As the year comes to a close, handheld makers haven't slowed down. We have new devices in hand and on the horizon, plus Legion Go S and Switch 2 rumors, Brendon's first impressions of the TrimUI Brick, Federico's latest NDI streaming experiments, new AR glasses and more. Links and Show Notes The MacStories DS Skins for Delta Celebrate the MacStories Selects App of the Year with the MacStories DS Skins for Delta Available for $3.00 on the new MacStories Store Follow-Up Jason Snell gets a Miyoo Mini+ Upgrade+ segment Based on Brendon's recommendation The Two Best Entry-Level Handhelds Are On Sale Anbernic RG35XXSP hardware updates Pokémon Emerald Legacy Video Update: Pokémon Emerald Legacy Out Now The Latest Portable Gaming News Android XR Sony, Lynx, And Xreal Are Building Android XR Devices Too Android XR is Google's new operating system for headsets and smart glasses Android XR and Project Moohan hands-on Gemini is the killer app Hands-On With Samsung's Android XR Headset, Shipping In 2025 Anbernic Hour: Anbernic RG34XX Anbernic is Just Making a Game Boy Advance No Tweaks Necessary Miyoo Flip Watch Demo video A trailer First Miyoo Flip Reviews (Sort Of) Pop Up On Youtube Lenovo Legion Go S leak shows renders of the cheaper handheld gaming PC Blurry shots of purportedly leaked Switch 2 Joy-Con Topics TrimUI Brick: Brendon's First Impressions No Tweaks Necessary My Simple TrimUI Brick Setup (MinUI Guide) Available from AliExpress and Amazon Federico Levels Up His NDI Setup Old device: Kiloview N40 New device: Kiloview N60 Vxio A Comprehensive Guide to Gaming on the Apple Vision Pro The XREAL One AR glasses On Amazon Satechi Mobile XR Hub