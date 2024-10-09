Powered by RND
Kelly Smith
A collection of guided meditations for mothers at all stages of motherhood from expectant mothers to those with adult children. This is a podcast of meditations...
Kids & FamilyParenting

  Postpartum Overwhelm Meditation
    Release feelings of overwhelm that come in those early weeks of postpartum. This comforting guided meditation allows you to create a space of peace and stillness where you can return to yourself, and remember that this is a temporary feeling.
    9:47
  Pregnancy Yoga Nidra (Bond With Baby)
    This 40 minute full yoga nidra practice is one to help you get the rest you deserve while you connect with your baby's spirit and your unconditional love bond. Get into bed, turn out the lights and drift off to sleep with loving thoughts to your baby.
    38:30
  Honor Your Pregnant Body Ft. Francesca Aborn
    In this guided meditation Francesca Aborn leads us through a guided meditation to help us honor our pregnant bodies. Learn more about Francesca Francesca's website Follow Francesca on instagram Listen to Embracefull
    17:40
  Daily Pregnancy Affirmations
    This guided affirmation practice is short and sweet and filled with positive daily affirmations you can tell yourself while you are pregnant.
    8:03
  Prenatal Sleep Meditation (Cozy Holiday)
    In this cozy holiday inspired sleep meditation Kelly leads you through a guided practice that helps you get the sleep you need as you're growing life and doing all of the things this season.
    14:00

About Meditation Mama

A collection of guided meditations for mothers at all stages of motherhood from expectant mothers to those with adult children. This is a podcast of meditations created by a mother for mothers. This podcast is powered by the creator of Mindful in Minutes.
