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MONEY MINDFUL MOMS - Money mindset for moms, Budgeting for beginners, Mom life on a budget, Money making ideas for moms
Krista Naldjian
Latest episode
211 episodes
- Welcome to a NEW season of the Money Mindful Moms Podcast.
I'm calling this our "Money on Purpose" season.
I know many of you are at different places along the journey but I think we can all be on the same page about wanting our money to feel on purpose instead of feeling like our money is bossing us around.
So that's where we're headed this season and I hope you'll come along for the ride.
xo,
<3 Krista
ps. In today's episode I shared we'll be doing a new segment on the show sharing your money wins. If you'd like to share a win you've had, send me a DM over on Instagram @moneymindfulmoms and I just might choose your win to share on an upcoming episode!
----more----
More from Krista:
- New here? I have a FREE Money Mindful Moms Start Here Guide which gives you 21 of my podcast episodes that I'd start with first if I were starting or re-starting my financial journey.
- Grab my Mom's Side Hustle Guide for just $19!
----more----
Want to work with me?
The Momentum Circle is the guided membership inside Money Mindful Moms for moms who want steady progress with their money, not pressure to “fix everything.”
Each month includes a clear focus, simple roadmap, and weekly support so you always know what to work on and what can wait.
Inside The Momentum Circle, you’ll get:
A clear monthly money focus so you know what actually matters right now
A simple monthly roadmap with a clear start and finish
Weekly guidance you can count on (teaching, one doable action, support, and reflection)
Tools, prompts, and encouragement designed for consistency — not perfection
If you're ready to join us, sign up for The Momentum Circle HERE----more----
More resources:
Connect: moneymindfulmoms@gmail.com
Instagram, Tik Tok & Facebook: @moneymindfulmoms
199. Summer Rewind Series- Part 4. Revisiting our most popular episodes from this past year07/27/2026 | 13 mins.Hi friends!
Every July I take a break from recording new episodes of the podcast and re-visit some of the most popular episodes from the past year.
Whether this episode is new to you or you're re-listening for a refresher, I hope this episode encourages you and helps you keep moving towards the direction of your money goals.
See you back here in August with fresh episodes!
xo,
<3 Krista
----more----
More from Krista:
- New here? I have a FREE Money Mindful Moms Start Here Guide which gives you 21 of my podcast episodes that I'd start with first if I were starting or re-starting my financial journey.
- Grab my Mom's Side Hustle Guide for just $19!
----more----
Want to work with me?
The Momentum Circle is the guided membership inside Money Mindful Moms for moms who want steady progress with their money, not pressure to “fix everything.”
Each month includes a clear focus, simple roadmap, and weekly support so you always know what to work on and what can wait.
Inside The Momentum Circle, you’ll get:
A clear monthly money focus so you know what actually matters right now
A simple monthly roadmap with a clear start and finish
Weekly guidance you can count on (teaching, one doable action, support, and reflection)
Tools, prompts, and encouragement designed for consistency — not perfection
If you're ready to join us, sign up for The Momentum Circle HERE----more----
More resources:
Connect: moneymindfulmoms@gmail.com
Instagram, Tik Tok & Facebook: @moneymindfulmoms
198. Summer Rewind Series- Part 3. Revisiting our most popular episodes from this past year07/20/2026 | 11 mins.Hi friends!
Every July I take a break from recording new episodes of the podcast and re-visit some of the most popular episodes from the past year.
Whether this episode is new to you or you're re-listening for a refresher, I hope this episode encourages you and helps you keep moving towards the direction of your money goals.
See you back here in August with fresh episodes!
xo,
<3 Krista
----more----
More from Krista:
- New here? I have a FREE Money Mindful Moms Start Here Guide which gives you 21 of my podcast episodes that I'd start with first if I were starting or re-starting my financial journey.
- Grab my Mom's Side Hustle Guide for just $19!
----more----
Want to work with me?
The Momentum Circle is the guided membership inside Money Mindful Moms for moms who want steady progress with their money, not pressure to “fix everything.”
Each month includes a clear focus, simple roadmap, and weekly support so you always know what to work on and what can wait.
Inside The Momentum Circle, you’ll get:
A clear monthly money focus so you know what actually matters right now
A simple monthly roadmap with a clear start and finish
Weekly guidance you can count on (teaching, one doable action, support, and reflection)
Tools, prompts, and encouragement designed for consistency — not perfection
If you're ready to join us, sign up for The Momentum Circle HERE----more----
More resources:
Connect: moneymindfulmoms@gmail.com
Instagram, Tik Tok & Facebook: @moneymindfulmoms
197. Summer Rewind Series- Part 2. Revisiting our most popular episodes from this past year07/13/2026 | 15 mins.Hi friends!
