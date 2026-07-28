The State of Florida v. Rashaun Jones gets underway but nothing goes according to plan. After the trial, a juror talks and Paula learns what happened inside a heated deliberation room. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

In May, the State of Florida will re-try Rashaun Jones for the murder of Bryan Pata. After that, we’ll be back with a bonus episode - hopefully with an end to this story. So stay tuned and thank you for listening. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

The State of Florida will re-try Rashaun Jones for the murder of Bryan Pata in September instead of in May as was originally planned. We are continuing to follow this story and will be back with more around the time of the re-trial. In the meantime, go to ESPN.com for additional coverage. Thank you for listening. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

ESPN Investigative Reporter Tisha Thompson receives a tip that, if true, could damage Shohei Ohtani’s picture-perfect reputation. To listen to all six episodes subscribe to the 30 for 30 Podcasts feed. Thank you for listening. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

A surprising interview takes a strange turn and deepens the mystery around Shohei Ohtani and his long-time interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. To listen to all six episodes subscribe to the 30 for 30 Podcasts feed. Thank you for listening. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Murder at The U

About Murder at The U

About Murder at The U