MONEY MINDFUL MOMS - Money mindset for moms, Budgeting for beginners, Mom life on a budget, Money making ideas for moms

Welcome to a NEW season of the Money Mindful Moms Podcast.



I'm calling this our "Money on Purpose" season.



I know many of you are at different places along the journey but I think we can all be on the same page about wanting our money to feel on purpose instead of feeling like our money is bossing us around.



So that's where we're headed this season and I hope you'll come along for the ride.



xo,



<3 Krista



ps. In today's episode I shared we'll be doing a new segment on the show sharing your money wins. If you'd like to share a win you've had, send me a DM over on Instagram @moneymindfulmoms and I just might choose your win to share on an upcoming episode!



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More from Krista:



- New here? I have a FREE Money Mindful Moms Start Here Guide which gives you 21 of my podcast episodes that I'd start with first if I were starting or re-starting my financial journey.



- Grab my Mom's Side Hustle Guide for just $19!



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Want to work with me?



The Momentum Circle is the guided membership inside Money Mindful Moms for moms who want steady progress with their money, not pressure to “fix everything.”



Each month includes a clear focus, simple roadmap, and weekly support so you always know what to work on and what can wait.



Inside The Momentum Circle, you’ll get:



A clear monthly money focus so you know what actually matters right now



A simple monthly roadmap with a clear start and finish



Weekly guidance you can count on (teaching, one doable action, support, and reflection)



Tools, prompts, and encouragement designed for consistency — not perfection



If you're ready to join us, sign up for The Momentum Circle HERE----more----



More resources:



Connect: moneymindfulmoms@gmail.com



Instagram, Tik Tok & Facebook: @moneymindfulmoms