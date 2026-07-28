Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
12 episodes
- A surprising interview takes a strange turn and deepens the mystery around Shohei Ohtani and his long-time interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.
To listen to all six episodes subscribe to the 30 for 30 Podcasts feed. Thank you for listening.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- ESPN Investigative Reporter Tisha Thompson receives a tip that, if true, could damage Shohei Ohtani’s picture-perfect reputation.
To listen to all six episodes subscribe to the 30 for 30 Podcasts feed. Thank you for listening.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- The State of Florida will re-try Rashaun Jones for the murder of Bryan Pata in September instead of in May as was originally planned.
We are continuing to follow this story and will be back with more around the time of the re-trial.
In the meantime, go to ESPN.com for additional coverage.
Thank you for listening.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- In May, the State of Florida will re-try Rashaun Jones for the murder of Bryan Pata.
After that, we’ll be back with a bonus episode - hopefully with an end to this story.
So stay tuned and thank you for listening.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Sports podcasts
Trending Sports podcasts
About Murder at The U
In 2006, Bryan Pata was a senior defensive tackle for the University of Miami with a bright future ahead of him. The NFL was right around the corner, and he was months away from being able to buy his mom a house. Instead, one night in early November, Bryan was shot dead outside his apartment complex coming home from practice. From 30 for 30 Podcasts, Murder at The U tells the story of the shocking, high-profile murder that rocked the college football world and what happened when a team of ESPN reporters tried to get to the bottom of who killed Pata. Now, a suspect has emerged—who is headed to trial—and he is none other than one of Pata's teammates. Episodes drop Tuesdays and Thursdays starting 2/12.Podcast website
Listen to Murder at The U, The MeatEater Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Murder at The U
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Murder at The U: Podcasts in Family