From 'Baseball Isn't Boring' (subscribe here): The Cubs aren't fooling around. First, it was trading for Edward Cabrera, and now it is signing Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million deal. So, what does it mean for the Cubs? What does it mean to the teams - particularly the Red Sox - who didn't get him? What does it mean to Scott Boras? There is a lot to pick through when it comes to this free agent news, and Bradfo is here for all of it.