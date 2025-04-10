Powered by RND
MHD Off the Record

The MHD Off the Record Podcast provides an inside look at Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson’s perspective on the culture, values, and policies shaping t...
GovernmentSociety & CultureNewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 90
  • [Re-Air] South LA Highlight: LA Focus
    On this episode, we speak with Lisa Collins, founder and publisher of LA Focus, a monthly newspaper dedicated to highlighting news relevant to LA’s African American community. A passionate Los Angeles native, Lisa aims to equip Black Angelenos with essential information and resources, emphasizing the church's role in community empowerment. Before founding LA Focus, she served as the gospel editor at Billboard Magazine for over a decade and established the renowned “The Gospel Music Industry Round-Up.” Her entertainment reporting career includes interviews with notable entertainers such as Richard Pryor, Michael Jackson, and Prince. With over 300 articles published in national outlets like Essence, Collins is a notable figure in both journalism and community advocacy.Resources:www.lafocusnews.comPhone: (310) 677-6011Community Announcements:Cool Spots LA The Climate Emergency Mobilization Office brings us 'Cool Spots LA,' a city resource for finding public facilities to cool down and escape the heat during the summer.Visit Climate4LA.org/CoolSpotsLASign up for NotifyLA extreme heat alerts at emergency.lacity.orgCrenshaw Farmers MarketEvery Saturday from 10am - 3pm (rain or shine)Located in the Historic Fire Station 54 parking lot at 5730 Crenshaw Blvd (off of Crenshaw and Slauson, adjacent to U.S. Bank)Link: foodaccessla.org/crenshaw-farmers-marketSitdown w/ a Staffer Resources:www.aging.lacity.govwww.ad.lacounty.gov
    --------  
    1:01:05
  • Ep. 33 Are Community Resources Truly Accessible? (Feat. Rocsii Woolley and Lauren Brazile)
    Figuring out how to get access to the right resources—whether it’s housing, jobs, or financial support—can be overwhelming. So who should be responsible for making sure people get the help they need? Should the government be doing more, or are community organizations better equipped to step in? Are we empowering ourselves, or are we asking too much from the system?Sitting down with us to answer these questions are Lauren Brazile, President of We Grow LA, an organization dedicated to empowering communities through resources, education, and support, and Rocsii Woolley, Founder & CEO of The Source LA, who has helped thousands secure jobs, housing, and business opportunities while advocating for community-driven solutions*****************************************************Sign up for our newsletter at beacons.ai/mhdcd8******************************************************ResourcesLauren Brazile is the president of We Grow LA (WGLA), an organization dedicated to empowering communities through resources, education, and support. Under her leadership, WGLA strives to create a more equitable and just society for all. She has been instrumental in providing the community with essential tools and knowledge, as evidenced by her participation in events like the Know to Grow Masterclass, where she collaborated with figures such as comedian Watts Homie Quan, choreographer Storm DeBarge, and educator Champ Reggie Foster.Lauren is also an active member of GLAAAC, NAACP, and Forbes BLK and is currently a fellow in the Black Girl Ventures 2025 cohort and BMO Bank 2025 Venture cohort. Her commitment to economic empowerment and community advocacy continues to shape opportunities for those historically excluded from access to resources and support.Website: www.wegrowla.comInstagram: www.instagram.com/wegrowla (@wegrowla)Rocsii Woolley is a devoted wife, mother, woman of faith, entrepreneur and community leader. As the Founder and CEO of The Source LA, she has been a driving force in providing housing, employment, and essential resources to underserved communities. With over a decade of HR experience, she’s helped hire over 10,000 community members and supported more than 400 individuals in securing stable housing. She also manages the Watts Business Source Center at Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC), offering business solutions to local entrepreneurs, and serves as Chapter Advisor for The Black Professionals Network, strengthening professional connections and fostering community development.Rocsii’s impact has earned her numerous accolades from the County and City of Los Angeles, Inglewood, Compton, Long Beach, and the state of California, including the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and medallion. A marketing expert with a large social media following, she also provides strategic social media services through her consulting agency, helping businesses expand their reach and impact. As a mentor and business visionary, Rocsii remains committed to creating pathways for others to succeed and thrive.Website: www.thesourcela.coInstagram: www.instagram.com/thesourcelaOther Resourceswww.RampLA.orgCommunity AnnouncementsHireLAX Apprenticeship Readiness ProgramMandatory orientation on Saturday,...
