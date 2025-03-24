Powered by RND
Mama Opportunities

Julia K. Murray
A short, encouraging podcast for Moms discussing common scenarios we encounter in daily life. With each scenario I will ask, “What is the opportunity?” and offe...
Kids & FamilyParenting

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Music Lessons
    Is your child interested in taking music lessons? Do you wish to know more of what to expect?In this episode I will discuss the opportunities that music lessons provide for your child--specifically, the joy of playing and creating music, establishing the connection between hard work and success, and the importance of remembering past accomplishments when faced with a new, challenging situation.
    --------  
    12:48
  • 3 Parenting Adjectives
    How can we use adjectives that describe our parenting to guide us in our motherhood journey?This episode explains how by summarizing our style of parenting in three adjectives we can more quickly know what works for us which will bring more clarity and peace to our daily life.The "Adjectives that Relate to Parenting" document link is below.https://docs.google.com/document/d/1KZogxeSMT9mGOagPFxq5-HFLXjHIfukwiMsV7bQz3rU/edit?usp=sharingMamaopportunities.com
    --------  
    15:28
  • 5 Pillars that Support Parenting Decisions
    How do you know what is right for your family? Are you ever overwhelmed by the number of decisions that we make as Moms?As Moms we make so many decisions all the time. At times it can feel like a lot. In this episode, I give 5 pillars that I use to support my parenting decisions and help me think through what works for our family.mamaopportunities.com
    --------  
    18:59
  • Good Beginnings
    This episode explores how we can connect with our children first thing in the morning.I Love it When You Smile by Sam McBratneymamaopportunities.com
    --------  
    9:11
  • First Episode: Introduction
    Mamaopportunities.com
    --------  
    11:16

About Mama Opportunities

A short, encouraging podcast for Moms discussing common scenarios we encounter in daily life. With each scenario I will ask, “What is the opportunity?” and offer thoughts for consideration and questions that Moms can use as a springboard for reflection in their own lives.
