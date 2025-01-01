2025 Forecast: Moms Look Ahead

It’s a new year and exciting new content for Moms Talk Autism! This is going to be a big year for our families as some of our kids transition from elementary to middle school. Scary, exciting, and most likely a few bumps along the way. Big changes for the podcast as well: a brand new merch collection is almost ready. We are NOW also offering ad-free VIDEO recordings of every episode via Patreon! We can’t wait to connect with you on this platform! We can comment along with you and create chats.. Come and join the fun!!! You can find us HERE on Patreon! Exciting collaborations, professionals, guests, community member interviews, guest hosts, and new topics coming our way this year. As always, we’ll have honest, real conversations about caregiving and disability. Connecting, commiserating, crying, and laughing at ourselves are all included, we wouldn’t have it any other way. Thanks for being here. You don’t want to miss our last segment on this episode. We read some of your funniest “I’m That Mom” story submissions. Send us more, they are our favorite emails!