courtney Robertson is the most notorious villain in Bachelor History. She won Season 16 of The Bachelor and went on to write the New York Times Bestseller "I Di...
After Reality with Shawn Booth
Courtney is back! Today she sits down with Bachelorette Season 11 ring winner Shawn Booth.Follow Courtney on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/bugrobertson/Produced by Game of Roses. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/28/2023
42:04
Off Contract with Kat Izzo
Courtney Robertson spills all the tea with Bachelor season 27 player Kat Izzo!Follow Courtney on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/bugrobertson/Produced by Game of Roses. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/5/2023
40:53
Off Contract with Humberto Preciado
Courtney Robertson is spilling all the tea with her own husband Humberto Preciado!Follow Courtney on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/bugrobertson/Produced by Game of Roses. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
3/29/2023
50:47
Off Contract with Mark Hewlett
Courtney Robertson spills all the tea with Fear Factor grand champion Mark Hewlett! Follow Courtney on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/bugrobertson/Produced by Game of Roses. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
3/22/2023
1:08:10
Off Contract with Casey Shteamer and Courtney's Dad
Courtney Robertson spills all the tea with fellow Season 16 player Casey Shteamer and her own father! Follow Courtney on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/bugrobertson/Produced by Game of Roses. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
