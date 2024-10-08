Missing And Not Forgotten Ep. 4 - Chaplain Emil Kapaun 3 of 3

“Missing And Not Forgotten” is the official podcast of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Our mission is to find, recover, and identify American service members still missing from our past wars and conflicts and return them to their families. This is the third of three episodes in which we will talk about Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil Kapaun, a Medal of Honor recipient who was lost as a prisoner of war during the Korean War and accounted for March 2, 2021. This episode features Ray Kapaun, Chaplain Kapaun's nephew and primary next of kin. He talks about what the chaplain was like in his hometown of Pilsen, Kansas, his service, and his possible road to sainthood. Song: Man Of War Artist: Aaron Paul Low Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/aaron-paul-low/man-of-war License code: QWYYI7ERDRAWGROA