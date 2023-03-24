The team behind The Week Junior's Science+Nature magazine investigate unexplained phenomenon with the help of expert guests. More
Available Episodes
5 of 51
Can you run as fast as The Flash?
Barry Allen – The Flash – can run pretty fast... but can you?
Kicking off season six of Mysteries of Science, Michael and Dan chat to top experts from a fitness trainer to a physics professor to try and work out what the speed limit of the human body is.See omny.fm/listener for privacy information.
6/16/2023
20:57
Talking animals and dinosaurs coming back to life (Your mysteries answered)
It's the end of Season 5 of Mysteries of Science and we've had a blast! In this final episode, the team answer mysteries you are desperate to know the answers to... See omny.fm/listener for privacy information.
5/5/2023
27:08
Weird Weather
Meteorologist Kirsty McCabe and author Tamsin Mori sit down with Michael and Stevie to talk about weird weather. From lightning that looks like carrots to the perfect conditions for rainbow spotting, we're asking 'why is the weather so weird?' See omny.fm/listener for privacy information.
4/21/2023
17:19
Do you have a double?
Do you have a lookalike – someone that looks just like you, but isn't actually you? In this episode of Mysteries of Science, we're exploring doppelgängers: people who look remarkably alike!See omny.fm/listener for privacy information.
4/7/2023
17:35
Was King Arthur a real person?
You’ve heard the legends — of the sword in the stone and the Knights of the Round Table — but how much of that is fact? Dan and Michael investigate the legend of King Arthur. See omny.fm/listener for privacy information.