The Moms Talk Autism Podcast is for parents raising children with special needs.
We are four moms, all with autistic children and other neurodivergence.
Teaching a special needs child to navigate the world around them comes with challenges and struggles. We want to talk about those challenges openly with you and others. We discuss grief, school, family balance, siblings, therapies, social conversations, behaviors, delays, diagnosis advocation, and marriage.
We do not hold degrees in medicine or neuroscience, nor are we special education teachers, but we are experts in raising our kids and figuring out everything as we go.
Think of this podcast as a coffee shop chat with your closest girlfriends. We want to talk, raise awareness, and help each other thrive with our neurodivergent families in a neurotypical world.
