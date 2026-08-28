Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsMarvel's Wolverine: The Long Night
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night

Marvel & Realm
ArtsPerforming Arts
Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night

    No Escape

    11/07/2018 | 40 mins.
    Logan and the Agents finally have their long-awaited face to face, and Pierce and Marshall each have to make their hardest decision yet.
    MARVEL’S WOLVERINE: THE LONG NIGHT, starring Richard Armitage as Wolverine. Directed by Brendan Baker. Assistant Directed by Chloe Prasinos. Produced by Jenny Radelet and Daniel Fink. Written by Benjamin Percy. Featuring performances by Scott Adsit (Sheriff Ridge), Bob Balaban (Joseph Langrock), Zoe Chao (Mallory), Ato Essandoh (Agent Marshall), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Agent Pierce), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Bobby), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Prophet), Jordan Bridges (Fisherman), David Call (Steven Washburn), and Lannon Killea (Phil).

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night

    The Changing

    10/31/2018 | 30 mins.
    With the killer known, and the town in disarray, the Agents find themselves in the crossfires of a multifaceted battle led by Logan.
    MARVEL’S WOLVERINE: THE LONG NIGHT, starring Richard Armitage as Wolverine. Directed by Brendan Baker. Assistant Directed by Chloe Prasinos. Produced by Jenny Radelet and Daniel Fink. Written by Benjamin Percy. Featuring performances by Scott Adsit (Sheriff Ridge), Bob Balaban (Joseph Langrock), Zoe Chao (Mallory), Ato Essandoh (Agent Marshall), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Agent Pierce), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Bobby), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Prophet), Jordan Bridges (Fisherman), David Call (Steven Washburn), and Lannon Killea (Phil).

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night

    The Red Sunset

    10/24/2018 | 35 mins.
    Agents Pierce and Marshall search for answers as their list of suspects shrinks, and a new potential suspect surfaces.
    MARVEL’S WOLVERINE: THE LONG NIGHT, starring Richard Armitage as Wolverine. Directed by Brendan Baker. Assistant Directed by Chloe Prasinos. Produced by Jenny Radelet and Daniel Fink. Written by Benjamin Percy. Featuring performances by Scott Adsit (Sheriff Ridge), Bob Balaban (Joseph Langrock), Zoe Chao (Mallory), Ato Essandoh (Agent Marshall), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Agent Pierce), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Bobby), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Prophet), Jordan Bridges (Fisherman), David Call (Steven Washburn), and Lannon Killea (Phil).

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night

    You're Next

    10/17/2018 | 32 mins.
    As the Agents get more intel on Logan, their case only becomes more grey. Meanwhile, Agent Pierce discovers how the underbelly of the town is really run.
    MARVEL’S WOLVERINE: THE LONG NIGHT, starring Richard Armitage as Wolverine. Directed by Brendan Baker. Assistant Directed by Chloe Prasinos. Produced by Jenny Radelet and Daniel Fink. Written by Benjamin Percy. Featuring performances by Scott Adsit (Sheriff Ridge), Bob Balaban (Joseph Langrock), Zoe Chao (Mallory), Ato Essandoh (Agent Marshall), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Agent Pierce), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Bobby), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Prophet), Jordan Bridges (Fisherman), David Call (Steven Washburn), and Lannon Killea (Phil).

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night

    Archaeology of the Night

    10/10/2018 | 32 mins.
    As the search for the killer only gets more complex, two recent witnesses help shed light on what the Agents are up against.
    MARVEL’S WOLVERINE: THE LONG NIGHT, starring Richard Armitage as Wolverine. Directed by Brendan Baker. Assistant Directed by Chloe Prasinos. Produced by Jenny Radelet and Daniel Fink. Written by Benjamin Percy. Featuring performances by Scott Adsit (Sheriff Ridge), Bob Balaban (Joseph Langrock), Zoe Chao (Mallory), Ato Essandoh (Agent Marshall), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Agent Pierce), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Bobby), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Prophet), Jordan Bridges (Fisherman), David Call (Steven Washburn), and Lannon Killea (Phil).

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night
Special Agents Sally Pierce and Tad Marshall investigate a series of mysterious deaths in the seaside town of Burns, Alaska, following the arrival of a strange newcomer - a loner by the name Logan.
ArtsPerforming Arts

Listen to Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night, Snap Judgment and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.5 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/14/2026 - 5:13:38 AM
A company fromMADSACK