Ep. 33 Are Community Resources Truly Accessible? (Feat. Rocsii Woolley and Lauren Brazile)

Figuring out how to get access to the right resources—whether it's housing, jobs, or financial support—can be overwhelming. So who should be responsible for making sure people get the help they need? Should the government be doing more, or are community organizations better equipped to step in? Are we empowering ourselves, or are we asking too much from the system?Sitting down with us to answer these questions are Lauren Brazile, President of We Grow LA, an organization dedicated to empowering communities through resources, education, and support, and Rocsii Woolley, Founder & CEO of The Source LA, who has helped thousands secure jobs, housing, and business opportunities while advocating for community-driven solutions*****************************************************ResourcesLauren Brazile is the president of We Grow LA (WGLA), an organization dedicated to empowering communities through resources, education, and support. Under her leadership, WGLA strives to create a more equitable and just society for all. She has been instrumental in providing the community with essential tools and knowledge, as evidenced by her participation in events like the Know to Grow Masterclass, where she collaborated with figures such as comedian Watts Homie Quan, choreographer Storm DeBarge, and educator Champ Reggie Foster.Lauren is also an active member of GLAAAC, NAACP, and Forbes BLK and is currently a fellow in the Black Girl Ventures 2025 cohort and BMO Bank 2025 Venture cohort. Her commitment to economic empowerment and community advocacy continues to shape opportunities for those historically excluded from access to resources and support.Website: www.wegrowla.comInstagram: www.instagram.com/wegrowla (@wegrowla)Rocsii Woolley is a devoted wife, mother, woman of faith, entrepreneur and community leader. As the Founder and CEO of The Source LA, she has been a driving force in providing housing, employment, and essential resources to underserved communities. With over a decade of HR experience, she's helped hire over 10,000 community members and supported more than 400 individuals in securing stable housing. She also manages the Watts Business Source Center at Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC), offering business solutions to local entrepreneurs, and serves as Chapter Advisor for The Black Professionals Network, strengthening professional connections and fostering community development.Rocsii's impact has earned her numerous accolades from the County and City of Los Angeles, Inglewood, Compton, Long Beach, and the state of California, including the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and medallion. A marketing expert with a large social media following, she also provides strategic social media services through her consulting agency, helping businesses expand their reach and impact. As a mentor and business visionary, Rocsii remains committed to creating pathways for others to succeed and thrive.Website: www.thesourcela.coInstagram: www.instagram.com/thesourcelaOther Resourceswww.RampLA.orgCommunity AnnouncementsHireLAX Apprenticeship Readiness ProgramMandatory orientation on Saturday,...