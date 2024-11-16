Powered by RND
Missing in Hush Town

AnnLee Audio House,LLC & Fire Eyes Media, LLC
Small towns talk-and we're listening.Jennifer Wix was just 21. Adrianna, her baby girl, was just 2. On March 25, 2004, the girls were never seen or heard from a...
True CrimeArtsPerforming ArtsSociety & CultureDocumentary

  • Chapter 10: Dad NEVER Gives Up
    Chapter 10: Dad NEVER Gives Up
Adrianna Wix's father, Billy Williams, opens up publicly for the first time about his 20-year-long fight to find his daughter. This is his story.
    20:06
  • Chapter 9: SUSPICIOUS
    Chapter 9: SUSPICIOUS
    42:15
  • Chapter 11: ...And Now We Know
    Chapter 11: ...And Now We Know
And now we keep fighting. Thank you for becoming a Wix Warrior. We're just getting started.
    53:29
  • Chapter 8: After March 25th, 2004...
    Chapter 8: After March 25th, 2004...
The relentless efforts to find Jennifer and Adrianna Wix begin.
    1:11:25
  • Chapter 7: Joey...According to Others
    Chapter 7: Joey...According to Others
What we know about William Joseph Benton, according to police reports, reports, and first hand experiences.
Joey declined our invitation to interview for the podcast.
    36:54

About Missing in Hush Town

Small towns talk-and we're listening.Jennifer Wix was just 21. Adrianna, her baby girl, was just 2. On March 25, 2004, the girls were never seen or heard from again. We started this podcast with a sliver of hope that perhaps one of the girls was still out there- after all, who could harm an innocent little girl?We now have confirmation that neither girls took a breath past March 25, 2004. Our mission is the same- bring the girls home, but our search has changed- we’re in a race to find their remains before any deals with the Devil can be made. Jennifer and Adrianna deserved better in our small town in 2004. What was once a Hush Town is now filled with Wix Warriors.Small towns talk…And we’ve been listening.We should start here, like I did.And come along as I take you deep into my 15+ month long journey as a Wix Warrior.Working alongside Casey Robinson, Jennifer Wix’s sister, we have poured countless hours walking together in this journey for justice- and we promise to take you along the way, as much as we can, as soon as we can. We won't stop until the girls are home and justice is served. No more good ole boys.No more HUSH TOWN.Small towns talk-and we're listening.Email Jules: [email protected] us on Instagram:@YourhostJules@MissinginHushTown@jenniferandadriannawixFacebook:@truecrimeandheadlines@justiceforjenniferandadriannawixBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/missing-in-hush-town--6404892/support.