Every July I take a break from recording new episodes of the podcast and re-visit some of the most popular episodes from the past year.
Whether this episode is new to you or you're re-listening for a refresher, I hope this episode encourages you and helps you keep moving towards the direction of your money goals.
See you back here in August with fresh episodes!
xo,
<3 Krista
----more----
More from Krista:
- New here? I have a FREE Money Mindful Moms Start Here Guide which gives you 21 of my podcast episodes that I'd start with first if I were starting or re-starting my financial journey.
- Grab my Mom's Side Hustle Guide for just $19!
----more----
Want to work with me?
The Momentum Circle is the guided membership inside Money Mindful Moms for moms who want steady progress with their money, not pressure to “fix everything.”
Each month includes a clear focus, simple roadmap, and weekly support so you always know what to work on and what can wait.
Inside The Momentum Circle, you’ll get:
A clear monthly money focus so you know what actually matters right now
A simple monthly roadmap with a clear start and finish
Weekly guidance you can count on (teaching, one doable action, support, and reflection)
Tools, prompts, and encouragement designed for consistency — not perfection
If you're ready to join us, sign up for The Momentum Circle HERE----more----
More resources:
Connect: moneymindfulmoms@gmail.com
Instagram, Tik Tok & Facebook: @moneymindfulmoms
196. Summer Rewind Series- Part 1. Revisiting our most popular episodes from this past year07/07/2026 | 11 mins.Hi friends!
Every July I take a break from recording new episodes of the podcast and re-visit some of the most popular episodes from the past year.
Whether this episode is new to you or you're re-listening for a refresher, I hope this episode encourages you and helps you keep moving towards the direction of your money goals.
See you back here in August with fresh episodes!
xo,
<3 Krista
----more----
More from Krista:
- New here? I have a FREE Money Mindful Moms Start Here Guide which gives you 21 of my podcast episodes that I'd start with first if I were starting or re-starting my financial journey.
- Grab my Mom's Side Hustle Guide for just $19!
----more----
Want to work with me?
The Momentum Circle is the guided membership inside Money Mindful Moms for moms who want steady progress with their money, not pressure to “fix everything.”
Each month includes a clear focus, simple roadmap, and weekly support so you always know what to work on and what can wait.
Inside The Momentum Circle, you’ll get:
A clear monthly money focus so you know what actually matters right now
A simple monthly roadmap with a clear start and finish
Weekly guidance you can count on (teaching, one doable action, support, and reflection)
Tools, prompts, and encouragement designed for consistency — not perfection
If you're ready to join us, sign up for The Momentum Circle HERE----more----
More resources:
Connect: moneymindfulmoms@gmail.com
Instagram, Tik Tok & Facebook: @moneymindfulmoms
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About MONEY MINDFUL MOMS - Money mindset for moms, Budgeting for beginners, Mom life on a budget, Money making ideas for moms
Feel behind with money? You're in the right place. Money Mindful Moms is the podcast for moms in their 40s who feel behind financially and are ready to change that. I'm Krista! A wife, mom of three, and someone currently paying off six figures of debt. I'm not sharing advice from the finish line. I'm in the middle of the journey right alongside you. Every week, we'll talk about budgeting, paying off debt, saving money, increasing your income, and changing the habits and mindset that keep so many of us feeling stuck. You'll get practical strategies you can actually use, honest conversations, and plenty of encouragement without the guilt or perfectionism. Whether you're trying to pay off debt, build your savings, stop overspending, or finally feel confident with your money, you're welcome here. New here? Grab the free Money Mindful Moms Start Here Guide for the 21 podcast episodes I recommend if you're new to the show or ready for a financial reset. Grab the Money Mindful Moms Start HERE Guide Connect: moneymindfulmoms@gmail.com Facebook: facebook.com/moneymindfulmoms Instagram: @moneymindfulmoms Tik Tok: @moneymindfulmoms Join the Money Mindful Moms Club! To join, simply request to follow @moneymindfulmomsclub on Instagram. Each month we have a different theme we're working on and I share inspiration and motivation to help you on your financial journey I'm glad you're here! xo, <3 KristaPodcast website
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