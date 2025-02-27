24. How to Prevent Parental Estrangement with Whitney Goodman, LMFT
Want to prevent estrangement in your kids? This is the second part of our conversation with Whitney Goodman, LMFT. For the first part, please listen to the "Calling Home" podcast. In the first part of this conversation, we cover, what social media gets wrong about parental estrangement and what the nuance is that is missing online. In this second part of the conversation, we discuss. - How becoming a parent has impacted how Whitney and Amanda see parental estrangement- The single most important thing you can do to prevent estrangement with your child- How to repair with your child (or anyone), when you make a mistakeWant to join the conversation? EMAIL- [email protected]
or LEAVE US A MESSAGE at 813-444-8683. Follow us on Instagram or Tiktok- Sam (@Sam.the.therapist) Amanda (@Therapyforwomen) To learn more about therapy reach out to Therapy for Women Center, therapyforwomencenter.com. We have therapists licensed in 42 states across the country and have offices if you are local to the Philadelphia area.Whitney Goodman, LMFT is a licensed therapist and the founder of Calling Home, a community for adults who want to have better relationships with their family. To join check out www.callinghome.co or check out Whitney on instagram www.instagram.com/sitwithwhit