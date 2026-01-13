Best of the Bears: Reactions to thrilling win over Packers in wild-card round
1/13/2026 | 44 mins.
Instant Reaction To The Alex Bregman Signing | 'Baseball Isn't Boring'
1/12/2026 | 13 mins.
From 'Baseball Isn't Boring' (subscribe here): The Cubs aren't fooling around. First, it was trading for Edward Cabrera, and now it is signing Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million deal. So, what does it mean for the Cubs? What does it mean to the teams - particularly the Red Sox - who didn't get him? What does it mean to Scott Boras? There is a lot to pick through when it comes to this free agent news, and Bradfo is here for all of it.
Full Show — January 12, 2026
1/12/2026 | 3h
City is still buzzing from Bears' 31-27 victory over Packers in playoffs (Hour 1)
1/12/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
Mike Mulligan and David Haugh opened their show by reacting to the Bears' thrilling 31-27 win against the rival Packers on Saturday at Soldier Field in the wild-card round. The Bears have advanced to the divisional round, where they'll host the Rams. Later, the guys conducted the Pick 6 segment, where they debated the top sports stories of the day.
City of Chicago is still buzzing after the Bears' win (Hour 2)
1/12/2026 | 43 mins.
In the second hour, Mike Mulligan and David Haugh were joined by Score football analyst Olin Kreutz to share his takeaways from the Bears' thrilling 31-27 win against the rival Packers on Saturday in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. The Bears erased an 18-point halftime deficit with the help of a 25-point fourth quarter to advance to the divisional round. Later, Mully and Haugh opened up the phone lines to get reaction from Score listeners to the Bears' come-from-behind win.
Mully & Haugh Show