The Neurodiversity Podcast talks with leaders in the fields of psychology, education, and beyond, about positively impacting neurodivergent people. Our goal is ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 176
ODD - Oppositional? Defiant? Or Just Misunderstood?
One of the more misunderstood diagnoses in the world of neurodiversity is ODD, or Oppositional Defiant Disorder. We talk with Amelia Bowler, a behavior consultant and author of the book, The Parent’s Guide to Oppositional Defiant Disorder, about the diagnosis, and how to be better at decoding the message that kids are trying to send through their defiance. This is an encore presentation. We’re conducting a two-hour continuing education course for mental health professionals called “Assessing and Treating Suicidality and Self-Injury in Neurodivergent Clients.” You can join online or in-person on June 20th in Chesterfield, MO. Learn more and sign up for either version: Online virtual In-person Join our Facebook group and take part in conversations about this episode and anything related to neurodiversity, and find a like-minded community of open support. Amelia Bowler is an author, an artist, a parent, and a behavior consultant. Growing up twice-exceptional with undiagnosed disabilities gave Amelia some firsthand experience with neurodivergence, and she is now raising a fantastically neurodivergent child of her own. Her book, The Parents' Guide to Oppositional Defiant Disorder, was published in 2020. BACKGROUND READING Amelia’s website The Parent’s Guide to Oppositional Defiant Disorder Instagram
6/8/2023
32:30
Reducing Anxiety Through Mindfulness
Mindfulness is definitely a buzzword today, but what’s the reality of mindfulness and how can it help neurodivergent people? What are some usable techniques for kids? How does mindfulness reduce anxiety? Has the growing trend towards mindfulness caused a skeptical view of its benefits? Emily talks to Dr. Christopher Willard from Harvard Medical School, and together they answer these questions and more on episode 175. We’re conducting a two-hour continuing education course for mental health professionals called “Assessing and Treating Suicidality and Self-Injury in Neurodivergent Clients.” You can join online or in-person on June 20th in Chesterfield, MO. Learn more and sign up for either version: Online virtual In-person Join our Facebook group and take part in conversations about this episode and anything related to neurodiversity, and find a like-minded community of open support. Dr. Christopher Willard is a clinical psychologist and professor at Harvard Medical School, author and international speaker, and consultant based in Massachusetts, focusing on mindfulness and mitigating anxiety. Dr. Willard has presented at two TEDx events and is the author of twenty books, including Alphabreaths (2019), Growing Up Mindful (2016), and How we Grow Through What We Go Through. (2022) His thoughts on mental health have been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, mindful.org, cnn.com, and elsewhere. BACKGROUND READING Facebook Twitter Instagram
6/1/2023
34:22
Authenticity, Unmasking, and Zest
Living an authentic life is a goal we all have. In the neurodiversity world, that can be a tricky concept. Masking has often become a habit born of self-preservation, and letting go of that can be difficult, and sometimes unsafe. On episode 174 we’re joined by Dr. Rebecca Jackson, a neurodivergent coach who uses her experiences to support her clients with a positive psychology approach. She and Emily talk about how acceptance is the key to being authentic and full of life. Self-regulation can be the key to motivation, and personal interests can be harnessed to help develop coping skills. For information about our SPACE Program, and to get registered, go here. Grab some podcast swag in the form of t-shirts, mugs, tote bags and much more! Dr. Rebecca Jackson is a positive psychology coaching research practitioner. She researches best practice in safely, effectively and inclusively coaching autistic and ADHD adults. She is autistic and ADHD, and so combines research, practice and lived experience in pursuit of neuro-friendly coaching. Rebecca's coaching specialism is helping clients self-regulate to promote their wellbeing and zest. When she's not eating, sleeping and breathing coaching, Rebecca can be found hiking with her dog or planning her next travel adventure. BACKGROUND READING Website Twitter LinkedIn
5/25/2023
33:06
Beating Gifted Kid Burnout
Burnout is something everyone occasionally deals with, but it manifests very differently in the world of neurodiversity. Today we talk about the burnout experienced by twice-exceptional and gifted kids. Emily Kircher-Morris talks with Brian Housand and Andi McNair, and it’s a conversation all gifted people, and parents of gifted kids, need to hear. Our sponsor is The Gifted Learning Lab, which provides resources and coaching for parents who want to feel more confident raising their intense or sensitive gifted or twice-exceptional kid. Click here for more info and to get their free ‘diffusing power struggles’ course. Join our Facebook group and take part in conversations about this subject and many more. Dr. Brian Housand is the coordinator of the Academically or Intellectually Gifted program at University of North Carolina Wilmington, and creator of Gifted360.com. He is also a published author and speaker, and has worked in education as a classroom teacher, gifted ed teacher, and university professor for over 20 years. Andi McNair is a passionate educator, author and speaker. Andi taught in the gen-ed classroom for 16 years, and then switched to serving gifted learners where she found her calling. She enjoys sharing her passion for innovative education through her books for educators, speaking nationally, and finding meaningful ways to use technology. Andi currently works as the Digital Innovation Specialist in a Waco, Texas school district. BACKGROUND READING Brian Housand BH Facebook BH Twitter BH Instagram Andi McNair AM Facebook AM Twitter AM Instagram
5/19/2023
37:20
Technology, Gaming, Social Media, and Your Child
There’s a pressure on parents to allow more technology into the lives of their kids. Gaming and social media have positive and negative aspects, and neurodivergent kids often have a unique relationship to technology. Emily Kircher-Morris talks about it with Debbie Steinberg Kuntz, and they discuss the upcoming Screen Time and Mental Health summit, which starts May 15, and is available free of charge through the following Friday. To take part in the summit, get registered here, or find the link on the episode page of our website. Here’s the link for the summer camp program at Young Scholars Academy. Please use promo code YSANDP10 for 10% off, and to let them know you heard it on the Neurodiversity Podcast. If you’re on Facebook you need to be part of our group, the Neurodiversity Podcast Advocacy and Support Group. Join today and learn, share, and grow with us! Debbie Steinberg Kuntz, LMFT is a licensed marriage and family therapist and is the founder of Bright & Quirky. She specializes in helping bright kids and families with learning, social, emotional and behavioral challenges optimize their lives in order to thrive. Debbie has interviewed over 300 of the top psychologists and educators, and together with the Bright & Quirky team, has served over 100,000 parents in 150 countries through the Bright & Quirky Child Online Summit, the IdeaLab parent learning community, and a variety of Bright & Quirky programs and services. Debbie lives near Seattle with her husband and two sons. BACKGROUND READING Bright & Quirky Screen Time & Mental Health Summit Facebook
The Neurodiversity Podcast talks with leaders in the fields of psychology, education, and beyond, about positively impacting neurodivergent people. Our goal is to reframe differences that were once considered disabilities or disorders, promote awareness of this unique population, and improve the lives of neurodivergent and high-ability people.