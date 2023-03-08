Murder in HR Trailer

Trailer: It's Jemma's (Kate Mara) first day as Employee Experience Manager at Peace of Ship, an AI-powered tech startup. When her colleague Larry is electrocuted during the company All-Hands, she uncovers a terrible secret.It was murder! Now, she and her Chief People Officer, Nicholas (Brett Gelman), are tasked with finding the killer. She must use her HR skills to investigate her toxic colleagues – without becoming the next victim.----Murder in HR.Presented by Gympass. Starring Kate Mara and Brett Gelman. A Caspian Studios Production.