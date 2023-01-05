Calming Angry Kids, with Tricia Goyer
To kick off our conversation about angry kids this month, I dug all the way back in the archives of the Million Praying Moms podcast to episode #17, where we interviewed author, podcaster, and mom, Tricia Goyer about her new book at that time called Calming Angry Kids. As I tried to plan for this season, I just couldn't think of anyone else I'd rather have share with you on this topic, so I decided to clean up the older episode a bit and share it again today. For those of you who are new around here, the extra voice you'll hear is that of my previous ministry partner and cohost, Erin Mohring, whom we all miss dearly. In this episode, Tricia walks us through what she's learned from raising, fostering, and adopting a family of ten children. You won't want to miss it. Today's show is brought to you by our newest Prayer Guide, Praying God's Word for Your Angry Child, by Tricia Goyer. Praying for your angry child is essential because it is a way to invite God into your child's life. As parents, we want the best for our children. We can read books, attend therapy sessions, and try different techniques. Ultimately, we are still determining what we can do. However, when we pray for our children, we ask God to intervene. We acknowledge that we cannot fix everything independently and surrender our children to God's care Praying for your angry child doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming, it just has to be done. With biblical teaching on anger, scripture-inspired prayers, and space to journal using our Think, Pray, Praise method of daily prayer, this digital prayer guide is perfect for the busy mom who needs God to move in the hearts of her kids.