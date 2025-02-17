Powered by RND
Bethany Mandel and Kara Kennedy are taking on the mommy wars head on; talking the latest hot topics in parenting, relationships, dating and more. 
  • Tradwives and Baby Mamas
    In their premiere episode Bethany and Kara take on the online "Tradwife" accounts and wonder if they're serious, parody or something else; plus conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair says she's Elon Musk's baby mommy.
    42:20

