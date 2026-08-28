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11 episodes
- Logan and the Agents finally have their long-awaited face to face, and Pierce and Marshall each have to make their hardest decision yet.
MARVEL’S WOLVERINE: THE LONG NIGHT, starring Richard Armitage as Wolverine. Directed by Brendan Baker. Assistant Directed by Chloe Prasinos. Produced by Jenny Radelet and Daniel Fink. Written by Benjamin Percy. Featuring performances by Scott Adsit (Sheriff Ridge), Bob Balaban (Joseph Langrock), Zoe Chao (Mallory), Ato Essandoh (Agent Marshall), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Agent Pierce), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Bobby), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Prophet), Jordan Bridges (Fisherman), David Call (Steven Washburn), and Lannon Killea (Phil).
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- With the killer known, and the town in disarray, the Agents find themselves in the crossfires of a multifaceted battle led by Logan.
MARVEL’S WOLVERINE: THE LONG NIGHT, starring Richard Armitage as Wolverine. Directed by Brendan Baker. Assistant Directed by Chloe Prasinos. Produced by Jenny Radelet and Daniel Fink. Written by Benjamin Percy. Featuring performances by Scott Adsit (Sheriff Ridge), Bob Balaban (Joseph Langrock), Zoe Chao (Mallory), Ato Essandoh (Agent Marshall), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Agent Pierce), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Bobby), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Prophet), Jordan Bridges (Fisherman), David Call (Steven Washburn), and Lannon Killea (Phil).
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- Agents Pierce and Marshall search for answers as their list of suspects shrinks, and a new potential suspect surfaces.
MARVEL’S WOLVERINE: THE LONG NIGHT, starring Richard Armitage as Wolverine. Directed by Brendan Baker. Assistant Directed by Chloe Prasinos. Produced by Jenny Radelet and Daniel Fink. Written by Benjamin Percy. Featuring performances by Scott Adsit (Sheriff Ridge), Bob Balaban (Joseph Langrock), Zoe Chao (Mallory), Ato Essandoh (Agent Marshall), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Agent Pierce), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Bobby), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Prophet), Jordan Bridges (Fisherman), David Call (Steven Washburn), and Lannon Killea (Phil).
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- As the Agents get more intel on Logan, their case only becomes more grey. Meanwhile, Agent Pierce discovers how the underbelly of the town is really run.
MARVEL’S WOLVERINE: THE LONG NIGHT, starring Richard Armitage as Wolverine. Directed by Brendan Baker. Assistant Directed by Chloe Prasinos. Produced by Jenny Radelet and Daniel Fink. Written by Benjamin Percy. Featuring performances by Scott Adsit (Sheriff Ridge), Bob Balaban (Joseph Langrock), Zoe Chao (Mallory), Ato Essandoh (Agent Marshall), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Agent Pierce), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Bobby), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Prophet), Jordan Bridges (Fisherman), David Call (Steven Washburn), and Lannon Killea (Phil).
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- As the search for the killer only gets more complex, two recent witnesses help shed light on what the Agents are up against.
MARVEL’S WOLVERINE: THE LONG NIGHT, starring Richard Armitage as Wolverine. Directed by Brendan Baker. Assistant Directed by Chloe Prasinos. Produced by Jenny Radelet and Daniel Fink. Written by Benjamin Percy. Featuring performances by Scott Adsit (Sheriff Ridge), Bob Balaban (Joseph Langrock), Zoe Chao (Mallory), Ato Essandoh (Agent Marshall), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Agent Pierce), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Bobby), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Prophet), Jordan Bridges (Fisherman), David Call (Steven Washburn), and Lannon Killea (Phil).
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About Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night
Special Agents Sally Pierce and Tad Marshall investigate a series of mysterious deaths in the seaside town of Burns, Alaska, following the arrival of a strange newcomer - a loner by the name Logan.
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