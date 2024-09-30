Mind The Business: Small Business Success Stories

The SB Starter Kit - Everything You Need or Need to Know to Get Your Business Off the Ground (Part 1) - Trademarks, Patents, LLCs and SCorps

Step one for starting a small business is often coming up with an exciting idea. But what is step two? Step three? Steps four through launch and beyond? On our second episode, and first iteration of our Small Business Starter Kit Series, Austin and Jannese visit The Candle Pour to chat with founders Misty and Dennis Akers. They'll tell our hosts about how they got their business off the ground and about all the things that go with it: from incorporation to trademarks. Join us as they detail how they went from Grand Idea to Grand Opening.