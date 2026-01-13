Open app
Latest episode

2775 episodes

  • Mully & Haugh Show

    Best of the Bears: Reactions to thrilling win over Packers in wild-card round

    1/13/2026 | 44 mins.

    Mully & Haugh, Rahimi, Harris & Grote and Spiegel & Holmes reacted to the Bears' come-from-behind 31-27 win against the rival Packers on Saturday in the wild-card round. It marked the Bears' first playoff victory in 15 years.

  • Mully & Haugh Show

    Instant Reaction To The Alex Bregman Signing | 'Baseball Isn't Boring'

    1/12/2026 | 13 mins.

    From 'Baseball Isn't Boring' (subscribe here): The Cubs aren't fooling around. First, it was trading for Edward Cabrera, and now it is signing Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million deal. So, what does it mean for the Cubs? What does it mean to the teams - particularly the Red Sox - who didn't get him? What does it mean to Scott Boras? There is a lot to pick through when it comes to this free agent news, and Bradfo is here for all of it. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

  • Mully & Haugh Show

    Full Show — January 12, 2026

    1/12/2026 | 3h

    Mike Mulligan and David Haugh celebrated the Bears' thrilling come-from-behind 31-27 win against the rival Packers on Saturday at Soldier Field in the wild-card round.

  • Mully & Haugh Show

    City is still buzzing from Bears' 31-27 victory over Packers in playoffs (Hour 1)

    1/12/2026 | 1h 4 mins.

    Mike Mulligan and David Haugh opened their show by reacting to the Bears' thrilling 31-27 win against the rival Packers on Saturday at Soldier Field in the wild-card round. The Bears have advanced to the divisional round, where they'll host the Rams. Later, the guys conducted the Pick 6 segment, where they debated the top sports stories of the day.

  • Mully & Haugh Show

    City of Chicago is still buzzing after the Bears' win (Hour 2)

    1/12/2026 | 43 mins.

    In the second hour, Mike Mulligan and David Haugh were joined by Score football analyst Olin Kreutz to share his takeaways from the Bears' thrilling 31-27 win against the rival Packers on Saturday in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. The Bears erased an 18-point halftime deficit with the help of a 25-point fourth quarter to advance to the divisional round. Later, Mully and Haugh opened up the phone lines to get reaction from Score listeners to the Bears' come-from-behind win.

About Mully & Haugh Show

Mike Mulligan and David Haugh lead you into your work day by discussing the biggest sports storylines in Chicago and beyond. Along with breaking down the latest on the Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox, Mully & Haugh routinely interview the top beat writers in the city as well as team executives, coaches and players. Recurring guests include Bears receiver DJ Moore, Tribune reporter Brad Biggs, former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt, Pro Football Talk founder Mike Florio, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy.Catch the Mully & Haugh Show live Monday through Friday (5 a.m.- 10 a.m. CT) on 670 The Score, the exclusive audio home of the Cubs and the Bulls, or on the Audacy app. For more, follow the show on X @mullyhaugh.
