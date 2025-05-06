Ranger Rae and the Wildlifers | National Trust Kids' Podcast

Follow the adventures of Ranger Rae and the Wildlifers, a crew of colourful creatures who use their special skills to help where there's trouble in nature.
Beaver’s a super engineer. Sleepy Bat’s skill is sonar. Wildcat’s a proud predator. Deer’s strong and speedy. Fox has a nose for trouble. Shy Mole’s an expert digger, and Dragonfly’s always buzzing.
Ranger Rae’s the leader and can understand animals. And 12-year-old Apprentice Roxy dreams of becoming a real Ranger and being able to talk to wildlife too.
In each story, the Wildlifers go on a curious case. They travel to different places in the natural world, from coastlines and remote islands to forests and city streets, and meet a host of weird and wonderful creatures along the way.
Perfect for 5-8 year olds.
Ranger Rae and the Wildlifers is a podcast from the National Trust, produced by Fun Kids Radio. Artwork (c) Becka Moor.
Head to the National Trust Kids' Podcast website: http://nationaltrust.org.uk/kids-podcast
Parents and guardians please share your feedback at [email protected]
