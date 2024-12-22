Who is The Watcher and what do they want? Audio Episode 2
A seemingly perfect suburban home becomes the stage for a terrifying ordeal. The Broaddus family is terrorized by a mysterious figure known only as "The Watcher." As they receive increasingly disturbing letters, fear and paranoia grip the neighborhood. Who is behind these threats? What do they want? Join us as we dissect the chilling details and try to identify the elusive Watcher.
When Derek and Maria Broaddus bought 657 Boulevard, Westfield, New Jersey in 2014 they started receiving anonymous letters from someone who signed themselves ‘The Watcher’.
The letters frightened the Broadduses, they contained veiled threats and personal information. Who was sending them these letters? Who was The Watcher and what did they want?
In this series we analyze the notes, letter by letter and word by word to find out who the watcher is.
This feature is opinion provided for commentary, education and entertainment only.
--------
24:38
Jay Z Statement - Why no denial? (Audio version)
In this episode, we dive into the controversy surrounding Jay-Z as new allegations surface about events dating back to 2000. The rapper quickly fired back with a bold statement, taking shots at the lawyer behind the claims. But when we dig deeper, things aren't as clear as they seem.
What is Jay-Z not saying? A statement expert breaks down his words and reveals what might be hidden between the lines. Could there be more to this story?
P Diddy content
https://plinkhq.com/i/1641165503/e/1000671203215
https://plinkhq.com/i/1641165503/e/1000656117117
The 8 Words That Liars Use https://amzn.to/4iESabs
--------
23:34
Ellen Greenberg Case: Fiance says “It left me bewildered” (Audio Version)
The shocking death of Ellen Greenberg continues to haunt those who knew her. Was it a tragic accident, a deliberate act, or something far more sinister? The #JusticeForEllen movement refuses to rest until the truth is uncovered.
Now, a bombshell moment: Sam Goldberg, Ellen's fiancé, has finally spoken out. His email to a journalist raises more questions than it answers. Can an analysis of his email provide any answers? l
Read the CNN article at https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2024/12/us/ellen-greenberg-death-philadelphia-cec-cnnphotos/
Watch the analysis of Sam Goldberg’s 911 call at: https://www.youtube.com/live/nPOxj7gFT4k?si=7g-7el_odvnbWvhP
--------
19:56
Who is The Watcher and what do they want? Audio Episode 1
A seemingly perfect suburban home becomes the stage for a terrifying ordeal. The Broaddus family is terrorized by a mysterious figure known only as "The Watcher." As they receive increasingly disturbing letters, fear and paranoia grip the neighborhood. Who is behind these threats? What do they want? Join us as we dissect the chilling details and try to identify the elusive Watcher.
When Derek and Maria Broaddus bought 657 Boulevard, Westfield, New Jersey in 2014 they started receiving anonymous letters from someone who signed themselves ‘The Watcher’.
The letters frightened the Broadduses, they contained veiled threats and personal information. Who was sending them these letters? Who was The Watcher and what did they want?
In this series we analyze the notes, letter by letter and word by word to find out who the watcher is.
--------
30:54
John Ramsey says he “really thought” he’d get JonBenet back (Audio version)
What Lies Beneath His Words?
An examination of John Ramsey's words in the Crime Junkie interview. Could his statements hold the key to solving the JonBenét Ramsey murder?
Learn how what John says about Burke, his friends, the night JonBenet was killed and his wife Patsy can reveal more about what happened to JonBenet.
Full interview at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmV6lzvVAug
Lie detector. I look at what people are saying to see if they're telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. You'll gain confidence in dealing with people in your everyday life using the techniques in these podcasts.
Get early access, exclusive episodes and video content by subscribing to the podcast https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/neveratruerword/subscribe
Podcasts are opinion only and provided for educational and entertainment purposes.