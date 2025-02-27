Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessNuance Needed
Listen to Nuance Needed in the App
Listen to Nuance Needed in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Nuance Needed

Podcast Nuance Needed
Amanda E. White, LPC and Sam Dalton, LCSW
The internet is saturated with content that talks about mental health in all the wrong ways. Licensed therapists, Amanda White and Sam Dalton, know firsthand th...
Health & WellnessMental HealthSociety & CultureRelationships

Available Episodes

5 of 29
  • 28. Why People Pleasing Makes You Angry & How to Stop Part 2
    Ready to get uncomfortably honest about why being "the nice one" is leaving you feeling resentful? This is part 2 of our people pleasing episode. Go listen to the first episode before diving into this one!In conversation, we tackle:* The exhausting cycle of expecting people to read your mind* How avoiding conflict actually creates MORE conflict* Why assertiveness feels like aggression when you're used to people pleasing* Sam’s experience learning to stop apologizing for existing* How resentment builds when you don't express your needs* Why your passive aggression isn't as subtle as you think* The freedom that comes from letting people be upset with you* Amanda's story of making amends at WawaWant to join the conversation? EMAIL- [email protected] or LEAVE US A MESSAGE at 813-444-8683. We’d love to hear what you think!Follow us on Instagram or Tiktok- Sam (@Sam.the.therapist) Amanda (@Therapyforwomen) To learn more about therapy reach out to Therapy for Women Center, therapyforwomencenter.com. We have therapists licensed in 42 states across the country and have offices if you are local to the Philadelphia area.
    --------  
    34:30
  • 27. Why People Pleasing Can Be Manipulative Part 1
    Buckle up! We get radically candid about our own (very different) journeys with people-pleasing. We share:* How Amanda discovered her "thoughtful gift-giving" was actually manipulation to avoid accountability* Why Sam's role as a childhood caregiver shaped her people-pleasing patterns* How Sam learned to stop apologizing for existing* Their personal struggles with being "the nice one"* Why they both ended up becoming therapists for the "wrong" reasons* The uncomfortable truth about using "niceness" as control* What happens when your whole identity is built on being agreeableUse code NUANCE for 40% off of Cozy Earth. Check out www.cozyearth.comWant to join the conversation? EMAIL- [email protected] or LEAVE US A MESSAGE at 813-444-8683. We’d love to hear what you think!Follow us on Instagram or Tiktok- Sam (@Sam.the.therapist) Amanda (@Therapyforwomen) To learn more about therapy reach out to Therapy for Women Center, therapyforwomencenter.com. We have therapists licensed in 42 states across the country and have offices if you are local to the Philadelphia area.
    --------  
    34:01
  • 26. Your Fear of Discomfort is Keeping You Stuck
    Tired of understanding all your patterns but still feeling stuck? In this episode, we're diving into the uncomfortable truth about why all that self-help content and therapy insight isn't actually changing your life.In conversation, we tackle:Why being "the self-aware friend" might be your newest form of avoidanceHow instant access to information is making us worse at solving our own problemsWhy validation without action is just spicy procrastinationThe uncomfortable truth about why therapy isn't just about feeling seenWhat your endless TikTok scrolling says about your fear of changeHow technology is teaching us to avoid sitting with hard emotionsWhy waiting to feel "ready" means waiting foreverThe difference between productive discomfort and tolerating what needs to changePractical steps for moving from understanding to action Want to join the conversation? EMAIL- [email protected] or LEAVE US A MESSAGE at 813-444-8683. We’d love to hear what you think!Follow us on Instagram or Tiktok- Sam (@Sam.the.therapist) Amanda (@Therapyforwomen) To learn more about therapy reach out to Therapy for Women Center, therapyforwomencenter.com. We have therapists licensed in 42 states across the country and have offices if you are local to the Philadelphia area.
    --------  
    51:43
  • 25. How to Break Free from Perfectionism & Live Your Values
    Is your commitment to being perfect or good actually the enemy of your growth? In this episode we discuss: - The subtle ways perfectionism masquerades as preparation and protection- How perfectionism can become a form of self-harm and procrastination- The connection (and important differences) between perfectionism and people-pleasing- Why letting go of perfectionism can feel like losing your foundation- The role of defensiveness in maintaining perfectionist behaviors- How social media has transformed perfectionism from an internal to an external expectation. Use code NUANCE for 40% off of Cozy Earth. Check out www.cozyearth.comWant to join the conversation? EMAIL- [email protected] or LEAVE US A MESSAGE at 813-444-8683. We’d love to hear what you think!Follow us on Instagram or Tiktok- Sam (@Sam.the.therapist) Amanda (@Therapyforwomen) To learn more about therapy reach out to Therapy for Women Center, therapyforwomencenter.com. We have therapists licensed in 42 states across the country and have offices if you are local to the Philadelphia area.
    --------  
    51:59
  • 24. How to Prevent Parental Estrangement with Whitney Goodman, LMFT
    Want to prevent estrangement in your kids? This is the second part of our conversation with Whitney Goodman, LMFT. For the first part, please listen to the "Calling Home" podcast. In the first part of this conversation, we cover, what social media gets wrong about parental estrangement and what the nuance is that is missing online. In this second part of the conversation, we discuss. - How becoming a parent has impacted how Whitney and Amanda see parental estrangement- The single most important thing you can do to prevent estrangement with your child- How to repair with your child (or anyone), when you make a mistakeWant to join the conversation? EMAIL- [email protected] or LEAVE US A MESSAGE at 813-444-8683. Follow us on Instagram or Tiktok- Sam (@Sam.the.therapist) Amanda (@Therapyforwomen) To learn more about therapy reach out to Therapy for Women Center, therapyforwomencenter.com. We have therapists licensed in 42 states across the country and have offices if you are local to the Philadelphia area.Whitney Goodman, LMFT is a licensed therapist and the founder of Calling Home, a community for adults who want to have better relationships with their family. To join check out www.callinghome.co or check out Whitney on instagram www.instagram.com/sitwithwhit
    --------  
    29:01

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Nuance Needed

The internet is saturated with content that talks about mental health in all the wrong ways. Licensed therapists, Amanda White and Sam Dalton, know firsthand the harm and confusion that this causes. We are on a mission to bring nuance back to the internet and help you make sense of it all. Together, we’ll psychoanalyze internet culture, debunk TikTok trends, and teach you how to *actually* care for your mental health while being online. Join us every Wednesday as we give you the tools to turn your doom scrolling into hope scrolling. For more information about us and therapy, check out therapyforwomencenter.com
Podcast website

Listen to Nuance Needed, Passion Struck with John R. Miles and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/28/2025 - 11:40:33 PM