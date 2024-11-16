Small towns talk-and we're listening.Jennifer Wix was just 21. Adrianna, her baby girl, was just 2. On March 25, 2004, the girls were never seen or heard from again. We started this podcast with a sliver of hope that perhaps one of the girls was still out there- after all, who could harm an innocent little girl?We now have confirmation that neither girls took a breath past March 25, 2004. Our mission is the same- bring the girls home, but our search has changed- we’re in a race to find their remains before any deals with the Devil can be made. Jennifer and Adrianna deserved better in our small town in 2004. What was once a Hush Town is now filled with Wix Warriors.Small towns talk…And we’ve been listening.We should start here, like I did.And come along as I take you deep into my 15+ month long journey as a Wix Warrior.Working alongside Casey Robinson, Jennifer Wix’s sister, we have poured countless hours walking together in this journey for justice- and we promise to take you along the way, as much as we can, as soon as we can. We won't stop until the girls are home and justice is served. No more good ole boys.No more HUSH TOWN.Small towns talk-and we're listening.Email Jules: [email protected]
Email Jules: [email protected]