    --------  
    33:58
  • Ep. 32 Can Guaranteed Basic Income Really Break the Cycle of Poverty?
    On this episode of MHD Off the Record, MHD sits down with Abigail Marquez, General Manager of the Community Investment for Families Department (CIFD), and Michael Tubbs, Founder of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income (MGI) and Special Advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom. Together, they dive into the realities of Guaranteed Basic Income (GBI)—a policy designed to provide no-strings-attached cash payments to individuals and families in need.With millions struggling to make ends meet, we ask: Does GBI empower people to escape poverty, or does it foster dependency? Our guests share insights from pilot programs in Los Angeles and Stockton, breaking down the data, misconceptions, and long-term impact of direct cash assistance.Abigail R. Marquez serves as the General Manager of the City of Los Angeles’ Community Investment for Families Department (CIFD), a position she has held since 2021. With nearly 21 years of experience advancing anti-poverty initiatives in Los Angeles, Marquez plays a key role in overseeing programs designed to disrupt generational poverty and support low-income residents. She is responsible for administering the City’s Consolidated Plan, which allocates around $120 million in federal funds annually to support various capital projects and social services. This includes managing 20 FamilySource Centers and services for domestic violence and human trafficking survivors. Under her leadership, CIFD has implemented notable initiatives, including the Guaranteed Basic Income pilot program (BIG), the largest of its kind in the nation, and the Opportunity LA Children’s Savings Account program, which helps thousands of first-graders build financial security. Prior to this role, she was the Assistant General Manager at the Los Angeles Housing and Community Investment Department (HCIDLA), where she led efforts in community services and development​.Michael Tubbs is the Founder of the Non-profit organization, End Poverty in California (EPIC), the Founder of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income (MGI), and the Special Advisor to California Governor Gavin Newsom for Economic Mobility and Opportunity. In 2016, he was elected Mayor of Stockton at 26-years-old. He was the city’s first African-American Mayor, and the youngest Mayor of any major city in American history. As Mayor, Tubbs was lauded for his leadership and innovation. He raised over $20 million dollars to create the Stockton Scholars, a universal scholarship and mentorship program for Stockton students. Additionally, he piloted the first mayor-led guaranteed income pilot in the country. His book, The Deeper the Roots: A Memoir of Hope and Home, where he details the experiences of his life is available now wherever books are sold.Community AnnouncementsFree Tax PrepThere are free tax prep locations all across LA. Here are four locations where you can get help:All People's Community Center – South LABarrio Action Youth & Family Center – El SerenoEl Nido Family Center – South LA & PacoimaWest Adams/Leimert Park FamilySource CenterVisit www.FreeTaxPrepLA.org to find a location near you and book an appointment today.Impacted Worker & Family Recovery CentersProviding family support, job assistance, youth services, and small business resources at no cost. Open Monday - Friday 9 to 5pmWest LA WorkSource Center (JVS-SoCal)5446 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, CA 90230310-309-6000Northeast San Fernando Valley WorkSource Center (Mission College)13356 Eldridge Ave., Campus Center, Sylmar, CA 91342818-482-1754West Adams/Leimert Park FamilySource Center4305 Degnan Blvd., Suite 105, Los Angeles, CA...
    --------  
    1:06:19
  • Ep. 31 How Do We Prevent Erasure of Altadena's Black Community?
