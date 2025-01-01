New Year's Day is a yearly fiction podcast from the team behind The Bright Sessions that comes out every January 1st. Out of the billions of human beings in...

Every January 1st, you're invited to a conversation. New Year's day is a yearly fiction podcast that follows two rival magicians - Charles Chambers and John Fogg - through the years. Through many years. Because Chambers and Fogg share a secret—they're immortal. If you've just found this feed, start in 1890 and work your way forward. When you're caught up, you can go to atypicalartists.co/newyearsday to sign up for monthly missives from the desks of Chambers & Fogg. We hope you enjoy these annual chats, and no matter when you're listening, we hope you have a wonderful year.

Charles Chambers and John Fogg find themselves the final stragglers at a New Year's party and get pulled into a conversation that will change the trajectory of both their lives. New Year's Day is an annual podcast by Lauren Shippen, starring Andrew Nowak and Briggon Snow. This year's theme is "When I Lost You" by Irving Berlin, recorded by Henry Burr in 1913. For more information and to sign up for monthly missives, please visit atypicalartists.co/newyearsday

Hayward's New Year's Eve serves as another opportunity for Chambers and Fogg to catch up after an unfortunate scuff-up several years prior. New Year's Day is an annual podcast by Lauren Shippen, starring Andrew Nowak and Briggon Snow. This year's theme is "How Can I Forget" by Irving Berlin, recorded by Alan Turner in 1917. For more information and to sign up for monthly missives, please visit atypicalartists.co/newyearsday.

The events of the World's Fair finally come to a head in London, twenty-three years after the fact. New Year's Day is by Lauren Shippen, starring Andrew Nowak and Briggon Snow. This year's theme is "Noboby Knows" by Irving Berlin, recorded by Jack Kaufman in 1919. For more information and to sign up for monthly missives, please visit atypicalartists.co/newyearsday.

Chambers and Fogg have share an afternoon drink in the cold but familiar Chicago. New Year's Day is an annual podcast by Lauren Shippen, starring Andrew Nowak and Briggon Snow. This year's theme is "Rhapsody in Blue" by George Gershwin, performed by Paul Whiteman in 1924. For more information and to sign up for monthly missives, please visit atypicalartists.co/newyearsday

About New Year's Day

New Year's Day is a yearly fiction podcast from the team behind The Bright Sessions that comes out every January 1st. Out of the billions of human beings in the world, there are just two that share an earth-shattering secret. Charles Chambers and John Fogg are immortal; since making this discovery, they meet up every 13 years to discuss the world, their lives, and the unique challenges of living forever. It is written and directed by Lauren Shippen, starring Andrew Nowak and Briggon Snow. For more information and to receive monthly missives, please visit atypicalartists.co/newyearsday.