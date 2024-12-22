Who is The Watcher and what do they want? Audio Episode 2

A seemingly perfect suburban home becomes the stage for a terrifying ordeal. The Broaddus family is terrorized by a mysterious figure known only as "The Watcher." As they receive increasingly disturbing letters, fear and paranoia grip the neighborhood. Who is behind these threats? What do they want? Join us as we dissect the chilling details and try to identify the elusive Watcher. When Derek and Maria Broaddus bought 657 Boulevard, Westfield, New Jersey in 2014 they started receiving anonymous letters from someone who signed themselves ‘The Watcher’. The letters frightened the Broadduses, they contained veiled threats and personal information. Who was sending them these letters? Who was The Watcher and what did they want? In this series we analyze the notes, letter by letter and word by word to find out who the watcher is. Join the #WordsMatter tribe and help spread awareness by liking this video, sharing it with someone who might be interested, and subscribing to our channel for more insights on spotting lies. Want more from Never A Truer Word? Become a member on YouTube or Spotify and get early access, exclusive episodes and more YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgBFGUA67ZunxIbe51LnqGg/join Spotify: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/neveratruerword/subscribe 🏫 Business and training website: https://statementfox.com/ 📧 Newsletter: https://posts.neveratruerword.com 👋 Socials: https://connect.neveratruerword.com 🎧 Podcasts: https://podcast.neveratruerword.com 🎥 Videos: https://videos.neveratruerword.com 📖 Books: https://books.neveratruerword.com Telegram: https://t.me/jacknatw X: https://twitter.com/truer_word Insta: https://instagram.com/neveratruerword Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NeverATruerWorduk Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/680041943036112 Threads: https://www.threads.net/@neveratruerword TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@neveratruerword Blue Sky: https://bsky.app/profile/truerword.bsky.social This feature is opinion provided for commentary, education and entertainment only. #TheWatcher #ColdCase #Documentary #Mystery #Investigation #truecrime #statementanalysis #liedetection #deceptiondetection #WordsMatter #howtoreadpeople #statementinvestigation #psychology #deception #behavioralpsychology #behavioranalysis #TrueCrimeCommunity #behaviouralarts