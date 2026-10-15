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- Say someone you know is exceptionally articulate, intellectually advanced, or academically capable. Do you then assume their general ability to function, emotional regulation, and organizational skills also operate at that same high level? You might, but that would be a mistake. For gifted and twice-exceptional people, intellectual capability often outpaces practical execution. In this episode, Mark Talaga, a licensed professional counselor, founder of the Center for Identity Potential, and host of the Hopelessly Gifted podcast, joins Emily Kircher-Morris to talk about the painful gap between intellectual insight and daily functioning, and why being bright does not make navigating everyday life any easier.
TAKEAWAYS
Intellectual capability does not guarantee consistent execution, leaving many twice-exceptional learners stuck between understanding a strategy and being able to carry it out.
Spiky developmental profiles cause an identity panic when someone who excels in one domain suddenly struggles in another context.
Highly verbal neurodivergent people sometimes use intellectualization as a defense mechanism, talking around their feelings rather than experiencing them.
Perfectionism is rarely about high standards, it often serves as a protective shield against the vulnerability of not knowing the next step.
Chronic anxiety functions as an internal alarm signaling that the sufferer lacks a clear pathway, necessary tools, or specific micro-skills to meet an expectation.
Effective self-advocacy requires identifying the exact type of help needed and suggesting a workable solution, rather than issuing an open-ended plea for help.
Conducting a virtual autism evaluation isn't as simple as moving in-person assessments onto Zoom. On Friday, November 6th from 2:00 PM-3:30 PM Eastern/11:00 AM-12:30 PM Pacific, join us as Dr. Taylor Day presents a live, 90-minute training, Conducting Comprehensive Telehealth Evaluations for Autism and Co-Occurring Conditions.You'll earn 1.5 CE credits through the APA and NBCC, while learning practical, neurodiversity-affirming strategies for virtual assessment. Register at this link by November 2nd to receive a free bonus resource guide with planning checklists and client materials!
Mark Talaga, MA, LPC, CCS, is a licensed professional counselor, speaker, and founder of the Center for Identity Potential, where he specializes in working with gifted, twice-exceptional, and neurodivergent individuals and their families. With a background in both mental health counseling and the video game industry, Mark brings a unique perspective to topics such as giftedness, motivation, anxiety, asynchronous development, screen time, and family dynamics.
He is also the host of the Hopelessly Gifted Podcast, where he explores the real-world challenges and opportunities facing gifted children, adults, parents, and educators. Mark is passionate about helping people better understand themselves, navigate complexity, and develop their potential in meaningful ways.
BACKGROUND READING
Instagram, Facebook, YouTube
The Neurodiversity Podcast is on Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, and you're invited to join our Facebook Group. For more information go to www.NeurodiversityPodcast.com
If you'd like members of your organization, school district, or company to know more about the subjects discussed on our podcast, Emily Kircher-Morris provides keynote addresses, workshops, and training sessions worldwide, in-person or virtually. You can choose from a list of established presentations, or work with Emily to develop a custom talk to fit your unique situation. To learn more, visit our website.
- True classroom inclusion involves far more than simply placing a student's chair inside a general education room. When schools define inclusion purely by physical placement, neurodivergent students often face conditions that fall short of genuine access, belonging, and appropriate challenge. Dr. Katie Novak, an internationally recognized education consultant, former assistant superintendent, and author of The UDL Shift, joins Emily Kircher-Morris to discuss how Universal Design for Learning creates classrooms that support learner variability from the ground up.
TAKEAWAYS
Physical placement in a general education classroom does not equal meaningful inclusion and a genuine sense of belonging.
Universal Design for Learning operates on three foundational pillars: embracing learner variability, establishing firm goals with flexible means, and cultivating student agency.
Gating learning tools behind formal diagnosis plans creates stereotype threats, and causes students to reject accommodations to avoid looking different from their peers.
Designing flexible learning paths for the entire class normalizes tools like text-to-speech, graphic organizers, and verbal response options for every student.
Educational variability is contextual and dynamic, meaning a student's strengths and support needs fluctuate across subjects, environments, and energy levels.
Designing effective accommodations should actually start with asking students what classroom barriers stand in their way, and involving them in the solution.
Dr. Katie Novak is the founder and CEO of Novak Educational Consulting, an educator with 25 years of experience, and an internationally recognized expert in Universal Design for Learning (UDL) and Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS). A sought-after keynote speaker and consultant, she works with schools and districts around the world to translate research into practical strategies that strengthen inclusive teaching and learning.
