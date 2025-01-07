We've reached the penultimate episode of season 3! I'm joined today by Nora Fried (@norafriedcomedy) and Hanna Gerlander (@hanna_gerlander) who host the SATC rewatch podcast High Heels and Punchlines (which I also produce!). Listen in as we discuss Selina's new campaign tactic to help her appear more "folksy," Mike's short-lived dreams of owning a lake house with ducks, and the infamous Gary/Selina bathroom scene.
If you enjoyed the podcast, be sure to rate, review, and subscribe! New episodes drop every Thursday.
Follow the official Madam Vice President Podcast instagram (@madamvicepresidentpod)
Created, produced, and edited by Becky Hermenze (@beckywtheokhair)
Original theme music by Sean Curley (@theseancurley)
"Debate" with Jenny Matthews
This week, I got to chat with my friend and comedian Jenny Matthews (@lejennymatthews) about the iconic Veep episode "Debate." We recap Selina going up against her fellow presidential hopefuls in a debate while she attempts to quell a lingering twitch. Mike and Gary do recon on a less than ideal haircut choice, Dan returns from his sabbatical, and Jonah continues to flounder as a member of Maddox's team.
Be sure to follow Jenny on Instagram and Tik Tok for some god-tier satire.
"Special Relationship" with Anne T. Donahue
This week I got to chat with writer and certified Veep super fan Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) about season 3 episode 7 "Special Relationship"!
Tune in as Anne recounts her time interviewing Anna Chlumsky, reveals where Roger Furlong falls on her Veep astrological chart, and explains how she relates to Dan's nervous breakdown as she works on finishing her second manuscript.
Check out Anne's book and follow her on social media to find out about new pieces she's publishing!
"Detroit" with Becky
I'm flying solo this week! I gave myself a bit of a breather from recording for a few weeks post-election and as I began an insane time at my job. But we're back baby! Join me as we travel to Detroit for Selina's appearance at the National Job Summit, where Minna mistakenly gives the press further fodder against Selina and Catherine becomes an accidental icon.
"Fishing" with Cameron Lindsey!
This week on Madam Vice President, we're recapping season 3 episode 5 "Fishing." I'm joined by comedian and host/creator of the show LaughMasters Cameron Lindsey! (@cameronlindsey_official) We discuss the hints of Kent and Sue's budding relationship, Mike's special project, and how Cameron almost got to sit in on an interview with Armando Iannucci but missed it for a screening of Koyaanisqatsi.
Be sure to check out the next LaughMasters show on Friday, November 8, at caveat as part of the New York Comedy Festival! In person and livestream tickets are available here.
Madam Vice President is a biweekly VEEP rewatch podcast hosted and created by comedian Becky Hermenze. Each week, Becky and a guest recap an episode of VEEP and discuss everything from the genius of Julia Louis-Dreyfus to the parallels between our current political landscape and the fictional one in the show.