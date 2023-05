Natalya Murakhver - Placing Children First

I have the pleasure to speak with Natalya Moo rock ver, who immigrated from Ukraine at age 6 and fully immersed herself into gaining her own education in our great country. Well, it was great back then. She’s now Putting Children First as she fights in the dregs of NYC with her non-profit Restore Childhood, where she offers parents advocacy for health, education, athletics and art.She’s had several articles recently in the New York Post hammering the obscene Randi Weingarten of the American Federation of Leftist Teachers Union and how Randi’s become fact checked all over twitter for her claims of wanting to get kids back into the classroom. I’ll speak to Maine’s trans-trafficking bill LD1735, where your kid, regardless of what state you live in, could be kidnapped to Maine so they can perform gender mutilation on them and I’ll also speak to a local Town Council candidate assaulting me with a chair at a recent meeting. @ [email protected] ://www.givesendgo.com/15days - Where you can chip in and see a sneak peak of her docu-series