Dr. Novak is the bestselling author of 17 books, with more than 350,000 copies sold worldwide, and serves as an adjunct instructor at the University of Pennsylvania. Through her writing, teaching, and consulting, she helps educators navigate complex challenges, move from intention to implementation, and create learning environments designed to support the needs of all students.
BACKGROUND READING
Katie's website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram
The Neurodiversity Podcast is on Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, and you're invited to join our Facebook Group. For more information go to www.NeurodiversityPodcast.com
If you'd like members of your organization, school district, or company to know more about the subjects discussed on our podcast, Emily Kircher-Morris provides keynote addresses, workshops, and training sessions worldwide, in-person or virtually. You can choose from a list of established presentations, or work with Emily to develop a custom talk to fit your unique situation. To learn more, visit our website.
Thank you for supporting neurodivergent people.
- When a student consistently misses deadlines, misplaces assignments, or struggles to get out the door in the morning, adults often label them as disorganized or careless. Handing them a paper planner or demanding they clean their desk rarely solves the underlying breakdown. Rachel Kapp, founder of Kapp Educational Therapy Group and co-host of the Learn Smarter Podcast, joins Emily to explore how families and educators can design organizational systems that work in the real world rather than just on paper.
TAKEAWAYS
Handing a student an organizational tool like a planner or binder does not create a system without an explicit, sustainable routine for maintaining it.
Time management depends a lot on accurate time estimation, so neurodivergent learners often need to measure how long tasks actually take versus what they assume.
Long-term projects demand backward planning, where students break complex assignment prompts into small, answerable questions mapped onto a calendar.
Physical organization works best when adults reduce decision fatigue, and align processes with a child's natural pathways.
School app sprawl and unmanaged digital inboxes increase baseline anxiety, overwhelming working memory and driving students to avoid tasks entirely.
Executive functioning challenges don't reflect on intelligence, effort, or motivation.
Mental health professionals, join us October 2 for a presentation by Heather J. DeAngelis, who will explore practical ways clinicians can adapt CBT and ACT to better meet the needs of adults with ADHD.
The course is worth 1.5 continuing education hours, and is approved through both the APA and NBCC. Register now to join us October 2 at 2pm Eastern/11:00 am Pacific.
Rachel Kapp is an educational therapist with more than two decades of experience helping students with diverse learning profiles build confidence and achieve academic success. After beginning her career as a lead preschool teacher and working as a private tutor since 2004, she specialized in educational therapy to better support students who learn differently. Her expertise spans reading, writing, mathematics, executive functioning, and individualized learning strategies.
Rachel earned a BA with Honors in Sociology from the University of California, Berkeley before completing her educational therapy coursework and master's degree at California State University, Northridge. She is a Board Certified Member of the Association of Educational Therapists, a member of CHADD and the International Dyslexia Association, and is trained in the Wilson Reading System. Through her work, Rachel is dedicated to building strong relationships with students and helping them develop the skills and confidence they need to thrive academically and beyond.
BACKGROUND READING
Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok
The Neurodiversity Podcast is on Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, and you're invited to join our Facebook Group. For more information go to www.NeurodiversityPodcast.com
If you'd like members of your organization, school district, or company to know more about the subjects discussed on our podcast, Emily Kircher-Morris provides keynote addresses, workshops, and training sessions worldwide, in-person or virtually. You can choose from a list of established presentations, or work with Emily to develop a custom talk to fit your unique situation. To learn more, visit our website.
Thank you for supporting neurodivergent people.
- When autistic kids struggle, their difficulties are often treated as behavioral non-compliance or a lack of social desire, when it's often a direct mismatch with the learning environment. Adults routinely push these students into sensory-heavy spaces or force sudden task shifts, misunderstanding the neurological toll this takes on a differently wired nervous system. Pete Wharmby, an autistic author, former teacher, and late-diagnosed ADHDer, joins Emily Kircher-Morris to talk about what happens when schools and families learn to support rather than correct autistic ways of being.
TAKEAWAYS
Autistic behavior in schools is often pathologized and targeted for correction when it's likely a natural, necessary drive to decompress from sensory overload.
Monotropic focus operates like driving on a high-speed freeway, where abrupt task transitions resemble crashes and require gradual advance warning signs to exit safely.
Thin-slice judgments cause adults to mistake natural autistic communication, such as flat tone or lack of eye contact, for intentional rudeness or disrespect.
High academic performance can mask emotional distress, with deep exhaustion and low frustration tolerance serving as the real markers of masking.
Receiving late diagnoses of autism and ADHD often creates complex grief over missed accommodations and unmedicated years that could have prevented chronic burnout.
The doors to the Neurodiversity University Educator Hub are now open! Click here to join our collective of educators, administrators, and advocates, and let's build an education system that works for all students.
