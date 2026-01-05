Paul Pierce, Danny Green, and Big Wos talk about what the Lakers really need, incoming trades & much more. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode. No Fouls Given, a basketball-first conversation straight from the players who have no fouls to give. Download the PrizePicks app today and use code NFG to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup! https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/NFG Our socials:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nfgshow/X: https://x.com/nfgshowTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nfgshow Chapters:(00:00:00 - 00:02:53) - Intro(00:02:53 - 00:09:30) - Trade Rumors: Dillon Brooks to the Lakers?(00:09:30 - 00:14:40) - What do the Lakers really need?(00:14:40 - 00:18:45) - Behind the scenes: JJ Redick "giving up" during training?(00:18:45 - 00:20:17) - AD Read(00:20:17 - 00:25:52) - Anthony Edwards on the Miami Heat?(00:25:52 - 00:30:56) - Who will be moved before the Trade Deadline?(00:30:56 - 00:33:36) - Picks of the Night by Prize Picks(00:33:36 - 00:41:26) - Disrespect towards Jaylen Brown(00:41:26 - 00:45:55) - Foul or No Foul: LaMelo Ball and the unwritten rules(00:45:55 - 00:52:41) - Draymond Green: The end of an era for the Warriors?(00:52:41 - 01:00:57) - Standing on Business: Penny Hardaway criticizes the NBA(01:00:57 - 01:01:28) - Outro #nba2k24 #NoFoulsGivenSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.