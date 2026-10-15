In competitive sports, athletes who struggle to follow plays, miss subtle social cues, or freeze during high-pressure moments are often branded as uncoachable, unmotivated, or even defiant. Because athletic environments lack formal supports like IEPs or 504 plans, coaches often default to traditional, high-pressure discipline, mistaking neurological overwhelm for a lack of commitment. Courtney Edman, an executive function coach, founder of 2tametheshamE, and co-host of the See Me Podcast, joins Emily Kircher-Morris to explore what changes when coaches and families view sports through a neurodiversity-affirming lens.

TAKEAWAYS

Being coachable is not a static personality trait, it often depends on whether a coach delivers instructions in a way an athlete's brain can process and act upon.



Motivation and physical activation occur in different regions of the brain, meaning a neurodivergent athlete can be deeply motivated while still struggling with task initiation.



Athletic spaces lack formal school accommodations like 504 plans, making it important for coaches to proactively look for sensory and communication barriers rather than defaulting to discipline.



Neurodivergent athletes bring unique strengths to sports, including high-level pattern recognition, statistical recall, strategic thinking, and deep hyperfocus.



True athletic resilience is built by establishing a secure, trusting relationship with a mentor rather than subjecting young players to harsh, overwhelming environments.



Missed social cues or literal interpretations during team drills often reflect communication mismatches rather than poor sportsmanship, disrespect, or bad attitudes.



We're getting closer to our annual, free Creating Neurodiversity-Affirming Schools Crash Course. Our a panel of experts will talk all about how to approach the new school year and set our neurodivergent students up for success. The event is Tuesday, September 22 at 7:30 PM Eastern, and again, it is free to register and attend. Here's a link to register and join us!

Courtney Edman is an executive function and life skills coach, parent coach, speaker, and the founder of 2tametheshamE, Inc. She brings more than two decades of clinical and developmental expertise to her practice, including 18 years in Early Intervention supporting families through complex genetic and neurological diagnoses, NICU stays, and long-term medical care. She also served as managing director for a specialized home-based physical therapy practice treating chronic, life-shortening conditions.

Today, Courtney integrates her clinical foundation with her personal insight as a former student-athlete and parent of three adult children, including two collegiate athletes and a twice-exceptional son with ADHD and anxiety. Grounded in neurophysiology and family systems, she equips neurodivergent individuals, parents, and educators to reframe behavior, strengthen relationships, and rebuild executive functioning skills. Her work focuses on practical roadmaps that foster lasting confidence and autonomy at home, in the classroom, in the workplace, and in competition.

BACKGROUND READING

2tametheshamE, Instagram, Facebook

The Neurodiversity Podcast is on Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, and you're invited to join our Facebook Group. For more information go to www.NeurodiversityPodcast.com

If you'd like members of your organization, school district, or company to know more about the subjects discussed on our podcast, Emily Kircher-Morris provides keynote addresses, workshops, and training sessions worldwide, in-person or virtually. You can choose from a list of established presentations, or work with Emily to develop a custom talk to fit your unique situation. To learn more, visit our website.