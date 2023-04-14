Maked Up Stories: Imaginative Kids Stories

Daily, imaginative kid's stories, hosted by dad Steven Ebin and his son Jonah. Please share and subscribe. Visit: https://www.makedupstories.com
The Magical Escapades of Jonah and Jesse
Jonah and Jesse, characters from a children's book, find a pen left in their book and use it to write themselves out of the story and into the real world. They become small, titanium beings with wooden shoes, visible only to children. They attempt to bring their parents, Steve and Amanda, out of the book as well, but accidentally turn them into walking washing machines. The noise wakes up the child who discovered Jonah and Jesse, but by the time the child brings his mom, an accidental pen stroke sends Jonah, Jesse, and their parents back into the book.
4/18/2023
11:43
The Golden Eggs and the Flying House
Jonah and Jesse, two siblings living in an olden days town, receive golden eggs every morning from a man with a chicken. These eggs contain chocolate and sometimes toys. One day, they decide to save the eggs instead of eating them, placing them in a corner of their house. Over time, the eggs disappear, and golden wings appear on their house, making it fly. As they struggle to control the flight, they realize that touching the wings or a golden egg can either make the house descend or ascend. With this knowledge, they safely land their house, gaining admiration from the townspeople for discovering the true magic of the golden eggs.
4/17/2023
12:20
The Enchanted Bicycles and the Cotton Candy Clouds
Jonah and Jesse, two impoverished siblings, discover a magical lantern containing a genie who grants them three wishes. They wish for bicycles with butterfly wings, which enable them to fly and reach cotton candy clouds that fuel their bicycles' flight. They also wish for their house's missing wall to be restored and for a modest amount of toys. The genie grants their wishes, hiding a toy for them every month until they turn ten, leading to a happier life for the siblings and their family.
4/16/2023
13:10
Slumpy the Elephant and the Magical Race Car
: Jonah and Jesse lived with a traveling circus and took care of an elephant named Slumpy. When they had to leave Slumpy behind, Jesse gave Slumpy a toy race car that magically turned large enough for the elephant to drive. Slumpy caught up with the circus, and everyone was amazed. Joe, the head of the circus, allowed Slumpy to join them and promised Jesse he could be in charge when he grew up. Jesse, Jonah, and their circus family lived happily ever after.
4/15/2023
10:17
The Magical Land of Light and Lego
www.storybird.ai. Jonah and Jesse lived in a magical land where the sun never set, and everything was built from jewels and Legos. One day, the king visited their town and brought magical building blocks with him. The brothers used the blocks to create a castle that transformed into a candy castle, astonishing everyone. Although nobody knew how the magic worked, the townspeople, including Jonah and Jesse, lived happily ever after.