Maked Up Stories: Imaginative Kids Stories

The Golden Eggs and the Flying House

Jonah and Jesse, two siblings living in an olden days town, receive golden eggs every morning from a man with a chicken. These eggs contain chocolate and sometimes toys. One day, they decide to save the eggs instead of eating them, placing them in a corner of their house. Over time, the eggs disappear, and golden wings appear on their house, making it fly. As they struggle to control the flight, they realize that touching the wings or a golden egg can either make the house descend or ascend. With this knowledge, they safely land their house, gaining admiration from the townspeople for discovering the true magic of the golden eggs.