PodcastsKids & FamilyMoms Talk Autism Podcast
Moms Talk Autism Podcast

Shannon Korza, Brittney Crabtree, Tash Dillmon, and Jean Mayer
The Moms Talk Autism Podcast is for parents raising children with special needs. We are four moms, all with autistic children and other neurodivergence. Teac...
Kids & FamilyParentingHealth & WellnessMental Health

  • 2025 Forecast: Moms Look Ahead
    It's a new year and exciting new content for Moms Talk Autism! This is going to be a big year for our families as some of our kids transition from elementary to middle school. Scary, exciting, and most likely a few bumps along the way. Big changes for the podcast as well: a brand new merch collection is almost ready. We are NOW also offering ad-free VIDEO recordings of every episode via Patreon! We can't wait to connect with you on this platform! We can comment along with you and create chats.. Come and join the fun!!! You can find us HERE on Patreon!  Exciting collaborations, professionals, guests, community member interviews, guest hosts, and new topics coming our way this year. As always, we'll have honest, real conversations about caregiving and disability. Connecting, commiserating, crying, and laughing at ourselves are all included, we wouldn't have it any other way. Thanks for being here. You don't want to miss our last segment on this episode. We read some of your funniest "I'm That Mom" story submissions. Send us more, they are our favorite emails!  
    56:08
  • RE-Launch: Having Another Child After Diagnosis
    An autism diagnosis can be life-changing for your child. It can also greatly impact your family and what the future holds for family planning. In this episode, we tell our personal stories of when we decided to have or not have more children after diagnosis. It's a very personal decision and we hope hearing our stories will help you along your family's autism journey.
    45:30
  • RE-Launch: Gestalt Language Processing with @BohoSpeechie!
    Today we had the opportunity to sit down with Katja Piscitelli and chat all things gestalt language processing! Katja, also known as @BohoSpeechie on Instagram, is a pediatric speech-language pathologist. She owns her own practice called Total Spectrum Speech. We talked about what gestalt language processing even MEANS, how it applies to our kiddos, and ways that we as parents, teachers, and providers can help our exceptional children. This was such a great episode and we are so excited to share it with you! If you don't already follow Katja on IG, be sure you go find her! Her content is so helpful! In addition, we mentioned a few apps: TD Snap, Proloquo2go, Touch Chat, and Nova Chat. We also mentioned a few other notable items/people/websites: Katja Piscitelli - www.totalspectrumtherapy.org - @bohospeechie Marg Blanc - www.communicationdevelopmentcenter.com Lisa Baskin Wright (@lisabaskinwright) Meaningful Speech (@meaningfulspeech) - Meaningful Speech Course
    1:00:24
  • 2024 Recap with the Moms!
    Take a walk with us back through our 2024 year, what a ride! We talk about our favorite kid/family moments, along with some funny stories that have happened to us lately. We just all hope the giant fish at Bass Pro Shop are okay. If you're looking to listen to some of our older episodes, we each give our recommendations from this past year, highlighting some of our favorite guests of 2024. Happy holidays and onto a new year! We've got some fun guests, topics, and more ways to connect with us in 2025. Let's go!
    1:10:00
  • RE-Launch: We Wish We Would Have Known
    It's so easy to spiral down in the "what if" game and second-guess ourselves. When it comes to our exceptional children and their care, it can feel even more stressful, like if you screw up this one therapy, medication, opportunity, etc then I've failed as a parent. We are here to tell you that's NOT TRUE! Today we look back and discuss what we wish we would have known. If you don't remember anything else from this episode, remember Shannon's advice: NEVER SAY NEVER. Because, if you do, you will definitely "never" sooner than you think. 😉
    1:03:09

About Moms Talk Autism Podcast

The Moms Talk Autism Podcast is for parents raising children with special needs. We are four moms, all with autistic children and other neurodivergence. Teaching a special needs child to navigate the world around them comes with challenges and struggles. We want to talk about those challenges openly with you and others. We discuss grief, school, family balance, siblings, therapies, social conversations, behaviors, delays, diagnosis advocation, and marriage. We do not hold degrees in medicine or neuroscience, nor are we special education teachers, but we are experts in raising our kids and figuring out everything as we go. Think of this podcast as a coffee shop chat with your closest girlfriends. We want to talk, raise awareness, and help each other thrive with our neurodivergent families in a neurotypical world. Follow us on Instagram @momstalkautism Website: www.momstalkautism.com Come say hello! [email protected] Shannon Korza, Tash Dillmon, Jean Mayer & Brittney Crabtree
