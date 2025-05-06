Powered by RND
Ranger Rae and the Wildlifers | National Trust Kids' Podcast
  • Ep 6. Roxy’s City Odyssey
    After all her adventures, Apprentice Roxy’s back home in the city. She’s still not a proper ranger yet and is worried she’ll never be able to talk to animals. And to make it even worse, a rogue magpie has stolen her precious honorary Wildlifer badge. Roxy decides she’ll get the badge back all on her own. But during her quest, she keeps getting distracted by all the city wildlife that needs her help. Does Roxy have what it takes to become a true Ranger? Find out in the series finale of Ranger Rae and the Wildlifers. Discover more Visit the National Trust's Kids' Podcast website. And download a PDF activity sheet at the bottom of the webpage under "Outdoor activity sheet for kids". nationaltrust.org.uk/kids-podcast Production Artwork: (c) Becka Moor Cast: Ranger Rae: Katy Schutte Roxy: Leila Hall Deer / Wildcat: Hannah Platts Beaver / Bat: Lloydie James Lloyd Expedition Eddie: Adam Hodgson Other characters played by members of the ensemble. Writer: Aidan Fitzmaurice Sound design: Chris Stevens Editing: Adam Stoner Producers: Lloydie James Lloyd & Adam Stoner Ranger Rae and the Wildlifers is a podcast from the National Trust, produced by Fun Kids Radio. Ideas and resources for the grownups  Discover more from Fun Kids Radio www.funkidslive.com/ Be inspired with '50 things to do before you're 11 and 3/4' www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/50-things  Learn more about UK wildlife  www.nationaltrust.org.uk/discover/nature/wildlife Follow the National Trust Podcast, our podcast for grown ups. Discover immersive tales of nature, history and adventure podfollow.com/national-trust-podcast
    14:00
  • Ep 5. The Pond Thief
    Frogs and toads are surprisingly different. For example, lots of people don’t know that frogs hop while toads crawl. But now Frog and Toad have the same problem – precious frogspawn has been vanishing from under their noses and their pond is under threat. Ranger Rae, Apprentice Roxy, Beaver and Dragonfly try to solve a slippery mystery at Bystock Pools.  Who’s been taking the frogspawn, and why? Discover more Visit the National Trust's Kids' Podcast website. And download a PDF activity sheet at the bottom of the webpage under "Outdoor activity sheet for kids". nationaltrust.org.uk/kids-podcast Production Artwork: (c) Becka Moor Cast: Ranger Rae: Katy Schutte Roxy: Leila Hall Deer / Wildcat: Hannah Platts Beaver / Bat: Lloydie James Lloyd Expedition Eddie: Adam Hodgson Other characters played by members of the ensemble. Writer: Aidan Fitzmaurice Sound design: Chris Stevens Editing: Adam Stoner Producers: Lloydie James Lloyd & Adam Stoner Ranger Rae and the Wildlifers is a podcast from the National Trust, produced by Fun Kids Radio. Ideas and resources for the grownups  Visit the National Trust's Kids' Podcast website nationaltrust.org.uk/kids-podcast Discover more from Fun Kids Radio www.funkidslive.com/ Be inspired with '50 things to do before you're 11 and 3/4' www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/50-things  Find out about visiting Bystock Pools  www.devonwildlifetrust.org/nature-reserves/bystock-pools Learn about UK wildlife  www.nationaltrust.org.uk/discover/nature/wildlife Follow the National Trust Podcast, our podcast for grown ups. Discover immersive tales of nature, history and adventure podfollow.com/national-trust-podcast
    12:59
  • Ep 4. The Mystery of the Giant Bat
    Something strange is happening at Henrhyd Falls. The local animals are reporting a species that’s never seen before. A giant bat? And it’s scaring everyone away from the caves. The Wildlifers are on the trail of this odd monster. But as Ranger Rae, Fox and Bat wind through the waterfalls and begin to piece clues together, things get even weirder than they first seemed. Can you crack the case with the Wildlifers? What, or who is the mystery Giant Bat? Here’s a clue: Henrhyd Falls featured in a certain film about bats. But not the small flying mammal kind… Discover more Visit the National Trust's Kids' Podcast website. And download a PDF activity sheet at the bottom of the webpage under "Outdoor activity sheet for kids". nationaltrust.org.uk/kids-podcast Production Artwork: (c) Becka Moor Cast: Ranger Rae: Katy Schutte Roxy: Leila Hall Deer / Wildcat: Hannah Platts Beaver / Bat: Lloydie James Lloyd Expedition Eddie: Adam Hodgson Other characters played by members of the ensemble. Writer: Aidan Fitzmaurice Sound design: Chris Stevens Editing: Adam Stoner Producers: Lloydie James Lloyd & Adam Stoner Ranger Rae and the Wildlifers is a podcast from the National Trust, produced by Fun Kids Radio. Ideas and resources for the grows ups  Discover more from Fun Kids Radio www.funkidslive.com Be inspired with '50 things to do before you're 11 and 3/4' nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/50-things  Find out about visiting Henrhyd Falls and the Nant Llech river valley in South Wales nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/wales/bannau-brycheiniog-brecon-beacons/henrhyd-falls-and-nant-llech-walk    Learn more about UK wildlife  nationaltrust.org.uk/discover/nature/wildlife Follow the National Trust Podcast, our podcast for grown ups. Discover immersive tales of nature, history and adventure podfollow.com/national-trust-podcast
