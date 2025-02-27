About Nuance Needed

The internet is saturated with content that talks about mental health in all the wrong ways. Licensed therapists, Amanda White and Sam Dalton, know firsthand the harm and confusion that this causes. We are on a mission to bring nuance back to the internet and help you make sense of it all. Together, we’ll psychoanalyze internet culture, debunk TikTok trends, and teach you how to *actually* care for your mental health while being online. Join us every Wednesday as we give you the tools to turn your doom scrolling into hope scrolling. For more information about us and therapy, check out therapyforwomencenter.com