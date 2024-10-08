Missing And Not Forgotten Ep. 7 - Marine Capt Ronald Forrester 2 of 3
“Missing And Not Forgotten” is the official podcast of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Our mission is to find, recover, and identify American service members still missing from our past wars and conflicts and return them to their families.
In the second episode about Marine Capt. Ron Forrester, who went missing on Dec. 27, 1972, while serving as an A-6A Intruder navigator and bombardier on a mission over north Vietnam and was accounted for Dec. 4, 2023, we talk to Army Capts. Dave Kim and Will Ryan, two of the DPAA Recovery Team Leads who led recovery missions to find Capt. Forrester in Vietnam.
21:17
Missing And Not Forgotten Ep. 6 - Marine Capt Ronald Forrester 1 of 3
This episode begins a three-episode service member arc about Marine Capt. Ron Forrester, who went missing on Dec. 27, 1972, while serving as an A-6A Intruder navigator and bombardier on a mission over north Vietnam, and was accounted for Dec. 4, 2023. We start off his arc talking to his daughter, Karoni Forrester, about her journey to find her dad.
17:26
Missing And Not Forgotten Ep. 5 - DNA's Role in POW/MIA Identification
In this episode, we talk with Dr. Tim McMahon, the director of Dept. of Defense DNA Operations, about how DPAA partners with the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System’s DNA Identification Laboratory to use DNA as one of the most important lines of evidence with which we make identifications of the missing.
31:15
Missing And Not Forgotten Ep. 4 - Chaplain Emil Kapaun 3 of 3
This is the third of three episodes in which we will talk about Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil Kapaun, a Medal of Honor recipient who was lost as a prisoner of war during the Korean War and accounted for March 2, 2021. This episode features Ray Kapaun, Chaplain Kapaun's nephew and primary next of kin. He talks about what the chaplain was like in his hometown of Pilsen, Kansas, his service, and his possible road to sainthood.
20:55
Missing And Not Forgotten - Episode 3 - Chaplain (Capt.) Emil Kapaun 2 of 3
“Missing And Not Forgotten” is the official podcast of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Our mission is to find, recover, and identify American personnel still missing from our past wars and conflicts and return them to their families.
This is the second of three episodes in which we talk about Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil Kapaun, a Medal of Honor recipient who was lost as a prisoner of war during the Korean War and accounted for March 2, 2021. This episode features Dr. Veronica Keyes, DPAA's out-going Korean War Identification Project lead, and Kristen Grow, the in-coming KWIP lead, who will talk about the DPAA laboratory and the science behind the chaplain's identification.
“Missing And Not Forgotten” is the official podcast of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Our mission is to find, recover, and identify American service members still missing from our past wars and conflicts and return them to their families. Our Congressional mandate ranges from our modern conflicts of the past 20 years to the Vietnam and Korean Wars, the Cold War, and back to World War II. There are many stories to tell about our mission to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation, from the individuals we identify to the science that makes the IDs possible. Join us as we tell these stories about bringing our service members home.