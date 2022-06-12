Experts Meg Koepke and Melissa Cohen – Vice Presidents at Aurrera Health Group –dive deep into the healthcare program millions of people across the country rely... More
Season 3 Episode 7 – Re-examining Value Part 1 of 3
In this first episode of the Re-examining Value series, the Medicare Team speaks with Mai Pham, founder and president of the Institute for Exceptional Care, and Rob Nelb, principal analyst from the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC) about what the value movement got right and where it falls short.
4/28/2023
41:28
Season 3 Episode 6 – Life After PHE
The Medicare Team is joined by national experts and colleagues Lauren Block, Leah Montgomery, and Maddy Bjorklund from Aurrera Health Group to talk about life after the public health emergency for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. Show NotesHere are links to the podcasts Meg, Melissa, and Maddy recommended in the intro:Good InsideFilms to be Buried WithRelentless Health ValueKHN’s What the HealthTrade-offsFor more information on the PHE topics addressed during the episode, check out:Medicaid Health Plans Try to Protect Members – And Profits During Unwinding (KHN)Unwinding the Medicaid Continuous Enrollment Provision: Projected Enrollment Effects and Policy Approaches (HHS)FCC Provides Guidance to Enable Critical Health (FCC)What the End of the Medicaid Continuous Coverage Requirement Means for Health Care Coverage and Access (Harvard Health Policy Review)New Coalition Features Resources and Best Practices to Support Medicaid Redetermination (AHIP)States Must Act to Preserve Medicaid Coverage as End of Continuous Coverage Requirement Nears (CBPP)States Can Reduce Medicaid’s Administrative Burdens to Advance Health and Racial Equity (CBPP)
3/29/2023
30:24
Season 3 Episode 5 - Answering Listener Questions: Part 2 of 2
The Medicare Team talks with special guests Kristal Vardaman and Mary Russell, Senior Directors at Aurrera Health Group, to answer listener questions about emerging policies and considerations for serving dual-eligible individuals.
2/28/2023
24:16
Season 3 Episode 4 – Answering Listener Questions: Part 1 of 2
In the first episode of 2023, special guest Jeff Micklos, executive director of the Health Care Transformation Task Force, joins the Medicare Team to answer listener questions about the current state of value-based care and the top health policy priorities in the new year. Show notesFor more information about the Health Care Transformation Task Force, visit www.hcttf.org or reach out to Jeff at [email protected] To learn more about the Accountable Care Action Collaborative, visit www.hcp-lan.org/accountable-care-action-collaborative/.
1/31/2023
36:48
Season 3 Episode 3
In the last episode of 2022, the Medicare Team learns whether their healthcare predictions from January’s podcast came true – and if anyone fulfilled their New Year’s resolutions. Special guest Jen Ryan – executive vice president of Aurrera Health Group with more than 20 years of experience in Medicaid policy – joins Meg and Melissa as they share new predictions for the upcoming year. Show Notes:Comparison chart from Medicare.gov for original Medicare and Medicare Advantage (starts on page 5).Pathways to Resilience website with more information about the program’s efforts to promote trauma-informed policies.Article published in the New York Times comparing Medicare Advantage to “one-stop shopping.”
