Technology, Gaming, Social Media, and Your Child

There’s a pressure on parents to allow more technology into the lives of their kids. Gaming and social media have positive and negative aspects, and neurodivergent kids often have a unique relationship to technology. Emily Kircher-Morris talks about it with Debbie Steinberg Kuntz, and they discuss the upcoming Screen Time and Mental Health summit, which starts May 15, and is available free of charge through the following Friday. To take part in the summit, get registered here, or find the link on the episode page of our website. Here’s the link for the summer camp program at Young Scholars Academy. Please use promo code YSANDP10 for 10% off, and to let them know you heard it on the Neurodiversity Podcast. If you’re on Facebook you need to be part of our group, the Neurodiversity Podcast Advocacy and Support Group. Join today and learn, share, and grow with us! Debbie Steinberg Kuntz, LMFT is a licensed marriage and family therapist and is the founder of Bright & Quirky. She specializes in helping bright kids and families with learning, social, emotional and behavioral challenges optimize their lives in order to thrive. Debbie has interviewed over 300 of the top psychologists and educators, and together with the Bright & Quirky team, has served over 100,000 parents in 150 countries through the Bright & Quirky Child Online Summit, the IdeaLab parent learning community, and a variety of Bright & Quirky programs and services. Debbie lives near Seattle with her husband and two sons. BACKGROUND READING Bright & Quirky Screen Time & Mental Health Summit Facebook