Jaylen Brown DISRESPECT! Ant and Dillon Brooks Trade Rumors, And JJ Is OVER IT
1/05/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
Paul Pierce, Danny Green, and Big Wos talk about what the Lakers really need, incoming trades & much more. Chapters:(00:00:00 - 00:02:53) - Intro(00:02:53 - 00:09:30) - Trade Rumors: Dillon Brooks to the Lakers?(00:09:30 - 00:14:40) - What do the Lakers really need?(00:14:40 - 00:18:45) - Behind the scenes: JJ Redick "giving up" during training?(00:18:45 - 00:20:17) - AD Read(00:20:17 - 00:25:52) - Anthony Edwards on the Miami Heat?(00:25:52 - 00:30:56) - Who will be moved before the Trade Deadline?(00:30:56 - 00:33:36) - Picks of the Night by Prize Picks(00:33:36 - 00:41:26) - Disrespect towards Jaylen Brown(00:41:26 - 00:45:55) - Foul or No Foul: LaMelo Ball and the unwritten rules(00:45:55 - 00:52:41) - Draymond Green: The end of an era for the Warriors?(00:52:41 - 01:00:57) - Standing on Business: Penny Hardaway criticizes the NBA(01:00:57 - 01:01:28) - Outro #nba2k24 #NoFoulsGiven
Is OKC An Ethical Basketball Team? Jaylen Brown for MVP & Our New Year's Resolutions
12/31/2025 | 38 mins.
Paul Pierce, Danny Green, and Big Wos talk ethical basketball, New Year resolutions & much more. Chapters:(00:00:00 - 00:01:04) - Intro(00:01:04 - 00:03:47) - Why isn't Jaylen Brown in the MVP conversation?(00:03:47 - 00:04:38) - Paul's Shooting Guard Adjustment for Small Forward(00:04:38 - 00:09:16) - What is "Ethical Basketball"?(00:09:16 - 00:13:00) - Analysis: Spurs vs Thunder and the Referees(00:13:00 - 00:17:25) - Debate: Are Detroit and San Antonio "Small Markets"?(00:17:25 - 00:21:36) - Geography of New York: Manhattan vs. Other Boroughs(00:21:36 - 00:23:08) - AD Read(00:23:08 - 00:24:04) - Picks of the Night by Prize Picks(00:24:04 - 00:26:50) - Foul or No Foul: To miss while winning by 3 points.(00:26:50 - 00:28:05) - Foul or No Foul: Playing without socks(00:28:05 - 00:31:45) - Foul or No Foul: Different standars for Stars(00:31:45 - 00:34:13) - Dennis Rodman: The Greatest Superstar?(00:34:13 - 00:37:34) - New Year's Resolutions(00:37:34 - 00:38:01) - Closing Remarks and Wishes for 2026 #nba2k24 #NoFoulsGiven
Did Giannis CROSS the Line? Lakers BLAME Game & NBA FIGHTS!
12/29/2025 | 58 mins.
Paul Pierce, Danny Green, and Big Wos talk about trade rumors, the end of the Warriors dynasty & much more. Chapters:(00:00:00 - 00:00:46) - Intro(00:00:46 - 00:06:35) - Foul or No Foul: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the game-ending dunk(00:06:35 - 00:11:53) - Foul or No Foul: Fight between Jose Alvarado and Mark Williams(00:11:53 - 00:13:25) - AD Read(00:13:25 - 00:16:57) - Picks of the Night by Prize Picks(00:16:57 - 00:20:26) - Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis to Golden State Warriors?(00:20:26 - 00:23:23) - The end of the Warriors dynasty and the situation of Klay Thompson.(00:23:23 - 00:26:47) - Anthony Davis on the Atlanta Hawks?(00:26:47 - 00:37:13) - Crisis in the LA Lakers and the "LeBron Effect"(00:37:13 - 00:39:42) - Russell Westbrook's record(00:39:42 - 00:46:45) - Victor Wembanyama vs. Chet Holmgren(00:46:45 - 00:55:00) - OKC Thunder: Complacency or Vulnerability?(00:55:00 - 00:58:32) - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and historical consistency(00:58:32 - 00:58:56) - Outro #nba2k24 #NoFoulsGiven
Picksmas! NFG Breaks Down EVERY Christmas Day Game! SGA vs Wemby, KD, Steph, LeBron Picks!
12/25/2025 | 21 mins.
Welcome to our Christmas special edition! Today, Paul Pierce, Danny Green, and Big Wos talk about their best picks. Chapters: (00:00:00 - 00:00:51) - Intro(00:00:51 - 00:03:31) - Rockets vs. Lakers: The Champion's "Look"(00:03:31 - 00:06:44) - Picks of the Round: Stars on the Court(00:06:44 - 00:08:12) - Knicks vs. Cavs: Rivalry Revival at MSG(00:08:12 - 00:10:29) - Game of the Day: Spurs vs. OKC Thunder(00:10:29 - 00:14:45) - Christmas Picks: Wemby, SGA and J-Dub(00:14:45 - 00:16:46) - Warriors vs. Mavs and the "Phenomenon" Cooper Flagg(00:16:46 - 00:18:06) - Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: The Night's Closing(00:18:06 - 00:20:24) - Christmas Memories(00:20:24 - 00:21:09) - Outro #nba2k24 #NoFoulsGiven
Wemby vs SGA For West Crown + Draymond's FUTURE With the Warriors & Trae Young Trippin'
12/24/2025 | 1h 2 mins.
Paul Pierce, Danny Green, and Big Wos talk about the impact of role players, vulnerability & much more. Chapters: (00:00:00 - 00:00:50) - Intro(00:00:50 - 00:09:53) - OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs(00:09:53 - 00:15:35) - The Impact of Role Players (Veterans and Newcomers)(00:15:35 - 00:18:30) - AD Reads(00:18:30 - 00:26:07) - Strategy against SGA and OKC Vulnerability(00:26:07 - 00:28:44) - Picks of the night(00:28:44 - 00:36:26) - Draymond Green vs. Steve Kerr(00:36:26 - 00:42:45) - The Future of the Warriors and Steph's Leadership(00:42:45 - 00:54:46) - Power Moves: Trade Rumors for the Warriors(00:54:46 - 00:58:59) - Ben Simmons and Professional Fishing(00:58:59 - 01:02:01) - Foul or no Foul(01:02:01 - 01:02:49) - Outro #nba2k24 #NoFoulsGiven
