You will hear about the horrors of the Maine educational system in the K-12, government run schools. We talk about Critical Race Theory, hyper-sexualization of... More
Natalya Murakhver - Placing Children First
I have the pleasure to speak with Natalya Moo rock ver, who immigrated from Ukraine at age 6 and fully immersed herself into gaining her own education in our great country. Well, it was great back then. She’s now Putting Children First as she fights in the dregs of NYC with her non-profit Restore Childhood, where she offers parents advocacy for health, education, athletics and art.She’s had several articles recently in the New York Post hammering the obscene Randi Weingarten of the American Federation of Leftist Teachers Union and how Randi’s become fact checked all over twitter for her claims of wanting to get kids back into the classroom. I’ll speak to Maine’s trans-trafficking bill LD1735, where your kid, regardless of what state you live in, could be kidnapped to Maine so they can perform gender mutilation on them and I’ll also speak to a local Town Council candidate assaulting me with a chair at a recent meeting. @[email protected]://www.givesendgo.com/15days - Where you can chip in and see a sneak peak of her docu-series
5/10/2023
52:10
Kimberly Fletcher - Moms For America - Fighting Principal With Principal
Today on Maine Source Of Truth we have an OG in the fight for culture for truth, family, freedom & the Constitution, Kimberly Fletcher with Moms For America, a national network of 500k moms and have great insight to truth and facts on what is happening in our great country. We’ve lost God, Lost Culture and Lost Our Freedoms. When do you get [email protected] It only takes 3 moms in Maine to start a "group" for Moms For America, I challenge you to get an outpost up here in the woke wasteland!Fight Principal, With Principal!
4/26/2023
48:56
Summer Elliott - We Hate Pedos!
She has a picture of a lion in her Twitter profile, with the words, “Let’s Go!” on it, so you know she’s a fighter. Today on the Maine Source Of Truth podcast I have Summer Elliott, known on Twitter as “SummerHatesPedos!” She’s a big advocate for Texans and for parental rights and she’s a pissed off biological woman defending rights and freedoms of parents and children all over. She’s a momma bear, she loves our country, she loves President Trump and she’s becoming a force on Twitter Spaces.I’ll do some local Maine updates and speak to the Hermon, ME art teacher who hates the police and had a banner on the classroom wall to prove it and we will hope to make your commute, walk, or workout even better…as we continue to provide you with the horrors of our K-12 public education [email protected] on Twitterhttp://www.Families4Frisco.org
4/14/2023
54:36
Sarah Parshall Penny - SCOTUS Be Damned!
April 5th, 2023 The Daily Signal article - Supreme Court Tells Maine to Stop Religiously Discriminating. Maine Gets Creative, Does It Anyway.Carson vs. Pender Makin - Supreme Court win for parents, sort of. My hopes were this was the beginning of an “Educational Freedom” movement, but the Maine GOP blew it again last November.Following the Supreme Court’s decision in Carson, Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released a statement saying he was “terribly disappointed and disheartened” by the outcome.What’s more, Frey stressed that religious schools were still ineligible for the tuition program because of their religious stance on sexuality and gender—positions that he called “fundamentally at odds with values we hold dear.”We will talk about Frey’s sex scandal and link Micah Grant, the Hermon School Board Superintendent to this idiocy…https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/[email protected]@[email protected]@1stLiberty
4/10/2023
51:17
Lynz Piper-Loomis - Silent No More
On today’s episode of Maine Source Of Truth, we have a patriot, a Christian Constitutional Conservative, Statesman, Wife & Mother, Author, & Advocate. Pro-Life. Zero Exceptions. Who offers No Apology. Never.Lynz Piper-Loomis recently wrote a book called “I Am Silent No More,” where she speaks to some of her horrific past being sexually trafficked and abused as a young woman and how she no longer sees herself as a victim, but an overcomer. We need parents across the country to step forward and be brave like Lynz has been. Get a copy of her book on lynzpiperloomis.com/i-am-silent-no-more and I hope you can gain some inspiration from our discussion [email protected]
We don't hold back..we speak the truth, the Maine Source of Truth.