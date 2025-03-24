Is your child interested in taking music lessons? Do you wish to know more of what to expect?In this episode I will discuss the opportunities that music lessons provide for your child--specifically, the joy of playing and creating music, establishing the connection between hard work and success, and the importance of remembering past accomplishments when faced with a new, challenging situation.
12:48
3 Parenting Adjectives
How can we use adjectives that describe our parenting to guide us in our motherhood journey?This episode explains how by summarizing our style of parenting in three adjectives we can more quickly know what works for us which will bring more clarity and peace to our daily life.The "Adjectives that Relate to Parenting" document link is below.https://docs.google.com/document/d/1KZogxeSMT9mGOagPFxq5-HFLXjHIfukwiMsV7bQz3rU/edit?usp=sharingMamaopportunities.com
15:28
5 Pillars that Support Parenting Decisions
How do you know what is right for your family? Are you ever overwhelmed by the number of decisions that we make as Moms?As Moms we make so many decisions all the time. At times it can feel like a lot. In this episode, I give 5 pillars that I use to support my parenting decisions and help me think through what works for our family.mamaopportunities.com
18:59
Good Beginnings
This episode explores how we can connect with our children first thing in the morning.I Love it When You Smile by Sam McBratneymamaopportunities.com
A short, encouraging podcast for Moms discussing common scenarios we encounter in daily life. With each scenario I will ask, “What is the opportunity?” and offer thoughts for consideration and questions that Moms can use as a springboard for reflection in their own lives.