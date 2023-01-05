Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Helping you learn to pray God's Word for your children in the areas they need it most. Join author and speaker, Brooke McGlothlin, in making prayer the first an... More
Helping you learn to pray God's Word for your children in the areas they need it most. Join author and speaker, Brooke McGlothlin, in making prayer the first an... More

Available Episodes

  • Interrupting the Cycle of Anger
    I'm a reactor. My gut response is to react to the circumstances of life. I can feel it bodily. My heart rate speeds up, my face gets flushed, and I start having ALL the thoughts. All of them—good, bad, and everything in between. In 20 seconds or less, my mind has already contemplated every worst-case scenario and may or may not have tried to convince me they're eminent. Thankfully, I've almost (key word, almost) mastered learning not to speak of or act on them until I've had time to process them privately. That's a choice I've realized I need to make that goes against what I'm actually feeling on the inside. It's a choice we all have as the Spirit of God is at work in us. On this week's episode of the podcast, we'll learn about the cycle of anger, and how we can learn to interrupt it in ourselves, and then help our children do the same thing. Tune in now! Today's show is brought to you by our newest Prayer Guide,  Praying God's Word for Your Angry Child, by Tricia Goyer. As parents, we want the best for our children. We can read books, attend therapy sessions, and try different techniques. Ultimately, we are still determining what we can do. However, when we pray for our children, we ask God to intervene. We acknowledge that we cannot fix everything independently and surrender our children to God’s care Praying for your angry child doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming, it just has to be done. With biblical teaching on anger, scripture-inspired prayers, and space to journal using our Think, Pray, Praise method of daily prayer, this digital prayer guide is perfect for the busy mom who needs God to move in the hearts of her kids. Learn more here. LINKS:  This month's prayer guide: Praying God's Word for Your Angry Child A Summer of Prayers Today's Show Notes Counseling Referrals How to Control Your Emotions Everyday Prayers for Peace  
    5/16/2023
    13:23
  • Understanding Anger (The Science)
    What is anger? We've all felt it at one time or another, and most of us understand that it's a reasonable, human response. But how does Science define anger? What does it look like in our children? How can we recognize it? More than that, how can we understand what's happening in our minds and bodies when we get mad, and how can that translate to helping our children? That's what I'm going to attempt to settle for us in today's episode. Learn more about how anger works, the response it creates in our bodies, the cycle our emotions take when we experience it, and how it relates to other emotions in this short, but information-packed episode. Today's show is brought to you by our newest Prayer Guide,  Praying God's Word for Your Angry Child, by Tricia Goyer. Praying for your angry child is essential because it is a way to invite God into your child’s life. As parents, we want the best for our children. We can read books, attend therapy sessions, and try different techniques. Ultimately, we are still determining what we can do. However, when we pray for our children, we ask God to intervene. We acknowledge that we cannot fix everything independently and surrender our children to God’s care Praying for your angry child doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming, it just has to be done. With biblical teaching on anger, scripture-inspired prayers, and space to journal using our Think, Pray, Praise method of daily prayer, this digital prayer guide is perfect for the busy mom who needs God to move in the hearts of her kids. Learn more here. LINKS:  This month's prayer guide: Praying God's Word for Your Angry Child A Summer of Prayers Today's Show Notes Counseling Referrals How to Control Your Emotions  
    5/9/2023
    18:51
  • Calming Angry Kids, with Tricia Goyer
    To kick off our conversation about angry kids this month, I dug all the way back in the archives of the Million Praying Moms podcast to episode #17, where we interviewed author, podcaster, and mom, Tricia Goyer about her new book at that time called Calming Angry Kids. As I tried to plan for this season, I just couldn't think of anyone else I'd rather have share with you on this topic, so I decided to clean up the older episode a bit and share it again today. For those of you who are new around here, the extra voice you'll hear is that of my previous ministry partner and cohost, Erin Mohring, whom we all miss dearly. In this episode, Tricia walks us through what she's learned from raising, fostering, and adopting a family of ten children. You won't want to miss it. Today's show is brought to you by our newest Prayer Guide,  Praying God's Word for Your Angry Child, by Tricia Goyer. Praying for your angry child is essential because it is a way to invite God into your child’s life. As parents, we want the best for our children. We can read books, attend therapy sessions, and try different techniques. Ultimately, we are still determining what we can do. However, when we pray for our children, we ask God to intervene. We acknowledge that we cannot fix everything independently and surrender our children to God’s care Praying for your angry child doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming, it just has to be done. With biblical teaching on anger, scripture-inspired prayers, and space to journal using our Think, Pray, Praise method of daily prayer, this digital prayer guide is perfect for the busy mom who needs God to move in the hearts of her kids. Learn more here. LINKS:  This month's prayer guide: Praying God's Word for Your Angry Child A Summer of Prayers Today's Show Notes Counseling Referrals How to Control Your Emotions
    5/2/2023
    48:48
  • New Season! Praying for Your Angry Child
    All this month, we're going to be looking at the issue of anger—in ourselves and in our children—and praying for God to help us be healed from it, and overcome it, so we can live more peaceful lives. Tune in to learn why this is so important, and join me for a time of prayer. Anger is a general word that can be used to describe lots of different emotions, and it's a total body experience with a physical, emotional, and spiritual expression. All this month on the podcast, we're going to try to understand anger better. We'll look at the science, we'll look at the Bible, and we'll put them together to get a better picture we can apply to our own daily lives and those of our children. Today's show is brought to you by our newest Prayer Guide, Praying God's Word for Your Angry Child, by Tricia Goyer. Praying for your angry child is essential because it is a way to invite God into your child’s life. As parents, we want the best for our children. We can read books, attend therapy sessions, and try different techniques. Ultimately, we are still determining what we can do. However, when we pray for our children, we ask God to intervene. We acknowledge that we cannot fix everything independently and surrender our children to God’s care Praying for your angry child doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming, it just has to be done. With biblical teaching on anger, scripture-inspired prayers, and space to journal using our Think, Pray, Praise method of daily prayer, this digital prayer guide is perfect for the busy mom who needs God to move in the hearts of her kids. Learn more here. LINKS:  This month's prayer guide: Praying God's Word for Your Angry Child A Summer of Prayers Today's Show Notes Counseling Referrals
    5/1/2023
    7:48
  • 3 Tips for Recognizing When Your Child is Struggling With Their Identity, with Sissy Goff
    How can parents know when their children are struggling with their identity? Are there signs? Phrases to listen for?   Joining me this week on the podcast is Nashville counselor, Sissy Goff. She's sharing important, incredibly insightful tips for recognizing signs that your children are struggling, and offering steps we can take as parents to right the ship. This episode is super practical. You'll leave with questions you can start asking to open up the conversation right away. Today's show is brought to you by our newest Prayer Guide,  Praying God's Word for Your Child's Identity in Christ, by Tara L. Cole. This resource is designed to help you know exactly what to pray for your children, empowering and equipping you in an area where most Christian parents feel a bit lost. If you want to pray purposefully for God to grow your child's identity in Him, this resource is for you.  Click here to learn more. LINKS:   Show Notes This month's prayer guide: Praying God's Word for Your Child's Identity in Christ About Million Praying Moms
    4/25/2023
    25:02

More Kids & Family podcasts

About Million Praying Moms

Helping you learn to pray God's Word for your children in the areas they need it most. Join author and speaker, Brooke McGlothlin, in making prayer the first and best response to the challenges of motherhood.
Podcast website

