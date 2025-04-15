196. Thinking Celestial Through Divorce with Bubba Page
In this episode, I sat down with Bubba Page to talk about his journey through divorce—and the powerful things he did to support his mental, emotional, and spiritual health during that season.This conversation is full of hope, healing, and heavenly perspective. For all the links from this episode and more mental health resources, click the link below!https://www.nikiolsencoaching.com/blog/196
55:49
Why Your Brain Can't Sometimes Think Celestial
In this episode, we dive into why it can be so challenging to "Think Celestial" even when we really want to. We'll explore the science behind celestial thinking, focusing on how the brain works when it comes to maintaining an eternal perspective.If you’ve ever struggled to maintain a positive, eternal mindset—especially during hard times—this episode is for you! Tune in to learn more about the brain science behind celestial thinking and how to make it work for you.For all the links from this episode and more mental health resources, click the link below!https://www.nikiolsencoaching.com/blog/195
12:44
How to Know if Your Child Needs Therapy or Medication
As parents, it’s not always easy to tell when a child’s behavior is just part of growing up or a sign that they need extra support. In this episode, we’re diving into how to recognize mental health concerns in children, when to seek professional help, and how to navigate therapy or medication if needed.For all the links from this episode and more mental health resources, click the link below!https://www.nikiolsencoaching.com/blog/194
38:45
Making Progress in Therapy
Therapy can be life-changing, but how do you make the most of it? In this episode, I talk with women who have had incredible experiences with therapy as they share their best tips for making it a success.For all the links from this episode and more mental health resources, click the link below!https://www.nikiolsencoaching.com/blog/193
47:13
Ask a Therapist: Therapy 102 What to Expect
Last week I started a new series called "Ask a Therapist" where I take a topic and answer questions submitted by YOU on social media. This series will cover all kinds of mental health related topics.Today's episode is: Therapy 102 What to Expect. It is a part 2 from last weeks episode: Therapy 101 Getting Started. If you're considering therapy for you or someone you love, don't know where to start or just have questions about how it all works, you won't want to miss this episode!For all the links from this episode and more mental health resources, click the link below!https://www.nikiolsencoaching.com/blog/192
Niki Olsen is a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Therapist and coach who uses mental health skills taught through a spiritual perspective. This is a podcast for faithful women who want healing in their relationships, guidance from God and internal peace. Each week you’ll hear mental health concepts taught through a spiritual lens from a licensed clinical mental health counselor to help you start thinking in a higher holier way.