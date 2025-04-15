How to Know if Your Child Needs Therapy or Medication

As parents, it’s not always easy to tell when a child’s behavior is just part of growing up or a sign that they need extra support. In this episode, we’re diving into how to recognize mental health concerns in children, when to seek professional help, and how to navigate therapy or medication if needed.For all the links from this episode and more mental health resources, click the link below!https://www.nikiolsencoaching.com/blog/194