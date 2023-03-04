Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
MacCast - For Mac Geeks, by Mac Geeks
MacCast - For Mac Geeks, by Mac Geeks

Adam Christianson (Mac Geek)
A podcast for Mac geeks by Mac geeks. (Enhanced AAC edition). Covers everything Apple, macOS, iOS, and more. Keep up to date on the latest Apple rumors, comment... More
A podcast for Mac geeks by Mac geeks. (Enhanced AAC edition). Covers everything Apple, macOS, iOS, and more. Keep up to date on the latest Apple rumors, comment... More

  • Maccast 2023.05.10
    An enhanced podcast about all things Macintosh. For Mac geeks, by Mac geeks. Episode 868. Apple Q2 not outstanding, but OK. Saving with Apple proves popular. Apple and Google agree on tracker spec. iPhone 15 Pro Max periscope lens. iPad editing dreams come true. iOS UI while moving. AI is cool, but be cautious. Special thanks to our sponsor: Zocdoc Shownotes in: HTML or OPML Subscribe to the Podcast Feed or Get the MP3
    5/11/2023
    40:49
  • Maccast 2023.04.23
    An enhanced podcast about all things Macintosh. For Mac geeks, by Mac geeks. Episode 867. WWDC expectations growing. What's next for Apple. Changes in iPhone Rumors. HomePod gets smoke detector detection. Apple Savings Account. M-Series with external displays. What happened to GymKit?. Spatial audio and the Mac. Special thanks to our sponsor: Shady Rays Shownotes in: HTML or OPML Subscribe to the Podcast Feed or Get the MP3
    4/24/2023
    55:58
  • Maccast 2023.04.10
    An enhanced podcast about all things Macintosh. For Mac geeks, by Mac geeks. Episode 866. Apple slowing their M2 roll. Cook talks AR with GQ. Reports of older device support waning. Leaked iPhone 15 components. Second Apple TV project with Jonah Hill. DisplayLink dock recommendation. Memory and storage on modern Macs. Why is there a Bitcoin doc on my Mac?. iCloud syncing issues. Special thanks to our sponsors: Zocdoc SimpliSafe Shownotes in: HTML or OPML Subscribe to the Podcast Feed or Get the MP3
    4/11/2023
    1:08:06
  • Maccast 2023.04.02
    An enhanced podcast about all things Macintosh. For Mac geeks, by Mac geeks. Episode 865. WWDC Dates announced. Apple releases new OS Updates. Apple car project news, 'Imagine' leaves Apple TV+. New Apple chip in iPhone 15. SSD vs HDD backup followup. Multiple Displays with MacBook Air. iMac SSD upgrade. Find Carrier Apple Freebies Special thanks to our sponsors: Kolide ensures only secure devices can access your cloud apps. It’s Zero Trust tailor-made for Okta. Book a demo today at Kolide.com/maccast Factor Shownotes in: HTML or OPML Subscribe to the Podcast Feed or Get the MP3
    4/3/2023
    1:01:13
  • Maccast 2023.03.26
    An enhanced podcast about all things Macintosh. For Mac geeks, by Mac geeks. Episode 864. Updated HomePod delays. Apple opening new retail in India. Apple TV+ get BAFTA nods. Apple headset prepped for 'slow' launch. 'Fanbois' community feedback. A mystery beep. Choosing SSDs for backup. Special thanks to our sponsor: Shady Rays Shownotes in: HTML or OPML Subscribe to the Podcast Feed or Get the MP3
    3/27/2023
    58:18

A podcast for Mac geeks by Mac geeks. (Enhanced AAC edition). Covers everything Apple, macOS, iOS, and more. Keep up to date on the latest Apple rumors, commentary, and news. Throw in technology tips and tricks for your Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple TV, and more. Plus listener questions with helpful feedback and general technology geekery and you have the Maccast. Enjoy!
