Motherhood in ADHD – Parenting with ADHD, Productivity Tips, Brain based Science, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Education to Help Moms with Adult ADHD

"The only reason why someone might not like a visual checklist is if they don't understand what the task is. So that's where a demonstration might be needed. Or they feel like it's too hard, in which case you can break up that into even more mini tasks." –Laura Matteson Notice how Laura takes the shame and responsibility off the learner when they are stuck. This is my kind of mama and teacher! Our guest today, fellow ADHD mom, Laura Matteson, shares with us how to use visual strategies to enrich our lives, communicate with our kids, and bring more fun into our everyday lives. Laura shares her ADHD journey to self-acceptance and how she now uses her ADHD gifts to help moms, kids, and business owners find more joy in learning. We also cover how to overcome obstacles to bringing more visual communication into your family, including the ever-present "but I'm just not creative." Join us as we dive into how to connect more with your child through communication that works. Laura (she/her) is a visual translator and founder of Illustrative (a visual support studio) and spends most of her time managing her ADHD/Dyscalculia, 2 children, 1 spouse, 1 creative business, and 3 flower boxes (that are miraculously all still thriving!). Through all of these facets of her life, Laura has seen that when people show up as their natural selves, they conserve energy for what matters. She loves helping other external thinkers communicate in their own way while also being understood by others.

Are you listening to this podcast at 1:30 AM while rage cleaning your kitchen? …when you "should" be sleeping? Ask me how I know. Sleep issues often go hand in hand with ADHD. In today's episode, I'm sharing what's working for me to fall asleep quickly and go to bed earlier. But it doesn't include all that stuff you've heard a million times before and roll your eyes at. (I'm looking at you, "consistent bedtime.") Sure, we know that's all helpful stuff, but as moms, we have a different bar to measure against. When ADHD people struggle to fall asleep, it's often because our brains are going 100 mph. When we're anxious, our brains are also going 100 mph. Coincidence? Personally, I don't think so. You can learn how to drift off to sleep quickly and peacefully. You can learn what to do when you feel your panic rising to find calm and stay present in the moment.

When it's time to plan a trip, do you feel less like a blissful honeymooner and more like Tom Hanks in Castaway? And you haven't even left yet… Look, you know you'll love the vacation when you're on it, but getting ready for a trip is mostly ADHD hell. Planning, organizing, packing, thinking forward in time, blech. And yet, you want to make great family memories that your kids look back on and reminisce, so what's a mom to do? Today I'm sharing my system for planning a vacation or trip that works for my ADHD brain. Plus I've put together a helpful one-page ADHD Vacation Planning Checklist that will take a bunch of decision fatigue off your plate so you can look forward to the rest and relaxation that you deserve. First time traveling without kids? The mamas in Successful Mama Meetups shared their wisdom and tips on how to handle your first time away from your family.

When it's time to leave on a trip, are you up at 2 AM stuffing random clothing in your suitcase because half of your clothes are still in the washer and you're so delirious, you forget your underwear? That was me up until about a year ago. But this year's spring break trip, I had everything packed and ready to go before 9 PM. Can you even picture it??? Today I'm sharing my system for packing for a vacation or trip that works for my ADHD brain. Plus I've put together my Kids' ADHD-Friendly Vacation Packing List based on ages: Babies, Toddlers, Preschoolers, and Elementary, that will take a bunch of decision fatigue off your plate. You'll have everything you need with you, so you can rest and relax on your vacation.

After your family trip is over, do you look more like Clark Griswald than the refreshed luminescent being you were hoping for? The trip was wonderful while you were there, but why is it SUCH a rocky ride with grumpy kids and a tired mom for an entire week afterwards? Transitions are difficult for ADHD, and coming back from a trip doesn't have to be an uncomfortable emergency landing back into real life. Today I'm sharing my proactive plan for easing back into real life after a vacation. With a new strategy in play, you'll be asking, "when's our next trip?"

Productivity, Parenting, and Education for Moms with Adult ADHD Are you overwhelmed by the never-ending to do list of motherhood? Are you burnt out and barely keeping your head above water? Are you confused and frustrated by how all the other moms make it look so easy? And somehow you're still floundering despite trying even harder... Your purse is as overflowing as your mind, you never feel like a good enough mom, and you don't dare have anyone over to visit to witness your messy home. You just want the best for your kids, but you can't figure out how to manage the chaos, both in your mind and in your house. Oh, I've been there, mama. Some days, I'm still there. Parenting with ADHD is hard! We want to be structured for our kids, yet we can't seem to stay consistent even for ourselves. But I'm letting go of everyone else's perception of a "good mom" and stepping into loving who I am a little more each day. Will you join me? Whether you have ADHD like I do, or think you might, here is your permission slip to let go of the pinterest worthy visions of organization and structure fit for everyone else. Let's do life like our brains do life: creatively, lovingly, and with all your might. Moms with ADHD have a superpower of always trying their best, even when it doesn't pan out. How do I know? I have known about my ADD for over twenty years, and I want to share all of this hard-earned ADHD knowledge with you, making your adjustment a lot easier and faster than mine was. What does Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder look like in women? We'll dive into emotional regulation, motivation, executive function, hormones, medication, and natural treatments. Women with ADHD share their diagnosis stories with us, whether inattentive, hyperactive or combined, from childhood through adult diagnoses. We also talk about ADHD's so-called friends like depression, anxiety, addiction, disordered eating, other learning differences, and what I've learned through therapy and CBT. Science is my jam and learning about how our brains work through the lens of scientific research helps us understand who we are. ADHD is not just for little boys; it looks different in girls. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is a neurological medical condition, not an excuse for lazy, stupid, unmotivated people to not live up to our potential. Let's agree to throw that thought in the trash. Once we understand how our brains work, we can dive into the practical strategies like structuring our day, minimalism, money, nurturing our relationships, daily rhythms, using a planner, and improving our sleep. I want to help you build your version of a joyful family life. We talk about everything from ADHD to Zebras, because that is how Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder works: to us, our thoughts are clearly connected, but non-linear to everyone else. I want you to love being a zebra in a world full of horses. We were born as unique, gorgeous creatures, not meant to blend in with the usual nor mundane. When we embrace who we are and how our brains work, we can figure out how to live out lives successfully and in turn, lead our families well. At the end of the day, we just want to be good moms. Spoiler alert: you are already a great mom. If you're ready to see that with your own two eyes, hit play and listen in as we love ourselves a little more each day of our ADHD lives. ADHD does NOT mean you're doomed to be a hot mess, mama! You CAN rewrite your story from shame spiral to success story, and I'll be right here beside you to cheer you on! With love, Patricia Sung, a fellow mama with ADHD