Pete Wharmby is an autistic and ADHD advocate, bestselling author, and international speaker dedicated to increasing understanding and acceptance of neurodivergence. Since his autism diagnosis in 2017 and ADHD diagnosis in 2024, Pete has worked with businesses, governments, schools, and organizations across the UK, Europe, Australia, and North America, sharing practical insights drawn from both lived experience and research.
Pete is the author of the bestselling books What I Want to Talk About, Untypical, and the forthcoming Different Minds. A former secondary English teacher, he is also a prolific writer whose work has appeared in articles, interviews, and book chapters, and he has been featured on BBC Radio 2. Through his speaking, writing, and social media platforms, where he reaches more than 150,000 followers, Pete continues to champion a more neurodiversity-affirming world.
BACKGROUND READING
Peter's website, Facebook, Instagram
The Neurodiversity Podcast is on Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, and you're invited to join our Facebook Group. For more information go to www.NeurodiversityPodcast.com
If you'd like members of your organization, school district, or company to know more about the subjects discussed on our podcast, Emily Kircher-Morris provides keynote addresses, workshops, and training sessions worldwide, in-person or virtually. You can choose from a list of established presentations, or work with Emily to develop a custom talk to fit your unique situation. To learn more, visit our website.
Thank you for supporting neurodivergent people.
- In competitive sports, athletes who struggle to follow plays, miss subtle social cues, or freeze during high-pressure moments are often branded as uncoachable, unmotivated, or even defiant. Because athletic environments lack formal supports like IEPs or 504 plans, coaches often default to traditional, high-pressure discipline, mistaking neurological overwhelm for a lack of commitment. Courtney Edman, an executive function coach, founder of 2tametheshamE, and co-host of the See Me Podcast, joins Emily Kircher-Morris to explore what changes when coaches and families view sports through a neurodiversity-affirming lens.
TAKEAWAYS
Being coachable is not a static personality trait, it often depends on whether a coach delivers instructions in a way an athlete's brain can process and act upon.
Motivation and physical activation occur in different regions of the brain, meaning a neurodivergent athlete can be deeply motivated while still struggling with task initiation.
Athletic spaces lack formal school accommodations like 504 plans, making it important for coaches to proactively look for sensory and communication barriers rather than defaulting to discipline.
Neurodivergent athletes bring unique strengths to sports, including high-level pattern recognition, statistical recall, strategic thinking, and deep hyperfocus.
True athletic resilience is built by establishing a secure, trusting relationship with a mentor rather than subjecting young players to harsh, overwhelming environments.
Missed social cues or literal interpretations during team drills often reflect communication mismatches rather than poor sportsmanship, disrespect, or bad attitudes.
We're getting closer to our annual, free Creating Neurodiversity-Affirming Schools Crash Course. Our a panel of experts will talk all about how to approach the new school year and set our neurodivergent students up for success. The event is Tuesday, September 22 at 7:30 PM Eastern, and again, it is free to register and attend. Here's a link to register and join us!
Courtney Edman is an executive function and life skills coach, parent coach, speaker, and the founder of 2tametheshamE, Inc. She brings more than two decades of clinical and developmental expertise to her practice, including 18 years in Early Intervention supporting families through complex genetic and neurological diagnoses, NICU stays, and long-term medical care. She also served as managing director for a specialized home-based physical therapy practice treating chronic, life-shortening conditions.
Today, Courtney integrates her clinical foundation with her personal insight as a former student-athlete and parent of three adult children, including two collegiate athletes and a twice-exceptional son with ADHD and anxiety. Grounded in neurophysiology and family systems, she equips neurodivergent individuals, parents, and educators to reframe behavior, strengthen relationships, and rebuild executive functioning skills. Her work focuses on practical roadmaps that foster lasting confidence and autonomy at home, in the classroom, in the workplace, and in competition.
BACKGROUND READING
2tametheshamE, Instagram, Facebook
The Neurodiversity Podcast is on Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, and you're invited to join our Facebook Group. For more information go to www.NeurodiversityPodcast.com
If you'd like members of your organization, school district, or company to know more about the subjects discussed on our podcast, Emily Kircher-Morris provides keynote addresses, workshops, and training sessions worldwide, in-person or virtually. You can choose from a list of established presentations, or work with Emily to develop a custom talk to fit your unique situation. To learn more, visit our website.
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About Neurodiversity Podcast
The Neurodiversity Podcast talks with leaders in the fields of psychology, education, and beyond, about positively impacting neurodivergent people. Our goal is to reframe differences that were once considered disabilities or disorders, promote awareness of this unique population, and improve the lives of neurodivergent and high-ability people.Podcast website
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