Interrupting the Cycle of Anger

I'm a reactor. My gut response is to react to the circumstances of life. I can feel it bodily. My heart rate speeds up, my face gets flushed, and I start having ALL the thoughts. All of them—good, bad, and everything in between. In 20 seconds or less, my mind has already contemplated every worst-case scenario and may or may not have tried to convince me they're eminent. Thankfully, I've almost (key word, almost) mastered learning not to speak of or act on them until I've had time to process them privately. That's a choice I've realized I need to make that goes against what I'm actually feeling on the inside. It's a choice we all have as the Spirit of God is at work in us. On this week's episode of the podcast, we'll learn about the cycle of anger, and how we can learn to interrupt it in ourselves, and then help our children do the same thing. Tune in now!