    15:19
  • Ep 3. I’m Not Lichen This
    Who knew that there are rainforests in the UK? The Wildlifers’ wits are tested when they try to catch a green-fingered thief in Borrowdale Rainforest in the Lake District.  Someone has been stealing lichen, a strange plant life form that’s made of fungus and algae, and is essential for forest life. While the gang are solving the puzzle, they meet a local, Cuckoo. But there’s something a bit strange about this bird. Can they trust Cuckoo or will their feathered friend land them in trouble? Discover more Visit the National Trust's Kids' Podcast website. And download a PDF activity sheet at the bottom of the webpage under "Outdoor activity sheet for kids". nationaltrust.org.uk/kids-podcast Production Artwork: (c) Becka Moor Cast: Ranger Rae: Katy Schutte Roxy: Leila Hall Deer / Wildcat: Hannah Platts Beaver / Bat: Lloydie James Lloyd Expedition Eddie: Adam Hodgson Other characters played by members of the ensemble. Writer: Aidan Fitzmaurice Sound design: Chris Stevens Editing: Adam Stoner Producers: Lloydie James Lloyd & Adam Stoner Ranger Rae and the Wildlifers is a podcast from the National Trust, produced by Fun Kids Radio. Ideas and resources for the grownups Discover more from Fun Kids Radio www.funkidslive.com Be inspired with '50 things to do before you're 11 and 3/4' nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/50-things  Find out about visiting Borrowdale Rainforest nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/lake-district/borrowdale-and-derwent-water/borrowdale-nnr Learn more about UK wildlife nationaltrust.org.uk/discover/nature/wildlife Follow the National Trust Podcast, our podcast for grown ups. Discover immersive tales of nature, history and adventure podfollow.com/national-trust-podcast
    13:24
  • Ep 2. Mountain Rescue
    The Wildlifers must navigate the snowy peaks of the mighty Ben Nevis, the UK’s highest mountain. Golden Eagle has called for the gang’s help to find a mystery hiker who’s gotten themselves stuck. Ranger Rae, Apprentice Roxy, Deer and Bat are on the case. Ben Nevis is home to unique characters, like Mountain Hare, who camouflages themselves against the snow and has a disconcerting habit of popping up unannounced. Bat gets the ride of his life on the back of his new friend Eagle to locate the hiker. He just needs to stay awake long enough in the daytime to make the mission a succezzzzzz... Production Artwork: (c) Becka Moor Cast: Ranger Rae: Katy Schutte Roxy: Leila Hall Deer / Wildcat: Hannah Platts Beaver / Bat: Lloydie James Lloyd Expedition Eddie: Adam Hodgson Other characters played by members of the ensemble. Writer: Aidan Fitzmaurice Sound design: Chris Stevens Editing: Adam Stoner Producers: Lloydie James Lloyd & Adam Stoner Ranger Rae and the Wildlifers is a podcast from the National Trust, produced by Fun Kids Radio. Discover more for parents and guardians Visit the National Trust's Kids' Podcast website nationaltrust.org.uk/kids-podcast Discover more from Fun Kids Radio www.funkidslive.com Be inspired with '50 things to do before you're 11 and 3/4' nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/50-things  Find out more about Ben Nevis bennevis.co.uk Read about mountain walks with the National Trust nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/walking/hill-mountain-walks  Follow the National Trust Podcast, our podcast for grown ups. Discover immersive tales of nature, history and adventure podfollow.com/national-trust-podcast
    14:03

Follow the adventures of Ranger Rae and the Wildlifers, a crew of colourful creatures who use their special skills to help where there's trouble in nature. Beaver’s a super engineer. Sleepy Bat’s skill is sonar. Wildcat’s a proud predator. Deer’s strong and speedy. Fox has a nose for trouble. Shy Mole’s an expert digger, and Dragonfly’s always buzzing. Ranger Rae’s the leader and can understand animals. And 12-year-old Apprentice Roxy dreams of becoming a real Ranger and being able to talk to wildlife too. In each story, the Wildlifers go on a curious case. They travel to different places in the natural world, from coastlines and remote islands to forests and city streets, and meet a host of weird and wonderful creatures along the way. Perfect for 5-8 year olds. Ranger Rae and the Wildlifers is a podcast from the National Trust, produced by Fun Kids Radio. Artwork (c) Becka Moor. Head to the National Trust Kids' Podcast website: http://nationaltrust.org.uk/kids-podcast Parents and guardians please share your feedback at [email protected] (mailto:[email protected])
