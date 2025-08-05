Mindful Leaders Podcast With Dylan Vanas

How Toxic Is Our Drinking Water? | Rich “Raz” Razgaitis Exposes the Truth

In this episode with Rich “Raz” Razgaitis, we take a deep dive into how his company, FloWater, is changing the water industry and how he has already prevented 1 billion plastic bottles from entering oceans, rivers, lakes, and landfills. Thanks for checking out the Mindful Leaders Podcast. You can also listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. We're on a mission to help create positive change in the world. 🤝 Let’s stay in touch, connect with Dylan on Instagram: https://instagram.com/dylanvanas