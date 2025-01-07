"Fishing" with Cameron Lindsey!

This week on Madam Vice President, we're recapping season 3 episode 5 "Fishing." I'm joined by comedian and host/creator of the show LaughMasters Cameron Lindsey! (⁠@cameronlindsey_official⁠) We discuss the hints of Kent and Sue's budding relationship, Mike's special project, and how Cameron almost got to sit in on an interview with Armando Iannucci but missed it for a screening of Koyaanisqatsi. Be sure to check out the next ⁠LaughMasters⁠ show on Friday, November 8, at caveat as part of the New York Comedy Festival! In person and livestream tickets are available ⁠here⁠. If you enjoyed the podcast, be sure to rate, review, and subscribe! New episodes drop every Thursday. Follow the official Madam Vice President Podcast instagram (⁠⁠@madamvicepresidentpod⁠⁠) Created, produced, and edited by Becky Hermenze (⁠⁠@beckywtheokhair⁠⁠) Original theme music by Sean Curley (⁠⁠@theseancurley⁠⁠)