Ranger Rae and the Wildlifers | National Trust Kids' Podcast

Ep 4. The Mystery of the Giant Bat

Something strange is happening at Henrhyd Falls. The local animals are reporting a species that’s never seen before. A giant bat? And it’s scaring everyone away from the caves. The Wildlifers are on the trail of this odd monster. But as Ranger Rae, Fox and Bat wind through the waterfalls and begin to piece clues together, things get even weirder than they first seemed. Can you crack the case with the Wildlifers? What, or who is the mystery Giant Bat? Here’s a clue: Henrhyd Falls featured in a certain film about bats. But not the small flying mammal kind… Discover more Visit the National Trust's Kids' Podcast website. And download a PDF activity sheet at the bottom of the webpage under "Outdoor activity sheet for kids". nationaltrust.org.uk/kids-podcast Production Artwork: (c) Becka Moor Cast: Ranger Rae: Katy Schutte Roxy: Leila Hall Deer / Wildcat: Hannah Platts Beaver / Bat: Lloydie James Lloyd Expedition Eddie: Adam Hodgson Other characters played by members of the ensemble. Writer: Aidan Fitzmaurice Sound design: Chris Stevens Editing: Adam Stoner Producers: Lloydie James Lloyd & Adam Stoner Ranger Rae and the Wildlifers is a podcast from the National Trust, produced by Fun Kids Radio. Ideas and resources for the grows ups Discover more from Fun Kids Radio www.funkidslive.com Be inspired with '50 things to do before you're 11 and 3/4' nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/50-things Find out about visiting Henrhyd Falls and the Nant Llech river valley in South Wales nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/wales/bannau-brycheiniog-brecon-beacons/henrhyd-falls-and-nant-llech-walk Learn more about UK wildlife nationaltrust.org.uk/discover/nature/wildlife Follow the National Trust Podcast, our podcast for grown ups. Discover immersive tales of nature, history and adventure podfollow.com/national-trust-podcast