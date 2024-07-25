Mufti Menk (Doctor, Mufti, Ismail Menk) is a globally renowned Islamic scholar and motivational speaker from Zimbabwe. Mufti Menk studied Shariah in Madinah and holds a Doctorate in Social Guidance. Recognized as one of “The Top 500 Most Influential Muslims in the World” since 2010, Mufti Menk is celebrated for promoting Islamic teachings, peace, and unity.Mufti Menk received the prestigious Jewels of the Muslim World Award in 2017 and has millions of followers across his social media. Known for his down-to-earth approach and inspiring lecture series and bayans, Mufti Menk continues to guide and motivate Muslims globally to strengthen their faith and connection with Allah (S.W.T.)[email protected]
