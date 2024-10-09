Powered by RND
Missin Curfew

DraftKings Network
Former NHL players and off-ice legends Shane “OBS” O'Brien and Scottie “UPDOGG” Upshall tell tales of missin curfew, break down hockey's biggest stories, and do...
Available Episodes

5 of 348
  • 349. Curfew Calls
    Missin Curfew Episode 349 The Fellas are back with another round of Curfew Calls! Where are the best and worst AHL cities?  Should the league allow head coaches to be traded? What are the best dive bars in the country? Go to missincurfew.com to send in your questions for the Fellas for the chance to get featured on a future episode of Missin Curfew!
    --------  
    1:11:33
  • 348. Christmas Curfew Calls
    Missin Curfew Episode 348 Happy Holidays from Missin Curfew! It's time for our annual Christmas Curfew Calls The Fellas tell stories of their New Year's Eve and Christmas benders on the road What traditions would NHL teams have around the holidays? The Fellas share their favorite Christmas movies and songs
    --------  
    1:14:07
  • 347. Jamie "Noodles" McLennan
    Missin Curfew Episode 347 Jamie "Noodles" McLennan joins the show! The Fellas debate whether a NHL mid-season cup would work Zach Hyman shows why hockey players are so tough after a puck to the face Penguins have proved the Fellas wrong since their Pittsburgh visit Another Rangers trade… a sign of more moves to come?
    --------  
    1:58:01
  • 346. Alumni Outdoor Classic
    Missin Curfew Episode 346 The Fellas recap a National League Weekend in Aspen  Sabres can't find a win and Kevyn Adams is in the hot seat  Kiefer Sherwood deserves a warehouse full of Labatts It's the end of the .900 SV%   Cam Fowler is traded to the St. Louis Blues
    --------  
    1:22:03
  • 345. Devan Dubnyk
    Missin Curfew Episode 345 All star goaltender Devan Dubnyk joins the show It's fight night in Winnipeg Tocchet and Berube keeping the media honest in Canada Does Stuart Skinner have what it takes to win a cup? The Fellas still can't stand the 2011 Canucks
    --------  
    2:03:33

About Missin Curfew

Former NHL players and off-ice legends Shane “OBS” O'Brien and Scottie “UPDOGG” Upshall tell tales of missin curfew, break down hockey's biggest stories, and do their best to cash-in on the sports betting scene. Part of the DraftKings Network of Shows and Podcasts.
