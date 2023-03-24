Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Mysteries of Science in the App
Listen to Mysteries of Science in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsKids & Family
Mysteries of Science

Mysteries of Science

Podcast Mysteries of Science
Podcast Mysteries of Science

Mysteries of Science

Fun Kids
add
The team behind The Week Junior's Science+Nature magazine investigate unexplained phenomenon with the help of expert guests. More
Kids & FamilyEducation for Kids
The team behind The Week Junior's Science+Nature magazine investigate unexplained phenomenon with the help of expert guests. More

Available Episodes

5 of 51
  • Can you run as fast as The Flash?
    Barry Allen – The Flash – can run pretty fast... but can you? Kicking off season six of Mysteries of Science, Michael and Dan chat to top experts from a fitness trainer to a physics professor to try and work out what the speed limit of the human body is.See omny.fm/listener for privacy information.
    6/16/2023
    20:57
  • Talking animals and dinosaurs coming back to life (Your mysteries answered)
    It's the end of Season 5 of Mysteries of Science and we've had a blast! In this final episode, the team answer mysteries you are desperate to know the answers to... See omny.fm/listener for privacy information.
    5/5/2023
    27:08
  • Weird Weather
    Meteorologist Kirsty McCabe and author Tamsin Mori sit down with Michael and Stevie to talk about weird weather. From lightning that looks like carrots to the perfect conditions for rainbow spotting, we're asking 'why is the weather so weird?' See omny.fm/listener for privacy information.
    4/21/2023
    17:19
  • Do you have a double?
    Do you have a lookalike – someone that looks just like you, but isn't actually you? In this episode of Mysteries of Science, we're exploring doppelgängers: people who look remarkably alike!See omny.fm/listener for privacy information.
    4/7/2023
    17:35
  • Was King Arthur a real person?
    You’ve heard the legends — of the sword in the stone and the Knights of the Round Table — but how much of that is fact? Dan and Michael investigate the legend of King Arthur. See omny.fm/listener for privacy information.
    3/24/2023
    21:49

More Kids & Family podcasts

About Mysteries of Science

The team behind The Week Junior's Science+Nature magazine investigate unexplained phenomenon with the help of expert guests.

Podcast website

Listen to Mysteries of Science, Story time with Philip and Mommy! and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Mysteries of Science

Mysteries of Science

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Mysteries of Science: Podcasts in Family