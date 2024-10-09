Missin Curfew Episode 349
The Fellas are back with another round of Curfew Calls!
Where are the best and worst AHL cities?
Should the league allow head coaches to be traded?
What are the best dive bars in the country?
Go to missincurfew.com to send in your questions for the Fellas for the chance to get featured on a future episode of Missin Curfew!
--------
1:11:33
348. Christmas Curfew Calls
Missin Curfew Episode 348
Happy Holidays from Missin Curfew! It's time for our annual Christmas Curfew Calls
The Fellas tell stories of their New Year's Eve and Christmas benders on the road
What traditions would NHL teams have around the holidays?
The Fellas share their favorite Christmas movies and songs
--------
1:14:07
347. Jamie "Noodles" McLennan
Missin Curfew Episode 347
Jamie “Noodles” McLennan joins the show!
The Fellas debate whether a NHL mid-season cup would work
Zach Hyman shows why hockey players are so tough after a puck to the face
Penguins have proved the Fellas wrong since their Pittsburgh visit
Another Rangers trade… a sign of more moves to come?
--------
1:58:01
346. Alumni Outdoor Classic
Missin Curfew Episode 346
The Fellas recap a National League Weekend in Aspen
Sabres can’t find a win and Kevyn Adams is in the hot seat
Kiefer Sherwood deserves a warehouse full of Labatts
It’s the end of the .900 SV%
Cam Fowler is traded to the St. Louis Blues
--------
1:22:03
345. Devan Dubnyk
Missin Curfew Episode 345
All star goaltender Devan Dubnyk joins the show
It’s fight night in Winnipeg
Tocchet and Berube keeping the media honest in Canada
Does Stuart Skinner have what it takes to win a cup?
The Fellas still can’t stand the 2011 Canucks
Former NHL players and off-ice legends Shane “OBS” O'Brien and Scottie “UPDOGG” Upshall tell tales of missin curfew, break down hockey's biggest stories, and do their best to cash-in on the sports betting scene. Part of the DraftKings Network of Shows and Podcasts.