    For this episode, LA Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson honors the Black history and Legacy of the Altadena Community in the County of Los Angeles. How and why did Black families move to Altadena, what challenges have they overcome to keep their place in it, and how do we prevent the erasure of their stories and history especially as we rebuild after the unprecedented wildfires that devastated Eaton Canyon and the foothill communities?Guests:Donald "Donny" KinceyDonny Kincy is a third-generation Altadena resident with deep familial and historical ties to the community. As a dedicated historian and advocate, he works tirelessly to preserve the rich legacy of Altadena’s Black residents, ensuring their stories and contributions are recognized and remembered.Donny has been instrumental in initiatives documenting Black migration to Altadena, addressing displacement, and celebrating the cultural impact of Black families in the area. His work extends to community resilience efforts, most recently supporting recovery and rebuilding for families affected by the devastating wildfires in Altadena.With a passion for storytelling, preservation and activism, Donny remains a vital voice in the ongoing conversation about Black history, identity, and belonging in Altadena.www.gofundme.com/f/help-mr-donny-rebuild-after-the-eaton-wildfiresDana AmihereDana Amihere is a designer, developer and data journalist. She’s the founder and executive director of AfroLA, a nonprofit newsroom covering Los Angeles through the lens of the Black community. She’s committed to solutions reporting that centers racial and social justice, especially through data-driven storytelling. Amihere also owns Code Black Media, a digital media consultancy that lives at the intersection of data, design and equity. Previously, she worked in data, interactive design and news apps for LAist, The Dallas Morning News, Pew Research Center and The Baltimore Sun. Amihere has taught data journalism and interaction design for nearly a decade, including positions with University of Southern California, and most recently, UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism.www.AfroLANews.comCommunity AnnouncementsFree Employment Transition Services:City of Los Angeles’ Rapid Response Team is offering free employment transition services to connect those who lost their jobs due to the LA Wildfires with job opportunities, unemployment benefits, health care, and job training.Orientations are available in English and Spanish, Monday through Friday at 10 AM and 6 PM, and Saturdays at 10 AM.Register now at bit.ly/EWDDRapid-Response or visit your nearest WorkSource Center.Disaster Cal-Fresh (SNAP)Cal-Fresh provides one month of food benefits to households affected by natural disastersVisit getcalfresh.org/d-snap for details.LA Black History Month FestivalWhat: Live performances, an African marketplace, and important conversations about health, wellness, and cultureWhen: Sunday, February 23rd, from 11 AM to 6 PM Where: Pan Pacific Park 7600 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036www.lablackhistorymonthfestival.com
    --------  
    1:05:00
  • Keys to the City: Wildfire Recovery for L.A. Businesses
    The City of Los Angeles Economic & Workforce Development Department (or EWDD) drives economic growth by supporting thriving businesses and creating job training and career opportunities across Los Angeles. Their mission focuses on fostering a strong workforce, sustainable neighborhoods, and prosperous communities throughout the city. EWDD also plays a vital role in providing resources and support for businesses impacted by the unprecedented wildfires our city recently faced, helping them to recover and thrive in the face of adversity.For this discussion, we speak with Frederick Jackson, the Assistant General Manager of Economic Development for EWDD. With over 25 years of experience in urban planning and economic development, he supports initiatives that foster thriving businesses, job training, and sustainable communities across the city.ResourcesEWDD Recovery Resources for Businesses: bit.ly/LAFiresResources25LA Regional Economic Recovery: Community Business Organizations (CBOs): bit.ly/3WxesmjIf you need direct, in-person assistance, FEMA has established Disaster Recovery Centers to provide support"Westside: UCLA Research Park at 10850 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064.Eastside: Pasadena City College Community Education Center at 3035 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107
    --------  
    32:03

About MHD Off the Record

The MHD Off the Record Podcast provides an inside look at Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson’s perspective on the culture, values, and policies shaping the City of Los Angeles. With a focus on uniting diverse neighborhoods across the city, the podcast delivers political and policy insight, offering listeners an opportunity to learn more about their City’s culture, resources, and government. Whether discussing groundbreaking ideas for change, highlighting community-driven solutions, or sharing personal stories that reveal the role of multicultural activism, music, and culture in his worldview, this podcast is for anyone interested in the progression of Los Angeles.
