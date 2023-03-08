Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Murder in HR

Murder in HR

Caspian Studios
Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • The Drunken Sailor
    The Drunken Sailor: Jemma's first day at work ends in murder."He who lets the sea lull him into a sense of security is in very grave danger." ----Murder in HR.Presented by Gympass.Starring Kate Mara and Brett Gelman.A  Caspian Studios Production.----Looking for a killer corporate wellness solution? Meet Gympass. Join more than 10,000 companies who already offer the most thrilling network of gyms, studios, classes, personal trainers, and wellness apps – all in one employee benefit. Cultivating a happy, healthy work environment should never be a mystery. Find out how you can bring Gympass to your company at Gympass.com.
    8/15/2023
    26:36
  • Murder in HR Trailer
    Trailer: It’s Jemma’s (Kate Mara) first day as Employee Experience Manager at Peace of Ship, an AI-powered tech startup. When her colleague Larry is electrocuted during the company All-Hands, she uncovers a terrible secret.It was murder! Now, she and her Chief People Officer, Nicholas (Brett Gelman), are tasked with finding the killer. She must use her HR skills to investigate her toxic colleagues – without becoming the next victim.----Murder in HR.Presented by Gympass. Starring Kate Mara and Brett Gelman. A Caspian Studios Production. ----Looking for a killer corporate wellness solution? Meet Gympass. Join more than 10,000 companies who already offer the most thrilling network of gyms, studios, classes, personal trainers, and wellness apps – all in one employee benefit. Cultivating a happy, healthy work environment should never be a mystery. Find out how you bring Gympass to your company at Gympass.com.
    8/3/2023
    1:48

More Fiction podcasts

About Murder in HR

It’s Jemma’s (Kate Mara) first day as Employee Experience Manager at Peace of Ship, an AI-powered tech startup. When her colleague Larry is electrocuted during the company All-Hands, she uncovers a terrible secret. It was murder! Now, she and her Chief People Officer, Nicholas (Brett Gelman), are tasked with finding the killer. She must use her HR skills to investigate her toxic colleagues – without becoming the next victim. Murder in HR. Presented by Gympass. Starring Kate Mara and Brett Gelman.  A Caspian Studios Production.
