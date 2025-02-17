Top Stations
Mom Wars
Ricochet
add
Bethany Mandel and Kara Kennedy are taking on the mommy wars head on; talking the latest hot topics in parenting, relationships, dating and more.
More
Kids & Family
Parenting
Available Episodes
1 of 1
Tradwives and Baby Mamas
In their premiere episode Bethany and Kara take on the online "Tradwife" accounts and wonder if they're serious, parody or something else; plus conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair says she's Elon Musk's baby mommy.
--------
42:20
About Mom Wars
Bethany Mandel and Kara Kennedy are taking on the mommy wars head on; talking the latest hot topics in parenting, relationships, dating and more.
