Mind The Business: Small Business Success Stories

In business, every decision you make can change the trajectory of your company - so it's important to be as informed as possible. The intel you collect as you learn and grow is vital to informing how and why you run your business in the future. On this episode, hosts Jannese and Austin share their own experiences with using data to inform the paths they carve forward as they sit down with Brandon Littleton who started Bag Lady's Fry Joint with his brother. The two started their business from scratch, with just a family recipe and an idea. Join us as Brandon explains how hard lessons - and hard data - inform the decisions they've made so you can do the same with your own findings.
The SB Starter Kit - Everything You Need or Need to Know to Get Your Business Off the Ground (Part 1) - Trademarks, Patents, LLCs and SCorps
Step one for starting a small business is often coming up with an exciting idea. But what is step two? Step three? Steps four through launch and beyond? On our second episode, and first iteration of our Small Business Starter Kit Series, Austin and Jannese visit The Candle Pour to chat with founders Misty and Dennis Akers. They'll tell our hosts about how they got their business off the ground and about all the things that go with it: from incorporation to trademarks. Join us as they detail how they went from Grand Idea to Grand Opening.
When Looking Back Helps You Move Forward - The Importance of Reflection in Business
The long-term success of every small business starts with looking at its history and identifying the hits and misses along the way. In our premier episode for Season 3, hosts Austin Hankwitz and Jannese Torres sit down in person with Sherrice Rose, owner of Potentia Therapeutics in her clinic in Tampa, Florida. Together, they look back at her journey of buying an existing physical therapy clinic and making it her own. Hear the lessons she's learned along the way and discover how studying her business's history helps her forge a path forward.
Mind the Business: Small Business Success Stories is back for Season 3
Attention small business owners: "Mind the Business: Small Business Success Stories" is back for Season Three with brand-new episodes. Hosts Jannese Torres (Yo Quiero Dinero & Financially Lit!) and Austin Hankwitz (Rate of Return & Rich Habits) are hitting the road and meeting with small business owners in Tampa, Florida and Nashville, Tennessee to hear about the lessons they've learned at every corner of launching their companies. What would you do if your warehouse and inventory were destroyed in a tornado? Have you thought about how to protect your business's IP with a trademark? Do you have a backup plan if a bank loan doesn't come through to get you off the ground? These are just some of the insights our guests are sharing this season. Plus, learn how they cut through the clutter and simplify the day-to-day with the help of Intuit QuickBooks. Listen to new episodes every other Thursday beginning January 9th and discover what it takes to start a business and keep it growing.
Live from the iHeart Radio Theater with Entrepreneur and Podcast Host Will Lucas
Change is inevitable in business, but understanding how each decision impacts your entire operation is crucial. In this LIVE bonus episode, Jannese and Austin sit down with Will Lucas. Will is the founder and CEO of Creadio, a marketing and production agency, and CEO and founder of the private social club TolHouse. He also hosts the podcast "Black Tech Green Money." Learn invaluable lessons on attracting and retaining great employees with competitive pay, keeping prices attractive, and ensuring customer satisfaction—all while fostering business growth. Plus, Will, Jannese, and Austin answer audience questions about starting a business and fostering an entrepreneurial spirit.
About Mind The Business: Small Business Success Stories
Owning a small business can be one of the most rewarding and challenging things a person does. Amid an uncertain economy and ever-evolving consumer trends, there is a lot to figure out and navigate to ensure your business thrives. Join hosts Jannese Torres (Yo Quiero Dinero) and Austin Hankwitz (Rate of Return) as they connect with small business owners and hear their stories about managing the ups and downs of starting and growing a small business. Listen to "Mind the Business: Small Business Success Stories" and learn valuable lessons from their experiences that will guide you along the way through your own small business journey.